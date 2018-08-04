Reader: Maybe Clint Eastwood Confused Colorado With California

Clint Eastwood surprised more than just the local film industry when he unexpectedly decided to shoot scenes for his new film, The Mule, in Colorado.

He decided to film here despite the fact that Colorado slashed the amount of money available for film incentives last year.

According to Colorado Film Commissioner Donald Zuckerman, last year the General Assembly slashed the amount of film incentive money available by 75 percent, essentially bringing a previous upswing in the number of Hollywood productions in the state to a grinding halt.

"A lot of times, state legislators don't see how this is going to benefit their area," Zuckerman says. "Now, all of a sudden, we've got Clint Eastwood in small towns in Colorado. You couldn't have predicted that. But if we had a robust experience with a number of films, we'd see it all the time, all over the state."

Eastwood has filmed in Colorado before. Much of 1978's Any Which Way but Loose was lensed here, including a final face-off between Clint and a motorcycle gang staged in the middle of Georgetown. Among his co-stars: an orangutan named Clyde.

What do you think of film incentives in Colorado (or Clint Eastwood)? Comment on this post or email editorial@westword.com.