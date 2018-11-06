Everything You Need to Know About Today's Election (Including the Parties!)

Just think: Come tomorrow morning (or definitely Thursday morning) all talk of the midterm elections will be behind us. But in the meantime, there are plenty of ways to participate — the most important being to vote, which you can still do today, November 6 (more on that below).

If 2016 showed us anything, it's that polling is fickle and best read with a grain of salt. But we know for sure that as of Monday morning, nearly half of the 3.4 million registered voters in Colorado had cast their ballots for the midterms.

Unaffiliated turnout is way up from 2014, with Colorado's largest voting bloc accounting for over 31 percent of the vote so far. Colorado's unaffiliated voters tend to lean younger, are more Democratic and generally disapprove of Donald Trump's performance, meaning Election Day returns are likely to favor Democrats.

"Unaffiliated voters are voting at a level never before seen in a midterm election in Colorado, at least at this point in the cycle," Colorado polling firm Magellan Strategies wrote in its assessment of the race on Monday.

Here are a few more things you should know about Election Day in Colorado.

1. You can still vote!

Not registered? No problem! You can still fill out your mail ballot (just be sure to drop it in a ballot box by 7 p.m., not in the mail) or go to your polling place with a Colorado ID (here's a list of acceptable forms of ID to bring with you to the polls). Visit GoVoteColorado.com to find a polling place.

2. You can even leave work to vote.

Per Colorado law, if you don't have time to vote outside of your normal working hours, employers are required to let you leave work to vote without docking your pay (you get up to two hours, but don't go playing electoral hooky or anything like that).

3. Voting ends at 7, but...



Polls close at 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 but still haven't voted, you will be allowed to vote — so just make sure you're line by 7 and you'll be good to go.

4. How will we know who's won?

The Secretary of State's Office will release its first tabulations on its website, sos.state.co.us, by 7:15 p.m. Most of the races will probably be called by 8 or 9 p.m. A couple of races, though — like some of the ballot measures, the 6th Congressional District race and perhaps the attorney general's race — may keep us in suspense well into the evening or perhaps into Wednesday morning.

5. What if I want to watch results with friends?

There are plenty of places to watch the results roll in live. Keep reading for election-night watch parties (and be sure to click their links; some require RSVPs).

Colorado Rising (Proposition 112 backer)

Big Trouble inside Zeppelin Station

3501 Wazee Street, Suite #100

7 p.m.

Vote NO on Amendment 73

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

8433 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree

7 p.m.

Coloradans to Stop Predatory Payday Loans (Proposition 111 backer)

Rock Bottom Brewery

1001 16th Street Mall #A-100

6 p.m.

Election Night Midterm Watch Party

Denver Press Club

1330 Glenarm Place

4 p.m.

Colorado GOP Election Night Party (for Walker Stapleton, Wayne Williams, Brian Watson, George Brauchler, Ken Montera and Mike Coffman)

Denver Marriott South at Park Meadows

10345 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree

6:30 p.m.

Election Night Watch Party for Democrats (including Jared Polis)

Westin Downtown Denver

1672 Lawrence Street

6 p.m.

Libertarian Party of Colorado Party

21079 East Mineral Drive, Aurora

7 p.m.

Jason Crow Team Party

Double Tree by Hilton Denver Tech Center, Circus Ballroom

7801 East Orchard Road

7 p.m.

One Colorado, New Era, Planned Parenthood and more

The Triangle Denver

2036 Broadway

7 p.m.

Mi Familia Vota Party

4730 Oakland Street, #201

7 p.m.

Terminal Bar Happy Hour

1701 Wynkoop

During polling hours

Illegal Pete's

Get one free drink at any Illegal Pete's in Colorado when you show your "I Voted" or "I Voted Early" sticker.