Reader: How About Taxing Real Estate Developers to Pay for Parks?

An artist's rendering of a possible RiNo park included in City Council member Jolon Clark's presentation about the Denver parks tax proposal.

Denver City Council president Jolon Clark has proposed a sales tax that he says would improve and expand parks in the Mile High City. The plan calls for a sales tax of .25 percent, or about two and a half cents on a $10 purchase, with the proceeds — an estimated $41.5 million per annum — dedicated to Denver's parks. The money would be used to acquire additional parkland and open space, fund capital improvements to existing parks, pay for waterway restoration, reclamation and forestry in mountain parks, and more.

But getting this through may be no walk in the park, since readers have plenty of concerns about the proposal.

