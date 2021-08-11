Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Beer Man

Alpine Dog Brewing Takes a Hiatus as It Looks for a New Space

August 11, 2021 9:40AM

Alpine Dog Brewing Takes a Hiatus as It Looks for a New Space
Alpine Dog Brewing
click to enlarge ALPINE DOG BREWING
Alpine Dog Brewing

Alpine Dog Brewing, which opened around the corner from the Ogden Theatre in 2014, served its last beer in that location on August 10 as it prepares to find a new spot where it can serve many more; the brewery had been on a month-to-month lease while it searched for somewhere else to go.

The move makes way for Crazy Mountain Brewing, which hopes to take over the space at 1505 Ogden Street. Crazy Mountain closed its own brewery, at 471 Kalamath Street, in May as part of a significant downsizing and rebranding effort; it is currently producing beer at a contract brewing facility.

"Unfortunately, we didn't feel that the current climate allowed us to throw a proper send-off party," Alpine Dog owner Gardiner Hammond wrote on the brewery's Facebook page. "Thank you to everyone who enjoyed beers and laughter at this space, and cheers to many good times had."

Hammond told Westword in July that he would like to find a new location nearby and hopes to reopen in time for the brewery's annual Christmas party. He will likely have to buy new brewing equipment, however, since Crazy Mountain is negotiating to purchase what's now inside Alpine Dog.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


Crazy Mountain president Barry Watkins says the brewery isn't yet ready to discuss the details of when it might reopen or what it might look like when it does. But in an interview in May, he said he hoped that the move would allow the brewery, which has faced a series of problems over the past five years, to make and sell its beer in a "predictable" way and to get its footing back.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jonathan Shikes is a Denver native who writes about business and beer for Westword.
Contact: Jonathan Shikes

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation