 What to Do During Denver International Airport Flight Delay | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Stuck at Denver International Airport? Where and How to Pass the Time

While you're stranded by the global IT glitch, you might as well amuse yourself.
July 19, 2024
Stop and smell the sunflowers outside Denver International Airport.
Stop and smell the sunflowers outside Denver International Airport. Flydenver.com
Share this:
Stuck at Denver International Airport? With today's global IT glitches, would-be passengers are trapped at airports around the world.

If you happen to be stranded in the Mile High City, though, you'll find a few ways to make the endless wait at the airport more pleasant. For example:

Read up on Denver Airport Conspiracy Theories
You can't blame today's mess on Martians. Or can you? DIA has been dogged by conspiracy theories since even before the airport opened (two years late). Although some of the public artwork that sparked the crazier rumors is still off-site while construction continues, you can check out the gargoyles in the baggage area.
click to enlarge green plaza at Denver International Airport
Grab a seat at DEN Plaza on the Park...you have a long day ahead.
flydenver.com
Park at the Park on the Plaza
Head to the plaza just outside the south end of the Terminal, which is equipped with lounge chairs and lawn games. Set up a campsite and make yourself comfortable.


Escaping the Airport

Explore the Uvalda Trail
If you happen to be traveling with your bicycle, you can explore the 14.6-mile Uvalda Trail, one of the many trails by the airport made possible by the Rocky Mountain Greenway, which connects gaps between existing Denver area parks covers 40,000 acres and trails running more than 140 miles.

Get to the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center
Grab a lift to the nearby Gaylord Resort (sorry, no shuttle), where you can buy a day pass that entitles you to all kinds of spa services, as well as endless hours in the pool or on the Lazy River. Enjoy: This might be the only vacation you get this summer.

Take the A-Line Downtown
So far, RTD trains from the airport are running at least as well as they have the rest of the summer (read: slowly). If you go past the Park on the Plaza to the transportation center, you can snag a ticket and hop on board for a relatively quick trip downtown, where you can hang out in the renovated Union Station. While there, you might think about booking a ticket on one of the two Amtrak trains that run through Denver every day (heading west or heading east).

When all else fails, rent a car....while they're still available.


And if you're heading to Denver International Airport...

If you live in the metro area and are trying to fly out, be warned that the gates at the airport's economy lots are down...victims of the tech snafu. And even if you can park, will your plane take off? For updated info, check flydenver.com or Denver International Airport's Facebook page. If it's any consolation, the airport reports short waits at security.

Have a suggestion for what to do while stuck at Denver International Airport? Send it to [email protected].
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Patricia Calhoun is editor-in-chief of Westword, the alt-weekly she co-founded in September 1977. She’s been inducted into the Colorado Press Association Hall of Fame, the Association of Alternative Newsmedia Hall of Fame and the Colorado Restaurant Association Hall of Fame. She’s also received dozens of local, state and national awards for writing, including first place for feature writing and first place for column writing with the Society of Professional Journalists. Patricia is a weekly commentator on Colorado Inside Out, PBS 12's public affairs roundtable, which has won two Emmys.
Contact: Patricia Calhoun
Highlands Ranch Grad Ingrid Andress Says She's Heading to Rehab After Botched National Anthem

Media

Highlands Ranch Grad Ingrid Andress Says She's Heading to Rehab After Botched National Anthem

By Catie Cheshire
Denver Leading the Country in New Home Inventory This Year

Housing

Denver Leading the Country in New Home Inventory This Year

By Catie Cheshire
Video: Huge Colorado Snake Den Now Has Livessssstream

Animals

Video: Huge Colorado Snake Den Now Has Livessssstream

By Thomas Mitchell
Black Aurora Councilmember Called Out for "Betraying" Protesters, Calling Them "Terrorists"

Aurora

Black Aurora Councilmember Called Out for "Betraying" Protesters, Calling Them "Terrorists"

By Chris Perez
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation