Westword Has Immediate Openings for Editorial Interns

These are part-time positions for people who want to report, not get coffee.
September 22, 2024
Our equipment is a little more contemporary... Getty Images/Nora Carol Photography
As fall begins, we're looking for a new crop of editorial interns to work with Westword on stories that cover everything from cannabis to culture, from food to news...and especially the election!

These are paid, part-time, sixteen-week positions for people who want to report and write, not get coffee.

Interns will be working in the Westword office with the culture, music, food and news editors, who will arrange schedules and assignments. The pay is $18.29 an hour; the hours are flexible (we cater to college journalism students). Interested? Send a resume, links or clips (if you have them) and a cover letter outlining your areas of interest to [email protected].

Westword believes our journalism will best serve our communities with culturally diverse staff and freelancers who offer a range of voices. We are committed to creating and sustaining an environment of inclusion, diversity, empowerment and equality. We are at our best when all our team members are respected and included regardless of race, age, ethnicity, religion, gender identity, disability, sexual orientation and national origin. Women, veterans, people with disabilities, people of color and gender-nonconforming candidates are highly encouraged to pitch us.
Patricia Calhoun is editor-in-chief of Westword, the alt-weekly she co-founded in September 1977. She’s been inducted into the Colorado Press Association Hall of Fame, the Association of Alternative Newsmedia Hall of Fame and the Colorado Restaurant Association Hall of Fame. She’s also received dozens of local, state and national awards for writing, including first place for feature writing and first place for column writing with the Society of Professional Journalists. Patricia is a weekly commentator on Colorado Inside Out, PBS 12's public affairs roundtable, which has won two Emmys.
Contact: Patricia Calhoun
