COVID-19: Colorado Places That Are Still Having Outbreaks

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

The latest report on COVID-19 outbreaks from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment delivers fresh data and reasons for optimism. There are only 73 new outbreak entries in the May 26 update — the lowest number in months.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

On May 19, the CDPHE listed 855 active outbreaks and 4,458 considered resolved since the pandemic began, an increase of 107 over the week before. The May 26 list includes 5,386 outbreaks, with 778 active and 4,608 resolved — still more than health officials would like, but the number of new outbreaks shrank by 37 percent.

Once again, outbreaks associated with children make up well over a third of the just-identified outbreaks; 26 new K-12 schools are on the list, down from the 32 that were confirmed on May 19. (There were also six new outbreaks at child-care centers.) Since some K-12 schools have already wrapped up classes for the term, and many more will follow suit over the next week or so, the number of outbreaks at educational facilities should continue dropping. Although that doesn't mean kids will stop getting infected with the disease, pinning down sites associated with the outbreaks will be much more difficult.

Outbreaks at health-care facilities continue to be a concern. On May 26, another 22 were noted by the state health department — a decrease of just two from the 24 confirmed on May 19. And twenty of the new outbreaks were at centers that primarily serve seniors. An exception is QwikCareMD Urgent Care in Pueblo, which registered positive tests for four attendees in addition to four staffers.

Other notable outbreaks took place at two restaurants, a climbing and fitness center in Larimer County, and three offices, not counting the sheriff's office in Routt County. And there were also a handful of outbreaks in counties with lagging vaccination rates — among them Baca, Conejos and Costilla.

Next week's report will be released more than two weeks after masking and physical distancing restrictions were loosened for fully vaccinated people. As a result, it will offer the first indication if those policy changes are having major repercussions. But a continued decline in outbreaks could bolster confidence about a more normal summer to come.

Here's our list of 73 newly named outbreaks, accompanied by the date when the spread was first identified and details about the people impacted.

1. Action Industries, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Jefferson County, 5/25/2021, 4 staff cases

2. Altair Strickland, Construction Company/Contractor, Adams County, 5/24/2021, 7 staff cases

3. Ascent Studio, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Climbing and Fitness Center, Larimer County, 5/20/2021, 2 staff cases

4. Aurora Expeditionary Learning Academy (AXL), School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 5/20/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

5. Bear Creek Senior Living (23054G): May 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, El Paso County, 5/20/2021, 2 staff cases

6. Bethesda Gardens Monument (23U756): May 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 5/21/2021, 2 staff cases

7. Boulder Country Day School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 5/24/2021, 2 attendee cases

8. Boulder JCC Phillips Early Childhood Center, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 5/21/2021, 3 attendee cases

9. Bozarth Chevrolet and Buick INC, Auto Dealership, Mesa County, 5/22/2021, 6 staff cases

10. Brown International Academy, School, K-12, Denver County, 5/20/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases

11. Casey's Pond Senior Living LTC (020803): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Routt County, 5/19/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case

12. CAYA Fundraiser/Graduation, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Routt County, 5/19/2021, 3 staff cases, 4 attendee cases

13. Centennial School, School, K-12, Costilla County, 5/17/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases

14. Community Development Institute Head Start South Central Colorado, Child Care Center, Conejos County, 5/12/2021, 2 staff cases

15. Crumbl Cookies Thornton, Specialty Food Retailer, Adams County, 5/25/2021, 3 staff cases

16. Dillon Valley Elementary: May 2021, School, K-12, Summit County, 5/24/2021, 2 attendee cases

17. Dutch Bros Coffee Aurora, Restaurant, Arapahoe County, 5/20/2021, 8 staff cases

18. Edna and John W Mosley P-8 School: May 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 5/26/2021, 2 attendee cases

19. Fruita Monument High School: May 2021, School, K-12, Mesa County, 5/18/2021, 7 attendee cases

20. Garden Square at Westlake (2303C0): May 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 5/14/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

21. Global Callcenter Solutions, Office/Indoor Workspace, Call Center, Pueblo County, 5/21/2021, 4 staff cases

22. Grand Mesa Middle School: April 2021, School, K-12, Mesa County, 5/18/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases

23. Grand Mountain Preschool, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 5/18/2021, 2 staff cases

24. Great Clips #2521, Personal Services, El Paso County, 5/24/2021, 3 staff cases

25. Greenshade Schools Inc, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 5/17/2021, 3 staff cases

26. Greystar, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 5/20/2021, 3 staff cases

27. Harvest Farm: May 2021, Farm and Addiction Rehab Center, Larimer County, 5/25/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases

28. Health Center at Franklin Park (020439): May 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 5/17/2021, 2 staff cases

29. Heritage Park Care Center (020845): May 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Garfield County, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases

30. Highline Academy Northeast: May 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 5/24/2021, 1 staff case, 8 attendee cases

31. International Academy of Denver at Harrington: April 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 5/20/2021, 2 staff cases, 2 attendee cases

32. Irish Elementary Escuela Bilingüe, School, K-12, Larimer County, 5/24/2021, 7 attendee cases

33. JP Morgan Chase Bank Arvada, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 5/25/2021, 2 staff cases

34. Juanito's Mexican Kitchen, Restaurant, Sit Down, Alamosa, 5/14/2021, 2 staff cases

35. KR Swerdfeger Construction New East High School Project, Construction Site, Pueblo County, 5/14/2021, 2 staff cases

36. Liberty Heights Memory Care Unit (020501), Healthcare, Memory Care, El Paso County, 5/24/2021, 2 staff cases

37. McAuliffe International School: May 2020, School, K-12, Denver County, 5/20/2021, 3 attendee cases

38. Minnequa Medicenter (020675): May 2021, Healthcare, Memory Care, Pueblo County, 5/24/2021, 2 staff cases

39. Montage Hills (0204T9): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 5/19/2021, 2 staff cases

40. Montrose High School: May 2021, School, K-12, Montrose County, 5/24/2021, 9 attendee cases

41. Mountain View Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 5/20/2021, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

42. Nightingale Suites (2304F8): May 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 5/19/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases

43. Palisade High School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 5/18/2021, 4 attendee cases

44. Pear Park Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 5/18/2021, 5 attendee cases

45. Pikes Peak Center (02B942): May 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 5/24/2021, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases

46. Prairie Hills Elementary School: May 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 5/19/2021, 2 staff cases

47. QwikCareMD Urgent Care Center, Healthcare, Outpatient, Pueblo County, 5/14/2021, 4 staff cases, 4 attendee cases

48. Recovery Unlimited, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Outpatient), El Paso County, 5/22/2021, 7 staff cases

49. Resurrection Christian Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 5/20/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

50. Resurrection Christian Middle/High School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 12/1/2020, 9 staff cases, 48 attendee cases

51. Ridgeview Post Acute (020404): May 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 5/22/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases

52. Riverdale Ridge High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Adams County, 5/19/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases

53. Routt County Sheriff's Office, Law Enforcement, Routt County, 5/25/2021, 2 staff cases

54. Skinner Middle School, School, K-12, Denver County, 5/19/2021, 4 attendee cases

55. Skyway Park Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 5/21/2021, 2 attendee cases

56. Springfield High School, School, K-12, Baca County, 5/25/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

57. St. Mary's High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 5/19/2021, 1 staff case, 10 attendee cases

58. Sun Mountain Custom Doors, Materials Supplier, Weld County, 5/24/2021, 5 staff cases

59. Sunrise at Pinehurst (23049U): May 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 5/24/2021, 2 staff cases

60. The Ark Childcare, Child Care Center, Fremont County, 5/20/2021, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case

61. The Bridge at Alamosa (23Y773): May 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Alamosa County, 5/18/2021, 2 staff cases

62. The Center at Foresight (02V727): May 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Mesa County, 5/22/2021, 2 staff cases

63. The Oaks Assisted Living (231133), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 5/21/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

64. The Towers (23R904), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Yuma County, 5/21/2021, 2 resident cases

65. The University School: May 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 5/3/2021, 2 attendee cases

66. Timnath Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 5/24/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

67. Town of Hayden Public Works, Municipal/Local Government, Routt County, 5/25/2021, 4 staff cases

68. Trinidad Inn Nursing Home (020796): May 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Las Animas County, 5/20/2021, 2 staff cases

69. University Heights Rehab And Care Community (020447): May 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 5/24/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case

70. UPS Commerce City, Distribution Center/Business, Adams County, 1/26/2021, 29 staff cases

71. UPS Salida, Distribution Center/Business, Chaffee County, 5/19/2021, 3 staff cases

72. Veterans Community Living Center at Homelake (021013): May 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Rio Grande County, 5/24/2021, 2 staff cases

73. Willows Child Learning Center — Willows/Olde-Mill, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 5/20/2021, 2 staff cases, 2 attendee cases