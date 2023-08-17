Historians Owners Hope to Honor the Legacy of Park Tavern With Locales Taco + Tequila Bar

"People have been starving for something good to come in here since Park Tavern closed, and we just want to be that good. We want it to feel like your neighborhood bar," says Jared Bos, co-owner of Locales Taco + Tequila Bar, which is set to open in mid-September at 931 East 11th Avenue.
For 25 years, Park Tavern operated in the space before shuttering unexpectedly last July. It briefly reopened as the Deck, operated by a Phoenix-based group, but that venture didn't last long. Now, people in the neighborhood have been peering into the windows as the space is being transformed once again.
Along with co-owner Megan Tutin, Bos has been hard at work fixing up old neon signs, setting up tables and finalizing the tequila and taco-centric menu. The two are no strangers to the local bar scene: They also own Historians Ale House and RiNo Beer Garden.
She and Bos each moved to Colorado separately around thirteen years ago and met shortly after. "We have kind of just built a business relationship with each other. It accumulated after working together for so long," says Tutin. Now they're ready to debut their third bar together in a decade.
Tutin and Bos hope to communicate one message with Locales: that they are here for the Cap Hill community. The name (not to be confused with the now-closed Pizzeria Locale chain) is an homage to their focus on staying local, and they intend to honor the past, too. They recently found an old Park Tavern neon sign, which they had restored and will hang in the space.
The team also plans to bring back the popular happy hour drink chips, which are good for buy-one get-one beers and select cocktails, and — yes — will honor old ones from Park Tavern, too, though probably only on Mondays.
Tukeone behind the bar. The rooftop will reopen as well, and is a prime place for people-watching and enjoying the sunshine.
The food offerings at Locales will include street-style tacos like the double-decker Dos with refried beans and rice, along with other Mexican fare like enchiladas and smothered burritos.
Locales is currently waiting on some final permitting and inspections, but a grand-opening date will be announced soon. For the latest information, follow it on Facebook or on Instagram @localesdenver.