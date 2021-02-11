Huge Winter Park Outbreak, COVID-19's Ski Town Impact Growing

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Last month saw worrisome spikes in the number of COVID-19 outbreaks at ski resorts and the communities in which they're located — and the problem has only grown more severe since then.

The just-issued February 10 outbreaks report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirms that over 100 residents of employee housing at Winter Park Resort have been infected with the novel coronavirus, and new incidents at hard-hit Breckenridge and Keystone have popped up, too.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

The February 10 survey reveals 895 outbreaks under active investigation and 2,806 considered resolved, for a total of 3,701 over the course of the pandemic. That's an increase of 124 in the week since our February 3 update, which totaled 3,577 outbreaks (924 active, 2,653 resolved).

This bump came despite a continuing decline in the number of nursing homes and assisted living centers experiencing outbreaks. The health-care category led these lists for months, but on February 3, it fell behind outbreaks at K-12 schools — an indication that vaccinations of residents and staffers at such facilities, who began receiving inoculations in December, are having a positive effect. On February 10, fifteen health-care operations joined the outbreaks roster, up from eleven on February 3 — but only ten are identified as specializing in senior services, and half of those outbreaks actually date back weeks, likely due to a lag in communication between local and state public-health agencies.

This week, K-12 schools are again the most frequent sites of new outbreaks, with 39 added to the list. During his press conferences, Governor Jared Polis continues to use stock lines about schools being one of the safest work environments because of layered protections put in place by authorities, and he's stressed that most spread at schools tends to be limited to only a couple of staffers or students at a time. But that's not true of many of the latest listings, in part because attendee cases are escalating. In Jefferson County, Chatfield High School has registered nine students testing positive and Columbine has ten; there are twelve infected students at Meridian Elementary School in Broomfield County.

Meanwhile, ski towns continue to be the current epicenter of COVID-19 in Colorado. On February 3, Summit County registered sixteen new outbreaks, more than anywhere in the state, including multiple transmissions at three separate Breckenridge ski resort units and two Keystone ski schools. This week adds ten more ski-related outbreaks — among them a Breck ski school for children and a check-in and vending operation at Keystone. Routt County has been slammed, too, with six outbreaks, the majority of which are associated with or ancillary to Steamboat Ski Resort.

The topper, though, is employee housing at Winter Park, in Grand County. There the CDPHE has ID'd 109 positive cases.

Other noteworthy outbreaks? Another Kroger grocery store (a City Market in Teller County) and a Walmart (this one in La Plata County), as well as the Colorado Avalanche hockey team, whose games have been paused until at least February 11 owing to three staff cases.

Of the 124 new outbreaks, 123 are active. See them all below, along with the date when they were first identified and the number and type of people impacted.

1. 105 West Brewing, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Douglas County, 1/29/2021, 6 staff cases

2. 5280 High School, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/13/2021, 4 attendee cases

3. Absolute Graphics, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 2/3/2021, 3 staff cases

4. Ace Hardware Retail Support Center, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 2/3/2021, 5 staff cases

5. Active Learners Academy (Costilla and Broadway), Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 1/11/2021, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case

6. Anheuser-Busch Metal Container Corp. — Windsor, Materials Supplier, Weld County, 12/26/2020, 8 staff cases

7. Arrow Electronics: January 2021, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 1/27/2021, 2 staff cases

8. Back Door Grill, Restaurant, Sit Down, Routt County, 1/25/2021, 4 staff cases

9. Barone Middle School, School, K-12, Rio Blanco County, 1/27/2021 3 staff cases, 5 attendee cases

10. Basalt Middle School, School, K-12, Garfield County, 1/25/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

11. Belfor Environmental, Construction Company/Contractor, Denver County, 1/23/2021, 2 staff cases

12. Ben Franklin Academy: February 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 2/2/2021, 2 attendee cases

13. Black Tie Ski Rentals of Breckenridge, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 2/4/2021, 2 staff cases

14. Blue River Group Home, Healthcare — Group Home, Mesa County, 2/3/2021, 5 resident cases, 1 staff case

15. Breckenridge Ski and Snowboard Product Sales VAB Base, Retailer, Summit County, 1/31/2021, 2 staff cases

16. Breckenridge Ski Resort Children's Ski School, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 1/30/2021, 3 staff cases

17. Breckenridge Terrace Building K, Other, Employee Housing, Summit County, 2/1/2021, 3 staff cases

18. Broomfield High School, School, K-12, Broomfield County, 2/1/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases

19. Buffalo Ridge Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 2/3/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

20. Campion Academy, School, K-12, Larimer County, 1/26/2021, 5 attendee cases

21. Carter Lake Water Plant, Other, Water Utility Company, Larimer County, 2/9/2021, 3 staff cases

22. Challenge to Excellence Charter School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 2/5/2021, 4 attendee cases

23. Chateau des Mons Care and Assisted Living (230411), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 2/1/2021, 11 resident cases, 5 staff cases

24. Chatfield High School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 2/5/2021, 1 staff case, 9 attendee cases

25. Cherokee Trail High School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 1/18.2021, 2 attendee cases

26. Cheyenne Manor (020214), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Cheyenne County, 1/14/2021, 3 resident cases, 6 staff cases, 1 resident death

27. Chipotle Mexican Grill Taft, Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 2/9/2021, 3 staff cases

28. City Market #431, Grocery Store, Teller County, 1/28/2021, 3 staff cases

29. Colorado Avalanche, Professional Sports Team, Denver County, 2/4/2021, 3 staff cases

30. Columbine High School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 2/2/2021, 10 attendee cases

31. Columbine Hills Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 2/5/2021, 2 staff cases

32. Corporate Plumbing Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 2/3/2021, 3 staff cases

33. Creativity Challenge Community School, School, K-12, Denver County, 2/3/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases

34. Cripple Creek Parks & Recreation, Office/Indoor Workspace, Teller County, 2/5/2021, 4 staff cases

35. DashMart Denver, Food Warehouse, Denver County, 1/20/2021, 5 staff cases

36. Dillon Community Church, Religious Facility, Summit County, 2/2/2021, 2 attendee cases

37. Durango Youth Sports Team, Youth Sports/Activities, La Plata County, 2/8/2021, 5 attendee cases

38. Eastern Colorado Bank, Office/Indoor Workspace, Cheyenne County, 2/2/2021, 4 staff cases

39. Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center (2301H4), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Morgan County, 1/18/2021, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases

40. Edison Elementary School: February 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 2/1/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases

41. El Paso County Department of Human Services, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 1/19/2021, 3 staff cases

42. Elite Diesel Service, Other, Engine repair, Weld County, 2/4/2021, 4 staff cases

43. Ellicott Middle School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 2/7/2021, 3 staff cases

44. Emerald Mountain School, School, K-12, Routt County, 1/18/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

45. Enjoy Church, Religious Facility, Mesa County, 1/21/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases

46. Estes Park High School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 2/5/2021, 4 attendee cases

47. Evergreen Gardens at La Junta (23028D), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Otero County, 11/27/2020, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases

48. Fellowship Church: February 2021, Religious Facility, Mesa County, 2/4/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

49. First National Bank of Trinidad, Office/Indoor Workspace, Las Animas, 1/11/2021, 10 staff cases

50. First Presbyterian Church, Religious Facility, Mesa County, 2/3/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases

51. Fletcher Miller School: January 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 2/8/2021, 2 staff cases

52. Fort Collins High School Wrestling Invitational, Youth Sports/Activities, 2/4/2021, 2 attendee cases

53. Four Seasons Veterinary Specialists: February 2021, Specialty Veterinary Hospital, Larimer County, 2/3/2021, 4 staff cases

54. Fraser Valley Elementary School, School, K-12, Grand County, 1/18/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases

55. Front Range Christian School: February 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 2/3/2021, 3 staff cases, 4 attendee cases

56. Front Range Community College Security Department, College/University, Larimer County, 1/25/2021, 3 staff cases

57. Front Range Roofing Systems LLC. — Greeley, Construction Company/Contractor, Weld County, 2/5/2021, 2 staff cases

58. Gateway Montessori School, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 1/31/2021, 3 attendee cases

59. Generations Church, Religious Facility, Weld County, 2/3/2021, 7 staff cases, 2 attendee cases

60. Grand Timber Lodge Concierge Department — Peak 8 Properties, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Summit County, 1/27/2021, 3 staff cases

61. Grand Timber Lodge Housekeeping Dept., Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Summit County, 12/31/2020, 2 staff cases

62. Greeley Central High School, School, K-12, Weld County, 2/4/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

63. Gunnison Valley Health Assisted Living (23R871), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Gunnison County, 1/15/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

64. Hope Montessori Academy Stetson Hills, School, K-12, El Paso County, 1/29/2021, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

65. Horizon High School: February 2021, School, K-12, Adams County, 1/27/2021, 2 attendee cases

66. Jack Zamora MD Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetic, Healthcare, Outpatient, Denver County, 2/5/2021, 2 staff cases

67. JP Morgan Chase Bank Colorado Springs (N Tejon St), Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 1/15/2021, 4 staff cases

68. Keystone Ski Check/Vending, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Summit County, 1/29/2021, 2 staff cases

69. Keystone Sunrise 3B, Employee Housing, Summit County, 1/23/2021, 4 attendee cases

70. Lady Jane Restaurant, Restaurant, Sit Down, Denver County, 2/1/2021, 5 staff cases

71. Little Sprouts Learning Center: January 2021, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 1/26/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

72. Loaf N Jug, Gas Station, Jefferson County, 1/21/2021, 3 staff cases

73. Loveland Dance Academy, Youth Sports/Activities, Dance Academy, Larimer County, 2/5/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

74. MarDa Consulting, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 2/5/2021, 2 staff cases

75. Meridian Elementary School, School, K-12, Broomfield County, 2/1/2021, 1 staff case, 12 attendee cases

76. Mesa Elementary School, School, K-12, Montezuma County, 1/12/2021, 6 attendee cases

77. New Haven Holiness Pentecostal Church, Religious Facility, Mesa County, 2/8/2021, 4 attendee cases

78. New West Physicians Arapahoe Peak Health Center, Healthcare, Outpatient, 2/3/2021, 7 staff cases

79. North Italia, Restaurant, Sit Down, Denver County, 2/3/2021, 3 staff cases

80. Nutrien Ag Solutions, Agriculture, Other, Larimer County, 2/9/2021, 3 staff cases

81. NuVue Pharma, LLC, Distribution Center/Business, Marijuana Cultivation and Dispensary, Pueblo County, 2/2/2021, 5 staff cases

82. O'Meara Ford, Car Dealership, Adams County, 2/9/2021, 12 staff cases

83. One Steamboat Place, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Routt County, 2/4/2021, 2 staff cases

84. Palmer Ridge High School: January 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 1/24/2021, 2 attendee cases

85. Park Elementary School, School, K-12, La Plata County, 2/9/2021, 2 staff cases, 2 attendee cases

86. Parkwood Estates, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Larimer County, 2/1/2021, 16 resident cases

87. Peak Athletics & Cheer Athletics Denver: January 2021, Youth Sports/Activities, Gymnastics Center, Douglas County, 1/25/2021, 9 staff cases, 27 attendee cases

88. Phoenix Home Care and Hospice, Healthcare, Hospice Administrative Offices, Larimer County, 2/5/2021, 2 staff cases

89. Prairie Learning Center, Child Care Center, After School Program, Adams County, 1/29/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

90. Q3 Contracting Inc — Fort Collins (Personal Residence), Construction Site, Larimer County, 1/29/2021, 3 staff cases

91. Quality Custom Distribution, Office/Indoor Workspace, Adams County, 1/28/2021, 6 staff cases

92. Rangely Junior/Senior High School: January 2021, School, K-12, Rio Blanco, 1/21/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases

93. Rock Canyon High School: February 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 2/4/2021, 7 attendee cases

94. Rock Ridge Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 2/3/2021, 5 attendee cases

95. Rogers Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 2/2/2021, 2 staff cases

96. Safeway #1301, Grocery Store, Alamosa County, 2/2/2021, 5 staff cases

97. Sam's Club #6633, Retailer, Larimer County, 1/27/2021, 3 staff cases

98. Sand Creek Elementary School: February 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 2/2/2021, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case

99. Schmitt Elementary: February 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 2/5/2021, 3 attendee cases

100. Silverthorne Elementary School: February 2021, School, K-12, Summit County, 1/21/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

101. Social Gathering — La Plata, Social Gathering, La Plata County, 2/3/2021, 7 attendee cases

102. Spradley Barr Ford of Greeley, Car Dealership, Weld County, 2/9/2021, 13 staff cases

103. Steamboat Whiskey Company, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Routt County, 1/24/2021, 4 staff cases

104. Strive Group Home, Mesa Developmental Services, Healthcare, Group Home, Mesa County, 1/26/2021, 6 resident cases, 13 staff cases, 1 resident death

105. The Barrel, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Larimer County, 2/4/2021, 3 staff cases

106. The Cabin, Steamboat Ski Corp., Restaurant, Sit Down, Routt County, 2/5/2021, 7 staff cases

107. The Center at Foresight (02V727): February 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Mesa County, 2/1/2021, 2 staff cases

108. The Fountains of Hilltop 2 (2311QA): February 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 2/3/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases

109. The Legacy of Trinidad (23Z790), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Las Animas County, 2/2/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

110. The Manor on Marston Lake 2 (23N613), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/20/2020, 7 resident cases, 9 staff cases

111. Timber and Torch, Steamboat Ski Corp., Restaurant, Sit Down, Routt County, 2/4/2021, 3 staff cases

112. University of Northern Colorado Women's Track and Field Team, College/University, College Athletics, Weld County, 1/28/2021, 7 attendee cases

113. Van Arsdale Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 2/4/2021, 2 staff cases

114. Vegan Van, Restaurant, Other, Food Truck, 1/25/2021, 3 staff cases

115. Victory Life Church: January 2021, Religious Facility, Mesa County, 1/20/2021, 2 staff cases, 10 attendee cases

116. Walker Products, Distribution Center/Business, Mesa County, 2/8/2021, 19 staff cases

117. Walmart #2270, Retailer, La Plata County, 2/8/2021, 2 staff cases

118. Werner Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 2/5/2021, 3 attendee cases

119. West Grand High School: January 2021, School, K-12, Grand County, 1/16/2021, 2 staff cases, 6 attendee cases

120. Wheat Ridge Regional Center Administration Building, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 11/17/2020, 6 staff cases

121. Wheat Ridge Learning Pod, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 1/20/2021, 4 attendee cases

122. Windsor High School, School, K-12, Weld County, 2/4/2021, 2 attendee cases

123. Winter Park Resort, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Employee Housing, Grand County, 1/23/2021, 109 staff cases