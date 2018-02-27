Archetype Distillery, a Former Porn Palace, Up for Sale

Who says there are no second acts in American lives? The old Webber Show, a theater in its heyday when F. Scott Fitzgerald offered that observation, started its third act in 2018 as Archetype Distillery, and has just been put on the block again for $6 million.
In 1916, the year it opened at 119 South Broadway, the movie palace was so modern, so marvelous, it rated a special mention in an issue of J.P. Chalmers's The Moving Picture World. The Webber was Denver’s fourth motion-picture theater; rumor had it that creator/owner DeWitt C. Webber had an apartment in the building with a window overlooking the auditorium so that he could watch the crowd, the orchestra that played for the talkies, and the movies on the screen.
But business cooled considerably in the ensuing decades, and in the ’70s, the building turned into Kitty’s South. That’s when you could find very different films here: On a visit (on assignment!) a decade ago, Westword’s Michael Roberts spotted copies of Handjobs Across America and Grand Theft Anal, as well as the classic Deep Throat, starring onetime Denverite Linda Lovelace.
Wade Murphy closed a deal with the Handler Family Partnership, which had owned the theater and an adjacent vacant lot for generations, to purchase the package for $2.6 million. A month later, Murphy filed for a certificate of non-historic status with the Denver Department of Community Planning and Development, which made preservationists and neighbors alike nervous that the building wouldn't live to see its hundredth birthday.
But not only is the Webber still around, it's looking very good for a centenarian. Murphy and his partner, Michael Chapyak, restored (what they could) of the structure, rebuilt the rest, and reopened it to a standing-room-only crowd in February 2018 as Archetype, a distillery and private-event space. "We wanted to renovate this building by looking back a hundred years in order to look forward to the next hundred years," Murphy said at the time.
But BusinessDen just reported that Murphy has put the facility on the block for $6 million. Distilling operations will continue until he has a deal; ultimately he hopes to move Archetype to the mountains.
For tasting-room hours, go to the Archetype website.