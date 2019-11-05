Twitter Torches Jermaine Whitehead Over Murder Threat After Broncos TD

Browns' Jermaine Whitehead (number 35) about to whiff on Broncos tight end Noah Fant in the Denver-Cleveland game.

Cleveland Browns safety Jermaine Whitehead was pissed off over the team's 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos on November 3 — and the way he expressed his frustration has set Twitter on fire.

After all, it's not every day that an NFL player threatens to kill someone over social media.

Whitehead's big moment in Sunday's game came when he whiffed on Denver tight end Noah Fant, allowing him to race for a 75-yard touchdown.

Criticism of this gaffe started on Twitter even before the final whistle blew, and when Whitehead got a chance to respond, he opted for a heaping helping of homicide spiced with a spoonful of racism.

To one person, he wrote, "Imma kill you bitch.. that's on blood." To another, he pledged, "Come get it in blood bitch made ass lil boy. I'm out there with a broke hand..don't get smoked fuck ass cracker."

The Browns reacted yesterday by cutting Whitehead, and it's hard to imagine there'll be much of a call for his services from other squads.

The controversy could turn out to be the most memorable moment of the Broncos' sorry season, and it's certainly done good things for Fant. The first-round draft pick had disappointed up until this point, but now he's got a mark on his résumé that few ballers achieve: He irritated his opponent into a freak-out that likely crushed his career.

Continue to count down our picks for the most memorable picks about the rise and fall of Jermaine Whitehead.

Number 15:

Dude made Jermaine Whitehead commit career suicide... — R.L Perry (@RLPerry21) November 5, 2019

Number 14:

Mood: Jermaine Whitehead after a sunday loss to the Broncos — chris (@chrisfoley710) November 4, 2019

Number 13:

That Whitehead guy on the Browns is a class act — Bets & Takes by DLC (@BetsTakesEtc) November 4, 2019

Number 12:

Noah Fant ran over Jermaine Whitehead and his career#Jermainewhitehead — Team WEJ (@TeamWej) November 4, 2019

Number 11:

The @Browns lose to the @Broncos then Jermaine Whitehead loses his mind and his job after threatening racial tweets pic.twitter.com/xIqbJwatUJ — tc14kim (@tc14kim) November 4, 2019

Number 10:

How your week's going if you're safety Jermaine Whitehead:



The @Browns lost to the @Broncos 24-19 yesterday.

Whitehead mouths off and threatens to kill someone on Twitter, then gets his account suspended.

The Browns waived him today.



It's only 9:30 a.m.! — Mike Sarzo (Text VOTE to 954-954) (@mikesarzo) November 4, 2019

Number 9:

I told every Cleveland Uber driver to put money on the Browns against the Broncos. I got the same guy this morning and he mentioned the loss. I blamed it on Jermaine Whitehead. — Matt C (@matcat18) November 4, 2019

Number 8:

ICYMI: Here is what Jermaine Whitehead said to the #Browns TV and Radio Announcer after the game who criticized his tackling. He also threatened to shoot Browns Fans.



His Twitter was suspended within 15 mins of Cleveland's loss to the #Broncos yesterday https://t.co/Z1bPv93Fn2 pic.twitter.com/iSrd38OiAj — Pissed Off George McCaskey (@FauxMcCaskey) November 4, 2019

Number 7:

And with one shoulder, Noah Fant knocked Jermaine Whitehead clean out of a Cleveland Browns uniform https://t.co/uSQLLlsMzU — Jerzey Joe (@JerzeyJoeEdits) November 5, 2019

Number 6:

Jermaine whitehead exists:



Noah Fant: I’m bout to end this mans career — NuggLife - Eshan Bhatt(family friendly fan page) (@King_Nuggy) November 4, 2019

Number 5:

Noah Fant owns Cleveland. And that Whitehead dudes career.

pic.twitter.com/hV7OuG6nx1 — Caden guy (@IssaLoop) November 4, 2019

Number 4:

Jermaine Whitehead should've threatened Noah Fant for "truckin" his punk ass!! He didn't want no smoke just another IG badass whose manhood is defined by his phone... — Curtis B. Scruggs (@iamcbs) November 4, 2019

Number 3:

That shit wasn't called for.. Always be professional..Whitehead got issues, we can't help Fant trucked the hell out of you!!!! https://t.co/qED06EanfL — Driscoll Jones (@duckjones213) November 4, 2019

Number 2:

I believe the Whitehead guy has a Concussion from the lack of Technique tackling on Noah fant's long TD go look lol — iamCrounds? (@TheReAlLaTTo) November 4, 2019

Number 1: