Like a Bross: Westword Reporter Tackles the DeCaLiBron Loop — Which Is Finally Open

"Are you sure?" Kadin asked me about our last leg of climbing as he stood at the saddle between Democrat and its slightly taller neighbor, Mount Cameron. Turning back would mean failing to complete Colorado's famous DeCaLiBron loop, which finally reopened on Friday, July 28, after months of being shuttered.





click to enlarge Hiker Kadin Rivas ascending the fourteener Mt. Bross via the DeCaLiBron loop. Bennito Kelty

Closer to the summit of Mount Bross, which is still off limits because of the danger threat, the mine shafts look as if they are still open. But the rest of what we found on the ridges and faces of the mountain had red and white signs that read "No trespassing."





But Saturday was different.







Once five of them passed — including one woman coming down from the summit of Mount Bross — Kadin and I had seen enough.



"I think fourteneers should be open to the public," the woman commented, giving us renegades the spark and motivation we needed to tackle Mount Bross, despite the closure.



Nelson had fought for eleven years against the military branch after riding into a sinkhole at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. The verdict would ultimately scare other landowners of popular recreation destinations — including the owner of Mount Lindsey, near the Grand Sand Dunes — into limiting access to their private property to avoid costly liability.



DeCaLiBron hikers are required to start their journey at the Kite Lake Trailhead, which sits at 12,000 feet in a verdant valley that opens to the south to let waters run down a clear, quiet creek toward Alma. The parking lot at Kite Lake was full with a few dozen cars on Saturday as Kadin and I prepared to make our climb.



We showed up a few minutes before 7:30 a.m., paid the $8 fee (Kadin only had a $20 bill on him, but he happily made a donation to the U.S. Forest Service) and found a lucky lone parking spot near the trailhead. The Bross shutdown also stems from Reiber's response to the failed lawsuit protection bid, which came about after bicyclist James Nelson won a $7.3 million lawsuit in 2019.Nelson had fought for eleven years against the military branch after riding into a sinkhole at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. The verdict would ultimately scare other landowners of popular recreation destinations — including the owner of Mount Lindsey, near the Grand Sand Dunes — into limiting access to their private property to avoid costly liability.

When we left Bross to hit Mount Lincoln, we saw other hikers who looked to be about college age coming up in the opposite direction. From the peak of Mount Lincoln, we saw lines of hikers who looked ants marching on Bross's wide-open summit.

click to enlarge Bennito Kelty dips his hand in a small stream along the DeCaLiBron loop after completing the seven-mile trail up four fourteeners. Kadin Rivas

"They can fine me or whatever — I don't care," he said. "It's just so beautiful up here."