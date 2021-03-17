 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Crime |

Photos: Weirdest Items Allegedly Stolen by Prolific Colorado Burglar

Michael Roberts | March 17, 2021 | 7:41am
Tomasz Kellams is accused of snatching some mighty unusual items, including upside-down wine glasses transformed into Christmas snow globes — we think.EXPAND
Tomasz Kellams is accused of snatching some mighty unusual items, including upside-down wine glasses transformed into Christmas snow globes — we think.
coloradosprings.gov
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Tomasz Kellams has been a busy boy...allegedly. The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested the 34-year-old for burglary after recovering so many suspected stolen goods that the agency has created an online photo gallery where potential victims can check to see if any of the stuff is theirs.

We have no doubt they'll want it back, since a lot of it is amazingly weird. As shown by the photos below, this may be one of the most bizarre hauls in recent Colorado criminal history.

According to the CSPD, detectives began investigating a burglary at a storage unit in the 4200 block of North Nevada Avenue last month. Along the way, they executed a search warrant at another storage unit, this one located on the 2000 block of King Street in Colorado Springs. There they found property stolen from the North Nevada site, as well as other objects reportedly swiped from different parts of the King Street facility. The execution of a second search warrant, this time for a residence on Garland Avenue, led to the discovery of more property considered stolen, including a firearm.

Related Stories

Some of the belongings not yet traced to specific victims clearly have resale value; there are a lot of tools, some big-screen televisions and an assortment of video games. But much of the rest looks like the kind of thing you'd only purchase at a thrift store if you'd been invited to a White Elephant party and it was half-price day.

The CSPD is encouraging owners of storage units in the Springs to visit their spaces to make sure they haven't been ransacked; if they have been, they can phone 719-444-7000 to make a report, then visit the web page to see if they recognize their possessions and, if they do, email Sergeant Owen Scott at CSPDReturnedProperty@coloradosprings.gov with the case number and contact information.

But you don't have to be the victim of a crime to enjoy this rogues' gallery. Here are our ten favorite items:

NUMBER 10:

A collection of Christmas ornaments, as well as two Avon product boxes that no doubt contain incredible treasures — or Avon products.
A collection of Christmas ornaments, as well as two Avon product boxes that no doubt contain incredible treasures — or Avon products.
coloradosprings.gov

NUMBER 9:

Beer logos, perfect for reminding you of when you used to be able to go to a bar.
Beer logos, perfect for reminding you of when you used to be able to go to a bar.
coloradosprings.gov

NUMBER 8:

Someone needs to set Santa and Frosty free.
Someone needs to set Santa and Frosty free.
coloradosprings.gov

NUMBER 7:

Ready. Set. Wrestle!
Ready. Set. Wrestle!
coloradosprings.gov

NUMBER 6:

Perfect for fans of baseballer Albert Pujols, who's always denied using performance-enhancing drugs, and Barry Bonds, who has, too, but a lot less convincingly.
Perfect for fans of baseballer Albert Pujols, who's always denied using performance-enhancing drugs, and Barry Bonds, who has, too, but a lot less convincingly.
coloradosprings.gov

NUMBER 5:

For those days when the fine china is in the dishwasher.
For those days when the fine china is in the dishwasher.
coloradosprings.gov

NUMBER 4:

Somebody's grandmother is going to be pissed about this!
Somebody's grandmother is going to be pissed about this!
coloradosprings.gov

NUMBER 3:

Is it a bat? A billy club? A rolling pin? Whatever it is, we want one.
Is it a bat? A billy club? A rolling pin? Whatever it is, we want one.
coloradosprings.gov

NUMBER 2:

Uluru is also known as Ayers Rock, one of Australia's most famous tourist attractions. This photo booklet is currently on sale on eBay for $7. Act now before it gets away!
Uluru is also known as Ayers Rock, one of Australia's most famous tourist attractions. This photo booklet is currently on sale on eBay for $7. Act now before it gets away!
coloradosprings.gov

NUMBER 1:

Yes, it's a Fat Bastard action figure from the Austin Powers movies! And since the version we found on eBay is going for $52.61, maybe stealing it does make sense.
Yes, it's a Fat Bastard action figure from the Austin Powers movies! And since the version we found on eBay is going for $52.61, maybe stealing it does make sense.
coloradosprings.gov

Want to see more? Click to view the entire collection in the CSPD gallery.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.