 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
AJ's is fully open once again.EXPAND
AJ's is fully open once again.
Mark Antonation

AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q Reopens Dining Room After Meeting City Demands

Mark Antonation | September 27, 2019 | 2:01pm
AA

Chef/restaurateur Jared Leonard's passion spans a wide range of regional American foods — which turned out to be a great thing for Denver when he moved here from Chicago a couple of years ago. Thanks to Leonard, we now have AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q serving Texas-style smoked meats, the Budlong Hot Chicken cooking up Nashville-style fried chicken, Norm's Deli carving housemade pastrami and other deli specialties, and most recently, Grabowski's, a Chicago tavern-style pizza joint.

AJ's, though, hasn't been running in quite the way Leonard wanted when he opened in a former commercial kitchen at 2180 South Delaware Street, right across the street from the Evans Station light rail stop. In January, the chef threw open the doors to his spacious but bare-bones barbecue joint, where indoor picnic tables, craft beer and some of the city's best brisket awaited hungry customers. But a month later, the City of Denver decided that the opening of AJ's constituted a "change of use," primarily because Leonard had previously operated the space as a catering kitchen with occasional dinner events inside, rather than as a full restaurant.

Follow the smell of wood smoke to AJ's.EXPAND
Follow the smell of wood smoke to AJ's.
Mark Antonation

Related Stories

Leonard says he went through multiple inspections and approvals before opening the first time, but apparently the right city departments weren't part of those inspections. But after complying with fire and safety requirements, which included adding another door at the back of the building and some other fixes, the owner just received the go-ahead from the city and is now back in business as he originally intended.

So you can now stop in from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day but Monday for smoked meats, sides, beers and good times. Leonard says the only additional work that need to be done is adding a sidewalk out front, which he will complete within ninety. Days. "Serving barbecue on butcher paper-covered lunch trays with only outdoor seating made us feel super Texas-authentic," Leonard notes. "But we’re excited to be seating inside again, with our twelve beer taps and bar and vintage Westerns on our projector screen. Eating barbecue inside is especially appreciated when the snow starts falling, so the timing on this is perfect.”

Call AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q at 720-815-5571 or visit the restaurant's website for more details.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >