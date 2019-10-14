Twitter Wonders If Playoffs Talk Is Crazy After Broncos Beat Titans

Denver Broncos fans are a complicated bunch. During bad times, like those following the first four losses of the 2019-2020 season, they're apt to descend into despair. But if the team strings together a couple of victories, loyalists are ready to talk playoffs despite the incredibly high degree of difficulty in actually achieving that goal.

For proof, turn your ear to the social-media chatter following Denver's 16-0 triumph over the woeful Tennessee Titans yesterday, October 13. A week after many sports fans were angry that the squad defeated the Los Angeles Chargers because it probably hurt its draft status ("Broncos so bad they can't even tank right," one person wrote), the Twitterverse is suddenly filled with debates over division-championship scenarios.

The reason for such optimism was the performance of the Broncos' defense, a supposed strength coming into the campaign that was directly responsible for unnecessary last-second defeats at the hands of the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars. Superstar Von Miller still isn't wreaking the kind of havoc many of us anticipated, but the amount of attention being paid to him has opened up opportunities for ballers such as DeMarcus Walker, who recorded two sacks versus Tennessee, and Alexander Johnson, credited with one and a half. Moreover, off-season acquisition Kareem Jackson, whose impact was limited early because of injury, suddenly seems more than worth the money, and Todd Davis, also back to full health, is dispensing the kind of justice that makes rival coaches break out into a James Brown-style cold sweat.

But while hanging a goose egg on anyone in the NFL is impressive, the Titans clearly represent the most negative definition of "offensive." Quarterback Marcus Mariota was so inept that he was benched after halftime in favor of ex-Miami Dolphin Ryan Tannehill, who's spent his entire career being overrated — and while the latter's stats look decent (13-16 for 144 yards), he still wasn't able to stitch together any drives that reached pay dirt.

Moreover, the Broncos didn't perform much better when they had the ball. QB Joe Flacco continues to look competent, but little more than that, and the running-back tandem of Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman needed 26 attempts to (barely) break 100 yards. We hope no viewers decided to guzzle a shot after every punt, since the combined total of seventeen would have put them into an alcoholic coma.

Still, a win is a win is a win, and while the Broncos' record is a depressing 2-4, they can come within one game of the division lead on Thursday night if they somehow manage to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, who lost their second consecutive contest yesterday. The odds of this happening are slim: The Chiefs will be looking to get well, and odds are strong that they will...even though the tilt is at Mile High. Then again, it's nice to see a sudden resurgence of hope among Broncos fans, even if it'll probably turn out to be false.

Count down our picks for the twenty most memorable post-game tweets below.

Number 20:

This team is far better than 2-4. Should be 5-1. Joe will take you to playoffs watch. I said that Joe will make wild card and have to come to Baltimore and play ravens. — Craig “Sunsun” Allen (@just2muchfunfun) October 14, 2019

Number 19:

The Broncos just stomped a bad team and Twitter verse is treating them like a playoff contender. Even @markkiszla who was JUST saying we should blow up the team and sell the stars for parts seems to be caught up in it. — E Halsey Miles (@ehalseymiles) October 14, 2019

Number 18:

#Broncos making the playoffs this year, calling it now — Adam Hedman (@admaster513) October 14, 2019

Number 17:

Number 16:

No way were the Broncos going to make the playoffs ever. But you want to test this team? You want to shake the playoff picture? Maybe make the hated Chiefs hate us more.



Beat them. ( we wont) but fuck it. I can dream — Chris Caballeros (@Cababa24) October 14, 2019

Number 15:

Great game today. @ChrisHarrisJr I told my barber that @Broncos are going 10-6 and making the playoffs!! One of the brothers said, “I got your haircuts for a month if that happens.” So, y’all keep doing what you’re doing. @JoeFlacco & the O about to elevate against @Chiefs!! — Vernon (PJones) (@PJones5280) October 14, 2019

Number 14:

We might still make the play offs! @Broncos — Symon Says (@_SymonSayS_) October 14, 2019

Number 13:

The chargers are terrible. Broncos might win the damn division after we beat the chiefs on Thursday. — Mikey Playoffs (@TheManimal18) October 14, 2019

Number 12:

Chiefs on losing streak

Raiders and Raiders

Chargers suck



Broncos bouta win this division man lmfaoo — Nuggets 82-0 (@PlayoffJoker) October 14, 2019

Number 11:

I can’t wait to see how the broncos don’t even come close to making the playoffs again — Bam Sowie (@BamSowie) October 14, 2019

Number 10:

I was worried for a second that the Chiefs defense may make us miss the playoffs or something crazy



Then I remembered we’re in the same division as the Chargers, Broncos, and Raiders — Keegan Mix (@KeeganMix) October 14, 2019

Number 9:

Everyone:

"guys you're 0 and 4, you've got no shot at the playoffs, just give up"

Broncos pic.twitter.com/3B68D3mdpn — ????????Seth Baxter???????? (@sethbaxterxp) October 13, 2019

Number 8:

Broncos not making the playoffs would be anti-climatic Trevor Lawrence is who we should be tanking for. QB problems since manning left, old has beens ain’t gonna cut it. We’ve also had a solid defense for the past 5 seasons for it not to show. — Saul Soto (@SaulS25) October 13, 2019

Number 7:

Broncos gotta make playoffs now — ????? ???????? (@StrawHatLife) October 13, 2019

Number 6:

They talking about my @Broncos I bet y'all I make the playoffs — Nussie (@bangsquad226) October 13, 2019

Number 5:

Broncos win again?



Just ruining the tank but hey at least it’s a W pic.twitter.com/6MQUPFj1j5 — Denzel Jackson (@_Myleshigh) October 13, 2019

Number 4:

If the Broncos win on Thursday (I don’t think they will) ima have to abandon all tank talk smh — David Sisneros (@ImDavidSisneros) October 13, 2019

Number 3:

Broncos bouta win next week and suddenly be a game back of the division lead — drew lock szn (@Bash_Anarchy) October 14, 2019

Number 2:

Broncos win against chiefs Thursday they’ll only be a win behind the division lead, let’s make it happen @Broncos great W today — Huss D'Griot (@HulkingHuss) October 14, 2019

Number 1: