Twitter Freaks Out Over Broncos' Historic Choke Job Versus Vikings

Quarterback Brandon Allen seems to be allergic to the questions he received at a post-game press availability.

You've got to give the Denver Broncos credit: After gagging away wins against the Bears, Jaguars and Colts in the final minute of those contests, the team apparently feared that its collapses had gotten redundant. So on Sunday, November 17, versus the Minnesota Vikings, the Mile High City ballers took suck to a new level, becoming the first NFL squad in five years and 100 games to blow a halftime lead of twenty points or more, ultimately falling by a 27-23 score.

Did fans on Twitter notice? Oh, man, did they — and the only word used as frequently as "fuck" was "choke."

Normally, standout plays by backup quarterback Brandon Allen, receiver Courtland Sutton and tight end Noah Fant of the sort that happened often during the first two quarters would have filled Broncos loyalists with delight. But given the ugly nature of this misbegotten season, the excitement generated by such developments was tempered by paranoia — and the latter reaction turned out to be well founded.

Denver left points on the table on multiple occasions, settling for two field goals instead of touchdowns and wasting a lost fumble by Vikings QB Kirk Cousins when Allen tossed an interception immediately thereafter. These missed opportunities resonated after intermission, when the Vikings offense, under the tutelage of former Broncos coach Gary Kubiak, came to life by way of the no-huddle, which Denver hasn't been able to stop for years — and there's been no improvement under alleged defensive mastermind Vic Fangio. Minnesota scored four straight touchdowns, while the Broncos were able to manage a single field goal — and kicker Brandon McManus's failure to boot through a second turned into a dagger as the clock wound down. As a result, the Broncos were behind by four points and needed a touchdown, and they didn't get one.

Afterward, there was some debate, and plenty of whining, about a crucial interference non-call — but the bottom line is that the Broncos never should have been in the position of needing a yellow flag to give them a chance for victory. Indeed, the scope of the Vikings turnaround was so epic that it inspires speculation about exactly what Fangio has been telling his charges at halftime. Probably something along the lines of, "We've got this one, guys. Relax. Take the foot off the gas pedal and take it easy. Just don't get hurt, and we'll celebrate afterward."

Instead, Broncos Country is in mourning — again. Here are our picks for the twenty most memorable tweets about Denver's latest embarrassment.

Number 20:

Baylor: We are going to choke the biggest lead this wkd Broncos: Hold my Beer pic.twitter.com/BQw2EeKPzr — Josh Sublett (@Josh_SWAGlett) November 17, 2019

Number 19:

These are the games I hate. #Broncos were expected to lose, they play the best 1st half they've had all year, giving #BroncosCountry false hope and then don't show up in the 2nd half. I'd rather get blownout than to choke like that. — Kyle Banks (@kylebanks) November 17, 2019

Number 18:

I stopped by my grandma's earlier and she was watching the Broncos and they were winning 20-0 at the half and she said she was shocked by it because their MO all year has been do really well to start off and then fuck it up. So opening ESPN and seeing this is SOMETHING. pic.twitter.com/LTfPNVOi1w — Brian Schmid (@SchmanthonyP) November 18, 2019

Number 17:

@Broncos how the fuck y’all blow a 20 zip lead in 2 quarters — KTOWN TEM (@ktowntem) November 17, 2019

Number 16:

Over the last 99 times that an NFL team was leading by 20 or more at halftime, those teams won 99 times. 99-0. Denver put an end to that streak today. You wanna break a record of ineptitude, the Broncos gotchu. Team has done nothing but choke since SB50. @Broncos — Gabriel Ruzin (@cinemalarky) November 17, 2019

Number 15:

I'm sorry for the late responce BUT I AM FUCKING PISSED. HOW DO THE BRONCOS LOSS TO THE REFS EVERY FUCKING WEEEEEEK. IM SO PISSED WE BLEW OUR CHANCE TO LOSE IN THE 1ST ROUND OF THE PLAYOFFS. WE WOULD BE 7-3. EVERY PLAYOFF TEAM ENJOY LOSING TO THE 1 CHAMP FUCK MUFFINS. — Trevblatnik5 (@Trevblatnik51) November 18, 2019

Number 14:

Choke City, what a let down to the fans — David Szilagyi (@DavidSzilagyi24) November 18, 2019

Number 13:

I fucking hate my football team @Broncos fuck you guys — ? (@KembaInGreen) November 17, 2019

Number 12:

Ughhh Fuck you @broncos y’all had this — Brittany Fikre (@BrittanyFikre) November 17, 2019

Number 11:

fuck my #Broncos. they deserve to lose to Kubiak's team for parting ways with him. bottom line is good for Kubes#BroncosCountry #DENvsMIN https://t.co/wZIv2bsPv5 — (@50BelongsToUs) November 17, 2019

Number 10:

Okay. So I have one thing to say.



FUCK the Broncos dude. — Hicks96 (@TheHicks96) November 17, 2019

Number 9:

Y’all fuck my week up every Sunday @Broncos — Fat. (@FatDicaprio) November 17, 2019

Number 8:

@Broncos suck so bad. Like really what the in the actual fuck — steven anderson (@64sanderson) November 17, 2019

Number 7:

@Broncos you have to be a special kind of fuck up to pull that shit off 1-99. We are those losers. — WuCrew86 (@N0nam34meplease) November 17, 2019

Number 6:

FUCK THE BRONCOS,Ill Be Back 2020 Lol IM DONE WITH THIS SEASON — 4-2-TRAY (@TraySpiffy) November 17, 2019

Number 5:

Wtf Broncos I literally said nice things about you and you still found a way to choke — Rev. Ed Villegas Jr. (@senatorvillegas) November 18, 2019

Number 4:

My @Broncos cup might be up for sale. Unfortunately, it seems to make me #choke on Sundays. Hurry and buy it because like the Broncos, it won’t be around during the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/CkWsg8q15e — StockPKG Sean (@RudnerSean) November 17, 2019

Number 3:

Even Vance Joseph would cringe at choke job the Broncos had today. #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/ZSZmo2MZrk — Keith Banks (@KeithBanks85) November 17, 2019

Number 2:

Well the choke job is completed. Lol wow gg to the @Vikings. The Broncos Defense decided to play the 2nd half from a bar are something. The offense play calling in the 2nd half this year is very questionable. #DENvsMIN — TA kasper (@DuranKasper) November 17, 2019

Number 1: