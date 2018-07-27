Yoga, Beer and Breathalyzers: A New Way to Stay Safe While Drinking

Yoga and beer is a fun, albeit odd, combination. Yoga naturally relaxes you, while beer alters your brain chemistry so that you can chill out even more. But combining beer, yoga and driving is a no-no. And the Colorado Department of Transportation is now on a mission to inform the public that recreation and alcohol consumption shouldn't mix on the road.

CDOT has partnered with BACtrack, a personal-breathalyzer company, to inform the public about the risks of drinking and driving. And the method they used to educate Colorado residents may surprise you.

A casting call on Craigslist asked actors and yoga practitioners to come to C Squared Ciders on Thursday, July 26. As far as they knew, they were to get drunk, practice yoga and make $100 for their time.