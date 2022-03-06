Support Us

Reader: Of All the Horrible Domestic Airlines, United Is the Worst

March 6, 2022 8:13AM

After filing suit against United Airlines for wrongful termination and age discrimination almost a decade ago, Ruben Lee and Jeanne Stroup, who were fired for watching an iPad during a flight and failing to wear an apron during service, received a favorable ruling on February 28 from the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, and will receive close to $2.3 million. The two had more than 71 combined years of experience with United, and had never received a single customer complaint.

That same night, writer Fran Lebowitz let loose on United after a flight cancellation made her late to a Denver appearance.

Judging from the comments on the Westword Facebook post of the settlement story, Lebowitz and the fired flight attendants aren't the only ones with complaints about United.

Says Brent:
I think the settlement should have been $23 million. These pukes are getting off easy.
Adds Tristan:
$2.3 million is nothing to an airline like United.
Responds John: 
But it is something to the plaintiffs.
Suggest Matt:
I think I pay that in baggage fees with each flight I take with them.
Notes Ben:
Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving company. United is fucking terrible. Swore them off six years ago due to many repeated inexcusably bad customer service interactions. Just watch headlines about airlines being shitty to customers or employees and it’s United a vast majority of the time. I hope they get eaten by their competitors.
Concludes Owen:
Of all the horrible domestic U.S. airlines, United is the worst of them all.
