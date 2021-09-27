Nobody on Twitter Outside Denver Believes in 3-0 Broncos

Yet rather than basking in newfound respect from the pigskin-loving nation at large, the squad is being viewed as less a legitimate contender than a soon-to-be-revealed fraud by everyone with a Twitter account who doesn't live in Colorado.
Especially if they're Raiders fans.
And we understand why. The Broncos' opponents to date — the New York Giants, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the J-E-T-S Jets Jets Jets — have yet to win a game in 2021. Moreover, the gang in green was so incredibly inept on the offensive side of the ball that it's debatable whether they could have outscored a decent middle school team. Zach Wilson, the outfit's latest supposed savior at quarterback, seemed absolutely overwhelmed on all but a few occasions, and he wasn't helped out by a drop-prone receiving corps that appears to have thought they were members of the National Hot Potato League rather than the National Football League.
The Jets' defense is decent on paper, but that's not where the game was played — and since the Broncos had a nearly 36 to 24 minutes time-of-possession advantage, the unit wore down over the course of the contest. As a result, Denver's offense seldom had to break a sweat. QB Teddy Bridgewater completed just nineteen passes (out of 25 attempts) for 235 yards, Melvin Gordon earned only 61 yards on the ground, and rookie Javonte Williams lost a fumble mere feet from the goal line, but the outcome wasn't in doubt for a nanosecond. There was more suspense in wondering if Kanye West's latest album would mention God.
The Las Vegas Raiders had to work harder to remain undefeated; it took overtime for them to best a Miami Dolphins group whose starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is on injured reserve. Yet the Raiders previously managed to outscore the dangerous Baltimore Ravens, as well as the erratic but still formidable Pittsburgh Steelers, en route to matching Denver's record.
The Broncos play the Ravens next week, and if Steady Teddy and his crew collect another W, those doubters on Twitter may have to reconsider. For now, though, the only social media believers that the Broncos boast are apparently in the greater Denver area.
Continue to count down our twenty top examples of Twitter skepticism.
Number 20:
I want to believe in the Raiders, please help my unbelief. Broncos suck even when they win.— Mick Carpenter (@MichaelC_MPA) September 22, 2021
Number 19:
Broncos and Chargers definitely not Superstars. Broncos overrated. Chargers not great, their W over Queefs says more about the Queefs not being as good as they were last year imo. The Queefs should be 0-3, but the Browns suck— VIBE.RAIDER (@O_E_L_23) September 27, 2021
Number 18:
Wow a Raiders fan saying the Broncos suck. Guess they won't suck when they kick the Raiders ass. Clown!— CrazyTimes (@CrazyTi03899461) September 24, 2021
Number 17:
Tell Shannon Sharpe shut the fuck up the Broncos fuckin suck— Kalif Kaveli (@KalifKaveli1) September 20, 2021
Number 16:
I dont believe in raining on anyone's parade!, but I believe the real litmus test for the Broncos will come, when they will play the better teams, such as, the Ravens, the Chiefs, the Raiders etc.. so will see !— Mysteriously Unnamed (@CKhavari) September 27, 2021
Number 15:
The @Broncos are the most overrated team in the NFL the @Raiders have beat teams with a combined record of 46-12 from last year while the Broncos have beat teams with a record of 9-39 from last year and the Broncos will finish 6-11 this year— Street Disciple (@StreetSlayer04) September 27, 2021
Number 14:
#Raiders have a defense and Broncos haven't faced a legit opponent in the first 3 weeks https://t.co/7Z3QCA8hGH— Phil Jones (@PhilJonesNFL) September 27, 2021
Number 13:
Broncos gonna get clapped when they face a real team. pic.twitter.com/VZRsCqD3Ya— (@raider_norcal) September 27, 2021
Number 12:
Yeah but raiders have beat way better teams than the Broncos have. The teams that the raiders have beat are 4-6 so they still aren’t great. But Broncos have only beaten teams that are 0-9 now.Literally haven’t beat a team that’s won a game.Ravens, Phins, Steelers>Jets,giants,jags— Tyler Casey (@mrcasey4000) September 27, 2021
Number 11:
Monday morning reflection.— P_Blue (@blue8505) September 27, 2021
Chiefs gotta get some things cleaned up. Own worst enemy.
Chargers are the biggest threat.
Raiders are still the Raiders until they show they aren't.
Broncos are smoke and mirrors playing 0-9 combined teams
Number 10:
The teams the Broncos have faced had a combined 9 wins last year. The teams the raiders have faced have had a combined 33 wins.— nathan - raiders (@raidersinpain) September 27, 2021
Number 9:
Number 8:
Come this time next week the Broncos will be 3-1 and the Raiders will be going into Monday night football for SOLE possession of the AFC west. #RaiderNation— RaiderBenYT (@RaiderBenxYT) September 27, 2021
Notice it’s Broncos fans talking the sh*+. I haven’t heard much from Chargers (2-1) and Chiefs (1-2) fans, who I actually respect more than the 3-0 Broncos.— Dad of Boi (@weapon_xii_) September 27, 2021
Number 7:
I’m a raider fan and I agree with 1 of the 10 charger fans out there. Broncos have a lot to prove. Y’all haven’t beaten anyone, but cheers to beating the team in front of ya— Raider Peyton (@PeytonRaider) September 27, 2021
Number 6:
I'll give you the Raiders and Panthers, but the Broncos have had a cakewalk of a schedule so far. They're the biggest 3-0 fraud in the NFL. Not shocking there undefeated, The teams they've played are a combined 0-9. They'll get a real test with Baltimore next weekend.— Lando (@WormBurner44) September 27, 2021
Number 5:
Aaaand the Broncos have played 3 winless teams so far. Put an asterisk by their 3-0. Holler at me when they play a good team— DJ White (@RaiderLuvr559) September 27, 2021
Number 4:
Broncos 3-0 after facing the Giants, Jets and Jaguars They’ve only given up 26pts! I’ll take my Raiders 3-0 anyway— jam7_jack5 (@jam7_jack5) September 27, 2021
Number 3:
Broncos bailed out by a cupcake schedule— FGomez8 (@Mr_MrsPL8M8KER) September 27, 2021
Number 2:
Cannot wait for the ungodly ass beating we unleash on the Broncos and raiders later on in the year lol pic.twitter.com/MQ81OoH6ZK— Jonathan (@JonnyHash15) September 27, 2021
Number 1:
Who loses first? Broncos, Panthers, Cardinals, Raiders or Rams?— _ (@__Peez__) September 27, 2021