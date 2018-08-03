 


The Black Eye Cap Hill space has been vacant for nearly a year but will soon become Anecdote.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Anecdote Finds New Cap Hill Home After Losing Golden Triangle Space

Mark Antonation | August 3, 2018 | 10:30am
AA

Anecdote, a coffee house billing itself as a cafe, bakery, bar and creative space, never really got off the ground after opening at 955 Bannock Street, in the former home of Rooster & Moon in October 2017. Founder and pastry chef Emily Hurd was unable to get the bakery side of the business going because of issues with the kitchen, and then the cafe was forced to move out this past spring when the building was sold and slated for demolition.

But Hurd has persevered and has found a new home for Anecdote, which she plans to re-open at 820 Sherman Street this fall. That address was most recently occupied by Black Eye Coffee (and its dinner alter ego, White Lies), which closed last fall.

The restaurant space is on the ground floor of the newish Moto apartment building, and Black Eye was its first tenant. The design and decor of the space was sumptuous and striking when Black Eye first opened, and Hurd says she plans to honor that design by not making too many changes, other than some new colors and Anecdote's own branding.

She's also looking forward to finally being able to create her own baked goods. "I'll have a full kitchen that works this time, with an oven hood and everything," she notes.

Anecdote, as was part of Hurd's original plan, will be more than just a coffee shop. "We want to be a space that fosters the artistic community," she explains. So there will be a studio space, art exhibits, workshops and other events to draw neighbors from Capitol Hill and the nearby Golden Triangle.

Because Anecdote will serve alcohol, Hurd is working with the city to transfer the liquor license before she can get up and running, but already, signs of the move can be seen through the corner windows at Eighth and Sherman.

Anecdote will join in a flurry of recent openings in the area, including Ad Hominem, Leven Deli, Daikon and the resurrected Roostercat Coffee House. And Broadway Market, a multi-vendor food hall, will soon launch in the former home of Tony's Market on Broadway.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

