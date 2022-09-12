Weekend Violent Crime Update: Arvada Officer Killed, Murder-Suicide, Road Rage

There have been all too many weekends marked by violent crime in the metro area over the summer of 2022, but nothing like September 10-11. In addition to assorted shootings and stabbings within Denver city limits, Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff was killed during an on-duty incident, an apparent murder-suicide took place in Jefferson County, and a woman was injured in Aurora during what investigators believe was an episode of road rage.
At 2:56 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, the Denver Police Department's first Twitter alert of the weekend noted a shooting on the 300 block of Federal Boulevard, along the line that separates the Barnum and Valverde neighborhoods. Three victims suffered unspecified injuries.
At 11:03 a.m. that morning, the DPD sent word of a stabbing on the 6100 block of North Panasonic Way, in the Denver International Airport neighborhood. No further details were provided.
At 2:49 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, department investigators were at a new address: the 1400 block of 18th Street, in the Union Station area. An adult female had been shot, but her injuries weren't considered life-threatening.
The Twitter account maintained by the Aurora Police Department offered a two-part bulletin on the evening of September 10. At 6:28 p.m., the APD revealed that law enforcement officials were treating a woman with non-life-threatening injuries who they believed had been shot near the intersection of Montview and Peoria. An 8:20 p.m. tweet amended that location to Montview and Havana, and stated that "it was possibly due to road rage." A red SUV might have been involved, the report noted.
At 4:35 p.m. on September 10, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office dispatched deputies to the 16200 block of West Ellsworth Avenue following a 911 call from a homeowner, who said that "two small children rang his doorbell asking for assistance with their parents." The caller soon discovered a man on the front porch of a residence and a woman in a nearby car, both "bleeding and unresponsive." The pair were dead when deputies arrived. A JCSO release notes: "All indications are that this is a domestic-related murder-suicide."
But the most shocking announcement of the weekend came from the Arvada Police Department via Twitter at 5:28 a.m. on September 11: "It is with a heavy heart & deep sorrow that we inform you an Arvada Police Officer has been killed serving his community. The officer was responding to a call for service when he was killed." Six minutes later came this followup: "The suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community."
Later that morning, Arvada Police shared the identity of the victim: Dillon Vakoff, 27, who'd been with the department since 2019. He's the second Arvada Police officer killed in just over a year, following Gordon Beesley, who died from friendly fire during an attack in Olde Town Arvada in June 2021.
Early on September 11, according to the Arvada Police account, Vakoff was among the officers who responded to what was characterized as "a large family disturbance" on the 6700 block of West 51st Avenue. They arrived at "a chaotic scene, with multiple people in the street." As two officers tried to separate "several belligerent and uncooperative individuals," one person produced a weapon and shot a woman, prompting the officers to draw their own firearms. Vakoff was hit during the exchange of gunfire and was pronounced deceased at an area hospital a short time later.
The suspect was also struck but is expected to survive, as is the female victim.
Vakoff was described by the department as "an example of everything good you would want in a police officer." A 2012 graduate of Ralston Valley High School, he served a six-year stint with the United States Air Force, ultimately rising to the rank of staff sergeant before joining the Arvada department, where he was training to be a SWAT officer.
"This is a tragic loss to this community, to this department, but most significantly to his family and loved ones," the department emphasized. "His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."
