Best New Chef's Counter

Chef Johnny Curiel has worked under some of the local dining scene's most notable names, including Richard Sandoval, Dave Query and Troy Guard. His first solo venture, Alma Fonda Fina, is an intimate spot in LoHi that he co-owns with wife Kasie Curiel, decked out with thoughtful design details, just a few tables and an eight-seat chef's counter. There, diners can order à la carte from a menu that's inspired by Curiel's Mexican heritage and travels, all while getting insight from the team of skilled chefs who create magic — even without a range in the tight workspace. We'll raise an avocado margarita to that.