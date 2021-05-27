COVID-19: Colorado Places That Are Still Having Outbreaks

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
The latest report on COVID-19 outbreaks from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment delivers fresh data and reasons for optimism. There are only 73 new outbreak entries in the May 26 update — the lowest number in months.
The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.
On May 19, the CDPHE listed 855 active outbreaks and 4,458 considered resolved since the pandemic began, an increase of 107 over the week before. The May 26 list includes 5,386 outbreaks, with 778 active and 4,608 resolved — still more than health officials would like, but the number of new outbreaks shrank by 37 percent.
Once again, outbreaks associated with children make up well over a third of the just-identified outbreaks; 26 new K-12 schools are on the list, down from the 32 that were confirmed on May 19. (There were also six new outbreaks at child-care centers.) Since some K-12 schools have already wrapped up classes for the term, and many more will follow suit over the next week or so, the number of outbreaks at educational facilities should continue dropping. Although that doesn't mean kids will stop getting infected with the disease, pinning down sites associated with the outbreaks will be much more difficult.
Outbreaks at health-care facilities continue to be a concern. On May 26, another 22 were noted by the state health department — a decrease of just two from the 24 confirmed on May 19. And twenty of the new outbreaks were at centers that primarily serve seniors. An exception is QwikCareMD Urgent Care in Pueblo, which registered positive tests for four attendees in addition to four staffers.
Other notable outbreaks took place at two restaurants, a climbing and fitness center in Larimer County, and three offices, not counting the sheriff's office in Routt County. And there were also a handful of outbreaks in counties with lagging vaccination rates — among them Baca, Conejos and Costilla.
Next week's report will be released more than two weeks after masking and physical distancing restrictions were loosened for fully vaccinated people. As a result, it will offer the first indication if those policy changes are having major repercussions. But a continued decline in outbreaks could bolster confidence about a more normal summer to come.
Here's our list of 73 newly named outbreaks, accompanied by the date when the spread was first identified and details about the people impacted.
1. Action Industries, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Jefferson County, 5/25/2021, 4 staff cases
2. Altair Strickland, Construction Company/Contractor, Adams County, 5/24/2021, 7 staff cases
3. Ascent Studio, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Climbing and Fitness Center, Larimer County, 5/20/2021, 2 staff cases
4. Aurora Expeditionary Learning Academy (AXL), School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 5/20/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
5. Bear Creek Senior Living (23054G): May 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, El Paso County, 5/20/2021, 2 staff cases
6. Bethesda Gardens Monument (23U756): May 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 5/21/2021, 2 staff cases
7. Boulder Country Day School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 5/24/2021, 2 attendee cases
8. Boulder JCC Phillips Early Childhood Center, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 5/21/2021, 3 attendee cases
9. Bozarth Chevrolet and Buick INC, Auto Dealership, Mesa County, 5/22/2021, 6 staff cases
10. Brown International Academy, School, K-12, Denver County, 5/20/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
11. Casey's Pond Senior Living LTC (020803): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Routt County, 5/19/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case
12. CAYA Fundraiser/Graduation, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Routt County, 5/19/2021, 3 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
13. Centennial School, School, K-12, Costilla County, 5/17/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases
14. Community Development Institute Head Start South Central Colorado, Child Care Center, Conejos County, 5/12/2021, 2 staff cases
15. Crumbl Cookies Thornton, Specialty Food Retailer, Adams County, 5/25/2021, 3 staff cases
16. Dillon Valley Elementary: May 2021, School, K-12, Summit County, 5/24/2021, 2 attendee cases
17. Dutch Bros Coffee Aurora, Restaurant, Arapahoe County, 5/20/2021, 8 staff cases
18. Edna and John W Mosley P-8 School: May 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 5/26/2021, 2 attendee cases
19. Fruita Monument High School: May 2021, School, K-12, Mesa County, 5/18/2021, 7 attendee cases
20. Garden Square at Westlake (2303C0): May 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 5/14/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
21. Global Callcenter Solutions, Office/Indoor Workspace, Call Center, Pueblo County, 5/21/2021, 4 staff cases
22. Grand Mesa Middle School: April 2021, School, K-12, Mesa County, 5/18/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
23. Grand Mountain Preschool, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 5/18/2021, 2 staff cases
24. Great Clips #2521, Personal Services, El Paso County, 5/24/2021, 3 staff cases
25. Greenshade Schools Inc, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 5/17/2021, 3 staff cases
26. Greystar, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 5/20/2021, 3 staff cases
27. Harvest Farm: May 2021, Farm and Addiction Rehab Center, Larimer County, 5/25/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
28. Health Center at Franklin Park (020439): May 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 5/17/2021, 2 staff cases
29. Heritage Park Care Center (020845): May 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Garfield County, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases
30. Highline Academy Northeast: May 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 5/24/2021, 1 staff case, 8 attendee cases
31. International Academy of Denver at Harrington: April 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 5/20/2021, 2 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
32. Irish Elementary Escuela Bilingüe, School, K-12, Larimer County, 5/24/2021, 7 attendee cases
33. JP Morgan Chase Bank Arvada, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 5/25/2021, 2 staff cases
34. Juanito's Mexican Kitchen, Restaurant, Sit Down, Alamosa, 5/14/2021, 2 staff cases
35. KR Swerdfeger Construction New East High School Project, Construction Site, Pueblo County, 5/14/2021, 2 staff cases
36. Liberty Heights Memory Care Unit (020501), Healthcare, Memory Care, El Paso County, 5/24/2021, 2 staff cases
37. McAuliffe International School: May 2020, School, K-12, Denver County, 5/20/2021, 3 attendee cases
38. Minnequa Medicenter (020675): May 2021, Healthcare, Memory Care, Pueblo County, 5/24/2021, 2 staff cases
39. Montage Hills (0204T9): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 5/19/2021, 2 staff cases
40. Montrose High School: May 2021, School, K-12, Montrose County, 5/24/2021, 9 attendee cases
41. Mountain View Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 5/20/2021, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
42. Nightingale Suites (2304F8): May 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 5/19/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
43. Palisade High School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 5/18/2021, 4 attendee cases
44. Pear Park Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 5/18/2021, 5 attendee cases
45. Pikes Peak Center (02B942): May 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 5/24/2021, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases
46. Prairie Hills Elementary School: May 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 5/19/2021, 2 staff cases
47. QwikCareMD Urgent Care Center, Healthcare, Outpatient, Pueblo County, 5/14/2021, 4 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
48. Recovery Unlimited, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Outpatient), El Paso County, 5/22/2021, 7 staff cases
49. Resurrection Christian Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 5/20/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases
50. Resurrection Christian Middle/High School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 12/1/2020, 9 staff cases, 48 attendee cases
51. Ridgeview Post Acute (020404): May 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 5/22/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
52. Riverdale Ridge High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Adams County, 5/19/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
53. Routt County Sheriff's Office, Law Enforcement, Routt County, 5/25/2021, 2 staff cases
54. Skinner Middle School, School, K-12, Denver County, 5/19/2021, 4 attendee cases
55. Skyway Park Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 5/21/2021, 2 attendee cases
56. Springfield High School, School, K-12, Baca County, 5/25/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases
57. St. Mary's High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 5/19/2021, 1 staff case, 10 attendee cases
58. Sun Mountain Custom Doors, Materials Supplier, Weld County, 5/24/2021, 5 staff cases
59. Sunrise at Pinehurst (23049U): May 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 5/24/2021, 2 staff cases
60. The Ark Childcare, Child Care Center, Fremont County, 5/20/2021, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case
61. The Bridge at Alamosa (23Y773): May 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Alamosa County, 5/18/2021, 2 staff cases
62. The Center at Foresight (02V727): May 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Mesa County, 5/22/2021, 2 staff cases
63. The Oaks Assisted Living (231133), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 5/21/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
64. The Towers (23R904), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Yuma County, 5/21/2021, 2 resident cases
65. The University School: May 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 5/3/2021, 2 attendee cases
66. Timnath Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 5/24/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases
67. Town of Hayden Public Works, Municipal/Local Government, Routt County, 5/25/2021, 4 staff cases
68. Trinidad Inn Nursing Home (020796): May 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Las Animas County, 5/20/2021, 2 staff cases
69. University Heights Rehab And Care Community (020447): May 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 5/24/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
70. UPS Commerce City, Distribution Center/Business, Adams County, 1/26/2021, 29 staff cases
71. UPS Salida, Distribution Center/Business, Chaffee County, 5/19/2021, 3 staff cases
72. Veterans Community Living Center at Homelake (021013): May 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Rio Grande County, 5/24/2021, 2 staff cases
73. Willows Child Learning Center — Willows/Olde-Mill, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 5/20/2021, 2 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.