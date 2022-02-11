Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Oskar Blues Closes Boulder Taproom After Purchase by Monster

February 11, 2022 5:55AM

Oskar Blues Closes Boulder Taproom After Purchase by Monster
Oskar Blues
Four years after it opened on the Pearl Street Mall, Oskar Blues has apparently closed its big Boulder taproom and restaurant. The news comes less than a month after Monster Beverage announced that it was buying the brewery's parent company, Canarchy, and four other craft breweries across the country.

Aaron Baker, senior marketing manager for Oskar Blues, tells Westword he can't comment on the closure — or anything else related to the Monster acquisition — but all information about the location has been taken down from the brewery's website, and its Facebook page is no longer operating. It's unknown if the closure is permanent or if Monster has other plans for the space.

The closure comes just days after the Mountain Sun Pub & Brewery group finally reopened its original location on the Pearl Street Mall — after a twenty-month pandemic-induced closure — and a week after Ska Brewing closed its Ska Street Brewstillery, which opened in March 2020.

Oskar Blues moved into the space at 921 Pearl Street, the former home of World of Beer, in late 2017, two years after a private equity firm, Fireman Capital Partners, acquired a majority stake in the brewery. Like OB's other taproom restaurants in Longmont, Denver and Colorado Springs, it featured food, music and a wide variety of beers from Oskar Blues, its sister companies and other local beer makers.

click to enlarge Oskar Blues Boulder was the sight of frequent special releases. - JONATHAN SHIKES
Oskar Blues Boulder was the sight of frequent special releases.
Jonathan Shikes
But on January 12, Monster said it was buying Canarchy for $330 million, an interesting move for the energy drink maker, which hadn't been previously involved with alcoholic beverages.

The sale included the Boulder taproom, since its liquor license is tied to the large Oskar Blues manufacturing facility in Longmont (as well as the brewery half of OB's original location in Lyons). However, the brewery's other locations — none of which includes any brewery equipment — are still owned by Oskar Blues founder Dale Katechis and his business partners, who say they plan to keep on running them.

Last week, Katechis told Westword that “there have been no talks or discussions of Monster making any changes [in Lyons and Boulder]." But Katechis is no longer involved with that side of the business.

Katechis founded Oskar Blues as a restaurant in Lyons in 1997 before he added a brewery to the operation in 200 and made it the first craft brewery in the U.S. to can its beer — something that was seen as heresy at the time. The company grew quickly and eventually opened a huge production facility and taproom in Longmont, where it embarked on an aggressive distribution and sales plan. Its free-spirited image, bold beers and subtle marijuana references made it very popular inside and outside the state.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jonathan Shikes is a Denver native who writes about business and beer for Westword.
Contact: Jonathan Shikes

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation