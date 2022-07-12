Support Us

Two Comedians Party in Denver for New Television Show — Here's What They Missed

July 12, 2022 11:34AM

Adam Pally and John Gabrus visit Denver in episode one of 101 Places to Party Before You Die.
In the new truTV series 101 Places to Party Before You Die, Adam Pally (best know for the great-for-binge-watching show Happy Endings) and Jon Gabrus (who was in Game Over, Man!) seem genuinely stoked that someone gave them a travel show. And why shouldn't they be? The buddies got to spend eight long weekends ditching their families and visiting different cities with only one goal: to have a good time.

And in episode one, which premieres July 14 at 8:30 p.m. MDT, they do a pretty good job of that in Denver. But they could have done better.

The duo hit up Arapahoe Basin for skiing (fine, Pally is a fan of the sport and hadn't been in years), Red Rocks for the views (no concert) and the International Church of Cannabis, which is very in line with their classic stoner-dude personas.

But while their bar and restaurant choices were solid, they skewed on the safe side.
click to enlarge Linger's rooftop has long been a favorite, but what about Colfax? - JAMES FLORIO
Linger's rooftop has long been a favorite, but what about Colfax?
James Florio
The pair kicked things off with rooftop bites and drinks at Linger, where they cracked a lot of jokes about the building's history as a mortuary — fitting considering the show's title, but Linger's been in that space for over a decade and those jokes are pretty stale to anyone living here. Pally even commented that his mom used to make one of Linger's longtime signature dishes, Devils on Horseback (goat cheese-stuffed, bacon-wrapped dates).

While those little bites are tasty, even after ten-plus years on the menu, we'd have sent the duo to Misfit Snack Bar at Middleman on Colfax for some of the most creative fare in the city (none of which anyone's mom is likely to have made).

An after-dinner stop at Ice Cream Riot (instead of their pick, the delicious but already overrun Little Man) would have found the kind of munchies these two appreciate: After all, its motto is "Roll Joints, Not Ice Cream." Our recommendation: ice cream sandwiches made with Pop-Tarts.

From there, if the two really wanted to continue the party, it would have been an easy Colfax crawl to the 1Up for arcade games and drinks, the Squire for more drinks and a late-night pit stop at Pete's Kitchen.

The duo also spent time at Ace Eat Serve, which they called "one of the best après ski spots in Denver." Sure, if you're leaving the slopes midday, maybe? Then they trekked from Uptown back to Highland to guzzle beer at Recess Beer Garden.
Have you even really partied in Denver if you haven't recovered with a smothered burrito like this one from El Taco de Mexico? - MOLLY MARTIN
Have you even really partied in Denver if you haven't recovered with a smothered burrito like this one from El Taco de Mexico?
Molly Martin

While we're fans of both of those spots, we would have urged them to visit our 2022 pick for the Best Corner for Eating and Drinking in Denver — Larimer and 36th streets. Wood-fire grilled oysters at Fish N Beer, some shared plates at Hop Alley and a nightcap at Embassy Tavern makde for a real party. And if beer is a must, tack on a stop at Our Mutual Friend further down Larimer.

For their "last supper," where the two really indulged, they chose the Wolf's Tailor, which is indeed a great pick if you're looking to splurge. If reservations there are unavailable, Beckon, Olivia and Fruition are also prime picks for balling out on your last night in town.

But where was the hangover grub? Did they really spend three days in Denver without experiencing the joy of a green chile-smothered breakfast burrito? Can you even say you've partied in Denver if you didn't find yourself in line at El Taco de Mexico or sipping a bloody Mary while waiting for a table at Sam's No. 3, all to get your hands on a sloppy, spicy, tortilla-wrapped behemoth?

We can forgive their joke about Denver being named after a certain omelet (it's not, for the record), but the lack of a green chile stop is one oversight no other Mile High visitor should make.

For more Denver musts, check our list of ten things every tourist in Denver should eat and drink (and five to skip).
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor.
