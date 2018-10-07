Reader: Denver Is More Liberal, but Austin Has Better Food Overall

As Mark Antonation noted this week, Denver and Austin share many things: Both are capital cities with an independent streak and a fondness for great food and drink. As a result, Colorado outfits have started opening outposts in Austin (Snooze, Infinite Monkey Theorem, among others), and Austin concepts are now invading the Mile High City, including six that Antonation listed.

But there's one thing these two cities do not share: nastiness. According to a recent survey of 25 cities based on restaurant reviews left on Facebook, Google, Yelp and TripAdvisor, Denver diners are the second-nicest; the only city with people who are easier to please is Charleston, South Carolina. And the city with the toughest-to-please diners? Austin.

Maybe that's what comes of a business community that pushes the slogan "Keep Austin Weird." Here's what readers have to say about the Austin invasion: