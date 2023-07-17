Get Ready for Westword's New Website Design!

Navigation
July 17, 2023 6:11PM

VMG
Our first website went live at westword.com almost thirty years ago. Since then, Westword's website has gone through several iterations, and on Tuesday, July 18, we'll launch our best version yet.

"We are excited to offer readers a refreshed experience to make our relationship with them even stronger," says Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek, editorial director of Voice Media Group, Westword's parent company. "Whether readers are finding us on social media or Google, or they have turned to us every day for their community news, this new website design aligns with the current digital landscape: putting the user experience at the forefront."

This redesign comes during a year when Voice Media Group — a leading publisher of independent newspapers and websites in major markets, including Phoenix, Dallas and Miami — has invested heavily in digital growth strategies involving social media, SEO and membership, as well as content. According to Dequaine-Jerabek, this is the perfect time to give both loyal and new readers a more modern, user-friendly experience.

Improvements include updated navigation and topics that better reflect Westword's coverage areas, as well as new event and concert widgets. Pop-ups and slide-in video players that once might have taken over a reader's screen have been reduced, too.

In its new format, westword.com will continue to publish more than a dozen new stories every day, covering everything from the inauguration of Denver's 46th mayor to the latest concert news. A fraction of these pieces will also appear in the print edition of Westword, still distributed free every Thursday. But to read them all, don't miss the new, improved westword.com.

See you here tomorrow!
Patricia Calhoun
Contact: Patricia Calhoun

