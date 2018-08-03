Anecdote Finds New Cap Hill Home After Losing Golden Triangle Space

The Black Eye Cap Hill space has been vacant for nearly a year but will soon become Anecdote.

Anecdote, a coffee house billing itself as a cafe, bakery, bar and creative space, never really got off the ground after opening at 955 Bannock Street, in the former home of Rooster & Moon in October 2017. Founder and pastry chef Emily Hurd was unable to get the bakery side of the business going because of issues with the kitchen, and then the cafe was forced to move out this past spring when the building was sold and slated for demolition.

But Hurd has persevered and has found a new home for Anecdote, which she plans to re-open at 820 Sherman Street this fall. That address was most recently occupied by Black Eye Coffee (and its dinner alter ego, White Lies), which closed last fall.

The restaurant space is on the ground floor of the newish Moto apartment building, and Black Eye was its first tenant. The design and decor of the space was sumptuous and striking when Black Eye first opened, and Hurd says she plans to honor that design by not making too many changes, other than some new colors and Anecdote's own branding.