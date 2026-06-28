Opinion | Editorial Voice

We’re over the moon about our new Westword swag

Give us a hand, and we'll put this tote in your hands.
By Patricia CalhounJune 28, 2026
the Best of Denver 2026 cover.

Hattie Boyd
Tags:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Our Best of Denver 2026 cover sent us over the moon, and we wanted to give our best readers a lift, too. So we commissioned Best of Denver cover artist Hattie Boyd to create a new piece capturing the spirit of the city, which now adorns tote bags and stickers available to Westword members.

When we founded Westword almost fifty years ago, we were committed to publishing a free weekly paper for Denver, and that philosophy carried over when we introduced the 24/7 westword.com: We believe that access to information should be free. But independent journalism doesn’t come cheap, and retail advertising — for years our only means of support — has dropped drastically over the past two decades. That’s where our members come in.

Since Westword introduced the membership program six years ago, it’s doubled in size. Today, we have over 1,400 members, who contribute enough every year to cover the cost of two staff writers. And in these challenging times, that’s key to the continued health of the Westword newsroom, and our ability to fulfill our mission of uncovering the bad news in this city…and covering the good news, too.

Good news like Denver’s growing group of creatives. A student at the University of Colorado Denver, Boyd grew up in Colorado Springs and enjoys not just this state’s very great outdoors, but allof its urban amenities. The art, for example: “Even though it’s going to be my job, I go see it in my free time,” she says. She likes looking at the murals downtown and in RiNo, and the shows at the Emmanuel Gallery, which just turned 150.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS

Sign up for the This Week’s Top Stories newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Notice of Collection | Terms | Privacy

Editor's Picks

illustration of denver and colorado
The new membership art.

Hattie Boyd

We loved her Best of Denver cover, which captured so much we love about Denver — this may no longer be a cowtown, but we like to celebrate the best of its past even as we look to the future. And now you’ll be able to see even more of Boyd’s work around town, in the hands of Westword’s members.

Want to grab a tote, sticker, hat or other commemorative Westword swag? Become a member or renew your membership; get all the details here.

Westword

No one covers Denver like we do.

If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of essential stories and to investigate issues that matter.

Support Us Today

Patricia Calhoun is editor-in-chief of Westword, the alt-weekly she co-founded in September 1977. She’s been inducted into the Colorado Press Association Hall of Fame, the Association of Alternative Newsmedia Hall of Fame and the Colorado Restaurant Association Hall of Fame. She’s also received dozens of local, state and national awards for writing, including first place for feature writing and first place for column writing with the Society of Professional Journalists. Patricia is a weekly commentator on Colorado Inside Out, PBS 12’s public affairs roundtable, which has won two Emmys.

patricia.calhoun@westword.com

Loading latest posts...