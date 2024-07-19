Stuck at Denver International Airport? Where and How to Pass the Time

If you happen to be stranded in the Mile High City, though, you'll find a few ways to make the endless wait at the airport more pleasant. For example:
Read up on Denver Airport Conspiracy Theories
You can't blame today's mess on Martians. Or can you? DIA has been dogged by conspiracy theories since even before the airport opened (two years late). Although some of the public artwork that sparked the crazier rumors is still off-site while construction continues, you can check out the gargoyles in the baggage area.
Head to the plaza just outside the south end of the Terminal, which is equipped with lounge chairs and lawn games. Set up a campsite and make yourself comfortable.
Explore the Uvalda Trail
Escaping the Airport
If you happen to be traveling with your bicycle, you can explore the 14.6-mile Uvalda Trail, one of the many trails by the airport made possible by the Rocky Mountain Greenway, which connects gaps between existing Denver area parks covers 40,000 acres and trails running more than 140 miles.
Get to the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center
Grab a lift to the nearby Gaylord Resort (sorry, no shuttle), where you can buy a day pass that entitles you to all kinds of spa services, as well as endless hours in the pool or on the Lazy River. Enjoy: This might be the only vacation you get this summer.
Take the A-Line Downtown
So far, RTD trains from the airport are running at least as well as they have the rest of the summer (read: slowly). If you go past the Park on the Plaza to the transportation center, you can snag a ticket and hop on board for a relatively quick trip downtown, where you can hang out in the renovated Union Station. While there, you might think about booking a ticket on one of the two Amtrak trains that run through Denver every day (heading west or heading east).
When all else fails, rent a car....while they're still available.
If you live in the metro area and are trying to fly out, be warned that the gates at the airport's economy lots are down...victims of the tech snafu. And even if you can park, will your plane take off? For updated info, check flydenver.com or Denver International Airport's Facebook page. If it's any consolation, the airport reports short waits at security.
And if you're heading to Denver International Airport...
Have a suggestion for what to do while stuck at Denver International Airport? Send it to [email protected].