Denver’s Tastiest Green Chile Is Being Served at a Garden Center

Green chile season has arrived! Stands are popping up all over, sending the aroma of fresh-roasting chiles wafting through the air. Every year, as the temperatures begin to drop, we release our annual list of the best places to eat green chile in the metro area. But one of our favorite destinations for a green chile fix isn't on the list. That's because it's not open year-round — and it itsn't even a restaurant.
Aurora is a hotbed for global cuisine, but this green chile is being served at a different kind of our favorite places to visit in the city.
Since 1987, Nick's Garden Center at 2001 South Chambers Road has been more than a place to buy plants. The family-owned business transforms with the seasons and lures in fans who come not just for the greenery, pots and soil but also for the locally grown produce it offers in the summer or its fresh-cut Christmas trees and visits with Santa during the holidays.
But don't fill up on corn alone. Ten years ago, Nick's added a seasonal cafe that's open only on Saturdays and Sundays from mid-August through the end of October. Guests order from a small window, and Nick's has plenty of shaded seating where you can enjoy your meal. The concise menu includes burgers, hot dogs and a BLAT alongside a lineup of Mexican eats loaded with what you're really here for: the green chile.
Now, her chile has amassed a cult following for two key reasons. Most importantly, it delivers on flavor. It's brownish-green in color, with small bits of pork, a bold punch of heat, and plenty of roasty goodness. It's exactly what green chile (the dish) should be: a vehicle for showcasing the flavor of pure, peak-season, freshly roasted chiles.
The fresh chiles available for roasting will be around a while longer, but Saturday, September 6, is Nick's annual Chilefest. This event includes live music from noon to 5 p.m. and a prize wheel that could land you free roasted chiles to take home. (Pro tip: visit Nick's website for a coupon good for $5 off a bushel.)
Nick's Garden Center is located at 2001 South Chambers Road in Aurora and is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The cafe is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through the end of October. For more information, visit nicksgardencenter.com.