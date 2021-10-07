Another Walmart COVID Death, Outbreaks Getting Bigger

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's latest report, released on October 6, reveals that Walmart store 3582, located at 1575 Space Center Drive in Colorado Springs, was officially designated as a COVID-19 outbreak on September 30 because of eleven staff cases and one staff death.
The state health department's standard for declaring an outbreak, revised in June, calls for two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and other people connected to a health-care or correctional facility within a fourteen-day period. All other locations must be associated with at least five confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 over two weeks before an outbreak is called.
The number of outbreaks listed on October 6 as under active investigation by the CDPHE is 458, up from 437 on September 29, when the previous roundup was released. And while the number of new or tweaked entries dropped from the 75 on September 29 to 67 on October 6, many of the latest outbreaks are bigger than their predecessors, with double-digit infections more common.
That's particularly true of K-12 schools, the category with the most new or tweaked outbreaks: 29, up one from the 28 counted on September 29. Outbreaks with a hefty case count include Laredo Elementary School in Arapahoe County (twelve staff cases, three student cases), Cortez Middle School in Montezuma County (one staff case, eighteen student cases), Kruse Elementary School in Larimer County (one staff case, twenty student cases) and Firestone Charter Academy in Weld County (three staff cases, 21 student cases).
The second-highest number of new outbreaks fall into the health-care category: 24 centers joined the roster, and 22 of them specialize in senior care. Other outbreaks of note occurred at four child-care facilities, two coal mines in Moffat County (one registered a death), two cannabis retailers in Pueblo County and Andrew Wommack Ministries, a religious facility that sued the State of Colorado in September 2020 to hold an event despite having had an outbreak declared over one a couple of months before. The latest outbreak is now the organization's third.
In fact, many places now being monitored by the CDPHE have had prior outbreaks. Of the 67 new or tweaked outbreaks, 35 previously made the list.
Here are the new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE in its October 6 report, including the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted.
1. Amberwood Court Rehabilitation and Care Community (020460): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 10/1/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
2. Andrew Wommack Ministries Incorporated: September 2021, Religious Facility, Teller County, 10/5/2021, 8 attendee cases
3. Appleton Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 9/29/2021, 3 staff cases, 9 attendee cases
4. Ashley Manor — Evans 2 (2303J4), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 10/5/2021, 3 resident cases
5. Ashley Manor— Saulsbury (2304JL), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 9/23/2021, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases
6. Aurora Quest K-8, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 10/1/2021, 8 attendee cases
7. Bauder Elementary School: September 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 10/4/2021, 4 staff cases, 9 attendee cases
8. Bayfield Middle School, School, K-12, La Plata County, 10/5/2021, 6 attendee cases
9. Castro Elementary School, School, K-12, Denver County, 10/5/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
10. Catholic Charities Shelter, Homeless Shelter, Larimer County, 10/4/2021, 13 resident cases
11. Centennial Health Care Center (020317): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 9/21/2021, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases
12. Collinwood Assisted Living (2303UO), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 10/5/2021, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases
13. Colorado Springs Senior Homes, Inc (230518): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 9/30/2021, 15 resident cases, 1 staff cases
14. Colowyo Coal Mine, Coal Mine, Moffat County, 9/28/2021, 5 staff cases, 1 staff death
15. Cortez Middle School, School, K-12, Montezuma County, 10/1/2021, 1 staff case, 18 attendee cases
16. Craig Station, Power Station/Coal Mine, Moffat County, 9/29/2021, 7 staff cases
17. Cresson Elementary School: September 2021, School, K-12, Teller County, 10/4/2021, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
18. Delta House (231113): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Delta County, 10/1/2021, 2 resident cases
19. Denver Language School — Whiteman Campus, School, K-12, Denver County, 1 staff case, 10 attendee cases
20. Dolores Middle/High School: September 2021, School, K-12, Montezuma County, 10/4/2021, 3 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
21. Eagles Nest Early Learning Center, Child Care Center, Gilpin County, 9/28/2021, 4 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
22. Early Childhood Center, Child Care Center, Moffat County, 9/29/2021, 5 staff cases, 1 attendee case
23. East Middle School: September 2021, School, K-12, Mesa County, 10/4/2021, 9 attendee cases
24. Elms Haven Center (020474): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 10/1/2021, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases
25. Firestone Charter Academy, School, K-12, Weld County, 9/30/2021, 3 staff cases, 21 attendee cases
26. Foundations Academy, School, K-12, Adams County, 10/5/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
27. Garden Square at Westlake (2303C0): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 9/21/2021, 2 resident cases
28. Golden Horizons Assisted Living (230663), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 10/5/2021, 6 resident cases, 1 staff case
29. Grace Manor Care Center (020175): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Kit Carson County, 9/29/2021, 9 resident cases, 4 staff cases
30. Highland Elementary School: September 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 10/4/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
31. Hildebrand Care Center (020666): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 10/4/2021, 2 staff cases
32. Hilltop Life Adjustment Program (23Q649): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 9/30/2021, 3 staff cases
33. Intrado Life & Safety, Office/Indoor Workspace, Boulder County, 9/29/20212, 10 staff cases
34. Kemper Elementary School, School, K-12, Montezuma County, 10/1/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases
35. Kruse Elementary School: September 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 9/27/2021, 1 staff case, 20 attendee cases
36. Laredo Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 10/1/2021, 12 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
37. Little Blossoms, Child Care Center, Home Daycare, Mesa County, 10/5/2021, 4 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
38. Longs Peak Middle School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 10/1/2021, 6 attendee cases
39. Louisville Elementary School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 10/4/2021, 5 attendee cases
40. Medallion Post Acute Rehabilitation (020582): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 9/21/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
41. Montezuma-Cortez High School: September 2021, School, K-12, Montezuma County, 10/1/2021, 2 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
42. Montview Math & Health Sciences Elementary School, School, K-12, Adams County, 9/30/2021, 6 attendee cases
43. Mount Garfield Middle School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 10/4/2021, 3 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
44. New Vision Charter School 4-8 Campus: September 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 10/4/2021, 25 attendee cases
45. Niwot High School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 9/29/2021, 5 attendee cases
46. NuVue Pharma LLC: August 2021, Distribution Center/Business, Marijuana Cultivation and Dispensary, Pueblo County, 7 staff cases
47. Oakshire Commons (23M641): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 10/5/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
48. Our Father Lutheran Church Preschool, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 9/29/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
49. Palmer Ridge High School: September 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 9/29/2021, 2 staff cases, 13 attendee cases
50. Pueblo County High School: August 2021, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 9/28/2021, 10 staff cases, 16 attendee cases
51. Pueblo West Organics LLC, Retailer, Cannabis Retailer, Pueblo County, 10/5/2021, 6 staff cases
52. Ridgeview Elementary School, School, K-12, Moffat County, 10/5/2021, 8 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
53. Sheridan Green Elementary School: September 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 10/4/2021, 2 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
54. Singing Hills Elementary School, School, K-12, Elbert County, 9/18/2021, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
55. Skills Academy Vocational Center, Developmentally Disabled Vocational Training, El Paso County, 9/24/2021, 5 staff cases
56. Southeast Colorado Hospital Long Term Care Facility (020223): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Baca County, 9/30/2021, 4 staff cases
57. Southern Peaks Regional Treatment Center: September 2021, Healthcare, Group Home, Youth Behavioral Treatment Center, Fremont County, 9/20/2021, 5 resident cases, 3 staff cases
58. STEM School Highlands Ranch: September 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 10/1/2021, 13 attendee cases
59. Stephens House/Blue Peaks Developmental Services: October 2021, Healthcare, Group Home, Alamosa County, 10/5/2021, 8 resident cases
60. Sunrise Assisted Living of Boulder (23H563): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 10/1/2021, 2 staff cases
61. The Gardens Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center of Colorado Springs (020533): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 9/30/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
62. The Pavilion At Villa Pueblo (020640): September 2021 #2, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 10/5/2021, 2 staff cases
63. University Heights Rehab and Care Community (020447): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 10/6/2021, 2 staff cases
64. Valley View Health Care Center (020643): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 10/4/2021, 2 staff cases
65. Victorian House Assisted Living (23048Y), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 10/1/2021, 2 resident cases
66. Vista View Care Center (02R315): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 10/5/2021, 2 staff cases
67. Walmart Store #3582: September 2021, Retailer, El Paso County, 9/30/2021, 11 staff cases, 1 staff death