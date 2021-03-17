Photos: Weirdest Items Allegedly Stolen by Prolific Colorado Burglar

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Tomasz Kellams has been a busy boy...allegedly. The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested the 34-year-old for burglary after recovering so many suspected stolen goods that the agency has created an online photo gallery where potential victims can check to see if any of the stuff is theirs.
We have no doubt they'll want it back, since a lot of it is amazingly weird. As shown by the photos below, this may be one of the most bizarre hauls in recent Colorado criminal history.
According to the CSPD, detectives began investigating a burglary at a storage unit in the 4200 block of North Nevada Avenue last month. Along the way, they executed a search warrant at another storage unit, this one located on the 2000 block of King Street in Colorado Springs. There they found property stolen from the North Nevada site, as well as other objects reportedly swiped from different parts of the King Street facility. The execution of a second search warrant, this time for a residence on Garland Avenue, led to the discovery of more property considered stolen, including a firearm.
Some of the belongings not yet traced to specific victims clearly have resale value; there are a lot of tools, some big-screen televisions and an assortment of video games. But much of the rest looks like the kind of thing you'd only purchase at a thrift store if you'd been invited to a White Elephant party and it was half-price day.
The CSPD is encouraging owners of storage units in the Springs to visit their spaces to make sure they haven't been ransacked; if they have been, they can phone 719-444-7000 to make a report, then visit the web page to see if they recognize their possessions and, if they do, email Sergeant Owen Scott at CSPDReturnedProperty@coloradosprings.gov with the case number and contact information.
But you don't have to be the victim of a crime to enjoy this rogues' gallery. Here are our ten favorite items:
NUMBER 10:
NUMBER 9:
NUMBER 8:
NUMBER 7:
NUMBER 6:
NUMBER 5:
NUMBER 4:
NUMBER 3:
NUMBER 2:
NUMBER 1:
Want to see more? Click to view the entire collection in the CSPD gallery.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.