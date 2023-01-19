Support Us

Voice Media Group, Westword is Hiring a Social Media Editor

January 19, 2023 4:42PM

The Denver Westword office at 8 Lincoln Street, Denver, Colorado.
Passionate about local journalism, Denver, and reaching new audiences? Voice Media Group is looking for an experienced social media editor to join our expanding audience development team.

This position will connect VMG journalism and audiences across multiple platforms, build communities, and drive traffic to VMG news partner sites — ushering in the next generation of loyal news readers.

As part of our core audience development team, the social media editor will be responsible for leading the social strategy across VMG’s newspaper accounts — starting with Westword on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn, with eyes on growing into/engaging audiences on TikTok and Reddit. This position will optimize the distribution of our journalism to attract and engage new audiences. This role requires collaboration with reporters and editors across the newsroom, and coordination with VMG’s digital sales team to execute sponsored content.

Candidates should have experience managing a news organization’s social accounts, as well as interest/experience with photography, video (TikTok, Reels) and graphic design. Candidates should be comfortable providing reports using analytics tools and engagement metrics, and have the ability to understand and act upon insights when appropriate.

Candidates should have: at least two years of journalism experience, experience working with team members across an organization, experience reading and using analytics to make decisions, experience with paid social media ad buying (Ads Manager, etc.), graphic design experience using tools such as Canva or Adobe Express, and fluency with major social networks.

This full-time position has a salary range of $55-$65K depending on experience, and will be based in our Denver newsroom and report to the editorial director. This role could involve night and/or weekend work.

For consideration, please email a cover letter, resume, social media examples, and links to personal social accounts and/or accounts that you manage to [email protected]
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek became the editorial director for Voice Media Group in January 2023. She oversees all editorial aspects of VMG’s publication websites and collaborates with team leaders to devise and implement social media and SEO traffic initiatives for audience growth and content partnerships. A Green Bay, Wisconsin, native (#gopackgo), Chelsey previously lived in Madison, Wisconsin, for nearly a decade where she held roles in marketing, audience development and social media for The Capital Times, Isthmus and designCraft Advertising. She has bylines in Isthmus, Daily Coffee News, Madison Magazine, Milwaukee Magazine, and was also the assistant editor for Cheese Market News. Chelsey has led social media talks for UW-Madison journalism students and Social Media Breakfast-Madison, and her social media work has won a gold ADDY from the American Advertising Federation-Madison.
