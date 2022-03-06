Reader: Of All the Horrible Domestic Airlines, United Is the Worst

That same night, writer Fran Lebowitz let loose on United after a flight cancellation made her late to a Denver appearance.
Judging from the comments on the Westword Facebook post of the settlement story, Lebowitz and the fired flight attendants aren't the only ones with complaints about United.
Says Brent:
I think the settlement should have been $23 million. These pukes are getting off easy.Adds Tristan:
$2.3 million is nothing to an airline like United.Responds John:
But it is something to the plaintiffs.Suggest Matt:
I think I pay that in baggage fees with each flight I take with them.Notes Ben:
Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving company. United is fucking terrible. Swore them off six years ago due to many repeated inexcusably bad customer service interactions. Just watch headlines about airlines being shitty to customers or employees and it’s United a vast majority of the time. I hope they get eaten by their competitors.Concludes Owen:
Of all the horrible domestic U.S. airlines, United is the worst of them all.