Colorado's Largest Indoor Pickleball Facility Is Coming to Wheat Ridge This Fall

When 3rd Shot Pickleball opens in Wheat Ridge this fall, it will rank as the largest indoor pickleball facility in Colorado. The pickleball club will take over the shuttered Lucky’s Market at West 38th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard; its thirteen courts will have premium surfaces, netting separating the courts, and a bar and lounge area to keep the fun going off the playing field.
“Pickleball itself is a very beautiful sport,” says co-founder Max Ireland. “There's a lot of community that goes with it, and oftentimes if you go play at the park or something, the community elements sort of end when the game ends.”
The goal of 3rd Shot is to provide spaces for those community elements to bloom. It plans to host lessons, drop-in play, tournaments and clinics for players of all ages and skills, including free Intro to Pickleball classes. Ireland even teases the possibility that those interested in pickleball-themed weddings could use the space for their special day.
And if pickleball isn’t your thing, the owners have plans for comfy seating, an east-facing patio, trivia nights and games like cornhole and shuffleboard. The space won’t have a full kitchen, but it will have snacks such as pretzels, nachos and pizza to pair with the drinks, which include signature cocktails as well as recovery smoothies, juices and other non-alcoholic options. “We've got a few things up our sleeve. They'll have some clever names," Ireland says of the offerings.
But it was co-founder Adam Kahn who came up with the name of the business. His girlfriend was watching instructional pickleball videos on YouTube before bed, and he says he fell asleep with the mantra of making an effective third shot. “In a pickleball game, the third shot is the most important shot in a rally, because the effectiveness of that third shot — most of the time — determines the outcome,” he explains. When he woke up, it hit him that 3rd Shot Pickleball would be a fun name for the business, so the pair ran with it.
Kahn has operated Meadow Creek Tennis & Fitness Club in Lakewood since 2004, and after seeing how large the turnout is for pickleball drop-in play there, he realized that the metro area could use an indoor pickleball club. He’s also become an avid player himself.
Ireland, whose expertise is in hospitality management in bars and restaurants, met Kahn through a mutual pickleball buddy who was aware of his idea for an indoor facility. Ireland "had already put together a well-developed business plan, and I was early in the stages of meeting with people who were interested in partnering to open an indoor club,” Kahn recalls.
They first played together at Westword’s 2023 Best of Denver pick for Best Place to Play Pickleball, the Apex Pickleball Courts in Arvada. Coincidentally, they had played each other before in drop-in games, but never realized they had a common business interest.
The two solidified their partnership about six months ago and hit the ground running. The hardest part was finding a location — tracking down a building with a high enough roof, proper column spacing and in the right area was tricky, they explain — but they’re happy they ended up in Wheat Ridge.
Plus, the owners promise, the place won’t run into the noise complaints that have popped up around the sport lately. “The neighbors will not be able to hear anything outside,” Ireland assures. “Inside, as well, we'll be doing noise mitigation. We're exploring a couple of different ways to do that right now. So, yes, the lovely sound of pickleball will be muted in there.”
The targeted opening date is October 1, depending on the process for securing building permits. Everything is on track at the moment, and Kahn says the City of Wheat Ridge has been “awesome” to work with so far.
For more information about 3rd Shot, and to sign up for its newsletter for updates, visit 3rdshotpickleball.com. The team will also be at several events throughout the summer, including Q BBQ Fest Denver on May 27 and 28, where it will offer pickleball lessons.