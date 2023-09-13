Capitol Hill Bar 3 Kilts Tavern Is Closing on September 17

Another Denver bar is shutting its doors: 3 Kilts Tavern will be gone for good after one last hurrah this coming weekend.
Its home at 1076 Ogden Street was formerly home to longtime neighborhood bar Barricuda's, which closed in November 2019 after 25 years. A year later, 3 Kilts moved into the space after a brief stint at 1600 Champa Street.
After closing for a few days this week, 3 Kilts will be open on Friday, September 15, for its regular hours, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will be serving a limited food menu. It will also open on Saturday, September 16, and Sunday, September 17, from noon to 2 a.m., though brunch will not be available. The bar also promises live entertainment and a DJ all weekend.
"When food items run out, sorry, they run out," the announcement concludes. "Let’s make this a weekend to remember!"
Those in the neighborhood will soon have a new place to drink, though, when the owners of Historians open Locales in the former Park Tavern space at 931 East 11th Avenue. A few blocks away, a new gay bar, Buddies, has already opened in the East Colfax space where Prohibition closed its doors last month. Sky Bar at Stanley Marketplace also shuttered in August, although the closing announcement noted that it was sold "to an award-winning set of restaurateurs that will usher in a new era of craft cocktails and experience later this year."
And Barry's on Broadway, a staple in the Baker neighborhood for twenty years, will be issuing last call on September 30.