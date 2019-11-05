 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Browns' Jermaine Whitehead (number 35) about to whiff on Broncos tight end Noah Fant in the Denver-Cleveland game.
Browns' Jermaine Whitehead (number 35) about to whiff on Broncos tight end Noah Fant in the Denver-Cleveland game.
YouTube

Twitter Torches Jermaine Whitehead Over Murder Threat After Broncos TD

Michael Roberts | November 5, 2019 | 6:23am
AA

Cleveland Browns safety Jermaine Whitehead was pissed off over the team's 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos on November 3 — and the way he expressed his frustration has set Twitter on fire.

After all, it's not every day that an NFL player threatens to kill someone over social media.

Whitehead's big moment in Sunday's game came when he whiffed on Denver tight end Noah Fant, allowing him to race for a 75-yard touchdown.

Related Stories

Criticism of this gaffe started on Twitter even before the final whistle blew, and when Whitehead got a chance to respond, he opted for a heaping helping of homicide spiced with a spoonful of racism.

To one person, he wrote, "Imma kill you bitch.. that's on blood." To another, he pledged, "Come get it in blood bitch made ass lil boy. I'm out there with a broke hand..don't get smoked fuck ass cracker."

The Browns reacted yesterday by cutting Whitehead, and it's hard to imagine there'll be much of a call for his services from other squads.

The controversy could turn out to be the most memorable moment of the Broncos' sorry season, and it's certainly done good things for Fant. The first-round draft pick had disappointed up until this point, but now he's got a mark on his résumé that few ballers achieve: He irritated his opponent into a freak-out that likely crushed his career.

Continue to count down our picks for the most memorable picks about the rise and fall of Jermaine Whitehead.

Number 15:

Number 14:

Number 13:

Number 12:

Number 11:

Number 10:

Number 9:

Number 8:

Number 7:

Number 6:

Number 5:

Number 4:

Number 3:

Number 2:

Number 1:

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >