 3 Kilts Tavern in Denver Is Closing on September 17 | Westword
Openings & Closings

Capitol Hill Bar 3 Kilts Tavern Is Closing on September 17

It's the latest Denver bar to shut down, citing food, liquor and labor costs as well as a lack of business.
September 13, 2023
3 Kilts Tavern is the latest bar to close in Denver.
3 Kilts Tavern is the latest bar to close in Denver. Molly Martin
Another Denver bar is shutting its doors: 3 Kilts Tavern will be gone for good after one last hurrah this coming weekend.

Its home at 1076 Ogden Street was formerly home to longtime neighborhood bar Barricuda's, which closed in November 2019 after 25 years. A year later, 3 Kilts moved into the space after a brief stint at 1600 Champa Street.
click to enlarge the inside of an empty bar
The former Barricuda's became 3 Kilts.
Courtesy of 3 Kilts Tavern
According to a note posted on the door and on the 3 Kilts Facebook page, "In today’s economy, it has become harder and harder to make it work. Food cost is up, liquor cost is up, and labor costs are up. That, combined with a lower than hoped turnout, we are really feeling it. It is with a heavy heart that we must put our kilts down and close the doors."

After closing for a few days this week, 3 Kilts will be open on Friday, September 15, for its regular hours, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will be serving a limited food menu. It will also open on Saturday, September 16, and Sunday, September 17, from noon to 2 a.m., though brunch will not be available. The bar also promises live entertainment and a DJ all weekend.

"When food items run out, sorry, they run out," the announcement concludes. "Let’s make this a weekend to remember!"

Those in the neighborhood will soon have a new place to drink, though, when the owners of Historians open Locales in the former Park Tavern space at 931 East 11th Avenue. A few blocks away, a new gay bar, Buddies, has already opened in the East Colfax space where Prohibition closed its doors last month. Sky Bar at Stanley Marketplace also shuttered in August, although the closing announcement noted that it was sold "to an award-winning set of restaurateurs that will usher in a new era of craft cocktails and experience later this year."

And Barry's on Broadway, a staple in the Baker neighborhood for twenty years, will be issuing last call on September 30.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
