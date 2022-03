Reader: Of All the Horrible Domestic Airlines, United Is the Worst

I think the settlement should have been $23 million. These pukes are getting off easy.



After filing suit against United Airlines for wrongful termination and age discrimination almost a decade ago, Ruben Lee and Jeanne Stroup, who were fired for watching an iPad during a flight and failing to wear an apron during service, received a favorable ruling on February 28 from the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, and will receive close to $2.3 million. The two had more than 71 combined years of experience with United, and had never received a single customer complaint. That same night, writer Fran Lebowitz let loose on United after a flight cancellation made her late to a Denver appearance.