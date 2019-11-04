Twitter Prefers Brandon Allen Over Joe Flacco After Broncos Beat Browns

Denver Broncos fans lamenting the sad state of the squad have one consolation this morning: At least they don't root for the Cleveland Browns.

Before the start of the season, plenty of prognosticators — including some who probably don't spend their off-hours snorting cleaning products — suggested that the Browns, led by heavily hyped egomaniac Baker Mayfield, were legitimate Super Bowl contenders. But after losing to Denver 24-19 on Sunday, November 3, Cleveland now has a 2-6 record, and talk of firing head coach Freddie Kitchens has moved to the front burner.

Meanwhile, Broncos boosters on Twitter are trying to figure out how they feel about Brandon Allen, who was elevated to the starting quarterback position after Joe Flacco ripped offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello following a last-minute loss to the Indianapolis Colts (the third such gut-tearing defeat of the campaign, after choke jobs to the Bears and Jaguars) before being placed on injured reserve with a herniated disc in his neck.

Few are proclaiming Allen the future of the franchise, which makes sense given the minor rises and precipitous falls of hurlers such as Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Case Keenum, not to mention the former sixth-rounder's pedestrian numbers yesterday. Yes, he completed two touchdown passes, to tight end Noah Fant and wide receiver Courtland Sutton, respectively. But he only notched ten additional completions (out of twenty total heaves) for fewer than 200 yards — a real accomplishment, given that Fant's score went for 75 yards by itself.

Still, Allen displayed plenty of mobility, particularly in comparison with Flacco, who's about as shifty as Grant's Tomb, and at least he didn't make any huge mistakes. That and a decent performance by running back Phillip Lindsay, who got within eight yards of the century mark thanks largely to a forty-yard burst, were enough to top the Browns. Not that the fourth quarter was a laugher: Cleveland would have had a chance for yet another clock-defying victory but for a direct snap to Lindsay that resulted in a dagger of a first down.

Only a few of the Twitter-pated Broncos loyalists who weighed in afterward dared to suggest that the playoffs remain a real possibility. But loads of them had opinions in regard to what the outcome says about Allen, Flacco, team boss John Elway and plenty more. Count down our picks for the most memorable tweets about the game.

Number 20:

Joe Flacco it's definitely not the play-calling or the coaching 100% you 2 passing touchdowns no interceptions you should have run your mouth sooner just retire way to go Allen — devin keppel-brown (@dmasterdev) November 4, 2019

Number 19:

Lamar Jackson and Brandon Allen both looked exponentially better than Joe Flacco. Why did we trade for Baltimore's leftovers again? Oh yeah, that's right, our GM is a moron. #Broncos — Neal Harkner (@DefectFreeCode) November 4, 2019

Number 18:

That’s good because the broncos need to win literally every one or their remaining games to hope to have a shot at the playoffs. https://t.co/zJbVfPpSHM — MileHighBroncosGuy (@MileHighGOAT) November 4, 2019

Number 17:

Making his first #NFL start, #Broncos QB Brandon Allen finished today's game with a 125.6 passer rating.



The last time Joe Flacco, former Super Bowl MVP, tallied a 125+ rating? 2014. — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) November 4, 2019

Number 16:

I was a supporter of Flacco & made excuses for him like others. Last week was it for me w/ him. Seeing what Allen was able to do w/ 1 wk of practice shows me Flacco was a bigger problem than I thought. His reads are slow & no mobility= limited plays. We’re better w/out him. — DenBroncos4Life (@Broncos4Den) November 4, 2019

Number 15:

Broncos fans: This team can’t win without joe flacco.

Allen: hold my beer.#CLEvsDEN pic.twitter.com/zVCeIWP9Xm — Omegarecongaming (@OmegaRecon) November 4, 2019

Number 14:

After watching the Broncos play the browns in my professional opinion

Brandon Allen>Joe Flacco — Beau B....(@Beau_B18) November 4, 2019

Number 13:

Granted, it was against the Browns. But the @Broncos looked mobile, like they were having fun, and aggressive. A far cry from what this team has done under Flacco. Brandon Allen looked GOOD and MOVED AROUND. MADE PLAYS. Weird. An actual QB... — Shawn Montgomery (@smontgomery85) November 4, 2019

Number 12:

Did Allen look better than Flacco? Yeah. Did the defense come up with plays when they had to? Sure. Did Fant look like a player? Yup. Were the @Broncos fortunate to face a @Browns team that is completely clueless? #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/mXx9zdouyT — Clint Daly (@DalyDoseSports) November 4, 2019

Number 11:

Brandon Allen, who had never played an NFL game, just proved how ridiculous it was for Elway to trade for Joe Flacco who is still owed $63,000,000. #Broncos — Alamo_on_the_rise (@AlamoOnTheRise) November 4, 2019

Number 10:

Brandon Allen next time he sees Joe Flacco. #Broncos pic.twitter.com/9IdXWeiACJ — Matt (@CarnivaleDoom) November 4, 2019

Number 9:

The Broncos are a tackle and a QB away from being playoff and even division contenders. — Caleb Penny-Kosser (@CPKnfl) November 4, 2019

Number 8:

I can’t believe the Broncos actually won a game it’s so rare nowadays. But it was nice to see the team play with some energy and joy.



Allen > Flacco #BroncosCountry — Jeremy Nicolls (@JeremyNicolls) November 4, 2019

Number 7:

Brandon Allen is better than Joe Flacco . Browns are such a clown show. I’m glad the Broncos won today because I want Brandon Allen to have better success than Joe Flacco. — Carson Lampe (@carsonlkcboy) November 4, 2019

Number 6:

Worst thing that has happened today to @Browns is that Joe Flacco is done with neck injury. Brandon Allen is a mobile and accurate QB for @Broncos — Bob Jarzomski (@bjarzomski) November 4, 2019

Number 5:

Its so nice having a mobile QB who doesn't freak out with Bolles as his Left Tackle. A guy that has a better feel in the pocket, has touch.



I'm not even hyped about Allen as much as I'm hyped Flacco isnt taking snaps under center. — Alex (@V_Broncos) November 3, 2019

Number 4:

Yes, Broncos fans, Brandon Allen is one screaming hell of a lot better than Joe Flacco — Emmett Smith (@DocBearOMD) November 3, 2019

Number 3:

Broncos fans from all over after watching Brandon Allen first career start #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/Da4SnStrpT — Frank Lucas (@pindo_Nintendo) November 4, 2019

Number 2:

Kinda pissed the national media is talking about how BAD the @Browns were and not about how GOOD the @Broncos were yesterday. Brandon Allen lead the offense!!! Talk about that!!! #BroncosCountry @johnelway @AltitudeSR — Chris Henson (@Cincybronco22) November 4, 2019

Number 1: