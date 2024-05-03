Would Donald Trump Pass the Colorado GOP's Endorsement Questionnaire?

The Colorado GOP made the controversial decision to endorse candidates in the June 25 election, breaking a decades-long tradition of staying neutral in primaries. To choose who gets their stamp of approval, the party sent a questionnaire to state-level candidates on Tuesday to evaluate their conservative values — though the survey largely focuses on their feelings toward former president Donald Trump.
Five out of the 22 questions are about Trump, asking candidates if they support his "populist, America-first agenda"; if they denounce an organization that raised money against him; if they plan to vote for Trump in November; and which presidential candidate they voted for during the 2020 and 2016 elections.
This isn't surprising, as party chair Dave Williams is a vocal Trump supporter and the party endorsed Trump for the presidency back in January. Trump also returned the favor, endorsing Williams in his race to replace retiring U.S. Representative Doug Lamborn in Congress, calling Williams "a great friend" in a recent campaign ad.
But in between the questionnaire's Trump-centered queries, it asks about the candidates' policy positions and political histories...many questions that, if answered by Trump himself, would likely disqualify him from receiving an endorsement.
Here's a look at how Trump would fare on the questionnaire:
"Have you ever been a registered member of another party?"
While the Colorado GOP is seeking Republican purists, Trump has identified all over the political spectrum.
He registered with the Independence Party from 1999 to 2001, the Democratic Party from 2001 to 2009, the Republican Party from 2009 to 2011, and had no party affiliation from 2011 to 2012, before switching back to Republican, according to reports from the Washington Post and PolitiFact. While with the Independence Party — New York's version of the Reform Party — Trump also unsuccessfully ran to be the party's presidential nominee.
During his stint as a Democrat, Trump gave many interviews publicly bolstering the party, such as stating, "The economy does better under the Democrats," and even praising his soon-to-be presidential opponent Hillary Clinton, saying she "would do a good job" negotiating with foreign nations, CNN reported.
"Have you ever voted for a Democrat in any election, or contributed financially or otherwise to a Democrat running for office in any election?"
From 1989 to 2010, more than half of Trump's political contributions went to Democratic candidates, National Public Radio reported. He shifted to donating primarily to Republicans beginning in 2010, but he still threw cash to Democrats as recently as 2013 — in between his unofficial campaign to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2012 and his successful bid for office in 2016.
Two notable recipients of Trump's financial contributions are his current rivals: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Trump donated $1,000 to Biden in 2001 when he was running for his sixth term in the Senate and a total of $6,000 to Harris in 2011 and 2013 for her election and re-election campaigns as California's attorney general, CBS reported. He's also contributed to the campaigns of other prominent Democrats including Hillary Clinton, Cory Booker and Kirsten Gillibrand.
"Do you support a federal ban on abortion?"
The Colorado Republican Party has taken a hard stance against abortion, advocating for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that protects the "fundamental right to life" for "the unborn child" on the policy platform posted to its website. However, Trump feels differently.
Just last month, Trump said he would not sign a national abortion ban if he is elected president again. Trump argued that the issue should be left to the states, saying "we have abortion where everyone wanted it from a legal standpoint."
This contradicts Trump's previous support for a federal abortion ban, which he publicly supported from 2016 to 2018, CNN reported. But he's been known to flip back and forth when it comes to reproductive rights. Trump described himself as "very pro-choice" up until 2011, according to an NBC News timeline.
"Should red flag laws be used to prevent mentally ill people from possessing firearms?"
Party Chair Williams has been a fierce opponent of Colorado's red flag gun law since it passed in 2019 while he was a state representative. He and a group of other Republicans even sued to try to block the law, challenging the constitutionality of how the law was passed through the state legislature.
But while the Colorado GOP was fighting the state's red flag law, Trump was advocating for similar policies from the White House.
Following two mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, in 2019, Trump said he supported the use of red flag gun laws to prevent gun violence: "We must make sure that those judged to pose a grave risk to public safety do not have access to firearms, and that if they do, those firearms can be taken through rapid due process. That is why I have called for red flag laws," he said in remarks reported by CNN.
"What does election integrity mean to you? How will you defend our elections if elected?"
For the past four years, Trump has falsely claimed that he won the 2020 presidential election, spewing unfounded accusations of widespread voter fraud and interference from foreign nations. Since he began casting doubt on the election system, the United States has suffered the largest partisan divide in trust in election accuracy ever recorded, according to a Gallup poll.
An investigation by the Associated Press discovered fewer than 475 cases of voter fraud in six battleground states during the election — far too few to impact the outcome of the election in any way. And a national intelligence council said it found "no indications that any foreign actor attempted to alter any technical aspect of the voting process" in the 2020 election.
Trump's claims resulted in a mob of his supporters attacking the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, leading to at least seven deaths and over 150 injuries. Trump also allegedly pressured state and federal government officials to overturn the results of the election.
Luckily for Trump, he already secured the Colorado GOP's endorsement. Because if he had to fill out the questionnaire like other candidates, he might not like his chances.