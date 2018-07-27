Leven Deli Combines Classic and Modern in the Golden Triangle

When the goals of new business owners align with the needs of a neighborhood, something special can happen. Anthony Lygizos and Luke Hendricks, both Denver restaurant professionals who decided to strike out on their own, wanted to open a place that would give them and their employees a little work-life balance while bringing a fresh, seasonal approach to the notion of a classic delicatessen. At the same time, the Golden Triangle was hurting for well-made sandwiches, good to-go options and a daytime eatery comfortable enough to become a gathering spot for residents, workers and tourists visiting the area's many museums and galleries. The result is Leven Deli, which opens Monday, July 30, at 123 West 12th Avenue.

EXPAND The No. 18 — a Georgia Reuben — is a tribute to Zingerman's in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Chef Luke Hendricks makes pastrami from scratch for Leven's sandwiches. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Deli-style cucumber salad. Mark Antonation

EXPAND The deli chop salad. Mark Antonation

Hendricks comes most recently from Potager, where he worked his way up to head chef during his six-and-a-half-year tenure. He's taking advantage of some of the connections he made there to source meats and produce for Leven's menu. No deli would be complete without a good pastrami sandwich, so Hendricks has been hard at work over the past year perfecting his technique. Leven's house pastrami is dry-cured for twelve days before being smoked over mesquite and hickory for eight hours. Leven also smokes its own turkey for the No. 18 sandwich, a tribute to one of Lygizos's childhood favorites, Zingerman's Delicatessen in Michigan. The sandwich is a Georgia Reuben, so it's built with turkey, purple coleslaw, Jarlsberg cheese and Russian dressing on rye bread, although a classic Reuben is also available.

EXPAND Luke Hendricks (left) and Anthony Lygizos are ready to welcome sandwich lovers to Leven Deli. Mark Antonation

EXPAND The smashed chickpea sandwich. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Housemade cookies and other sweets at the counter. Mark Antonation

Many traditional delis have lengthy menus of various sandwich combinations, but Lygizos said it was important for him and Hendricks to keep their list tight to help balance the cost and quality of everything offered. There are just nine sandwiches, made on one of three breads: house-baked sourdough flatbread, rye from Tribeca Oven, or baguettes from Trompeau Bakery in Englewood. Three salads, available in different sizes or by the pound; a relish tray piled with marinated olives, pickles and veggies; and a "Dip It, Spread It, Smear It" platter with sauces, cheeses, veggies and house crackers round out the lunch offerings. For dessert, there are cookies, brownies, rice pudding and decadent babka "muffins," which eat like a cinnamon roll for chocoholics.