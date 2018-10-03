The Austin Invasion: Six Texas Restaurants That Have Landed in Denver

Denver and Austin, Texas, share many things: a laid-back attitude, an independent streak and a fondness for great food and drink, for starters. They're both the capital cities of their respective states, and are islands of liberal politics in a sea of more conservative views. And lately there seems to be some sort of free-trade agreement between the two cities, at least when it comes to restaurants and booze. Colorado entrepreneurs have made forays into the Lone Star State, planting Oskar Blues Brewery, Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery, Punch Bowl Social and Snooze A.M. Eatery in Austin — but the trade route goes both ways. Here are six Austin originals that are now calling Denver home.

Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

4255 West Colfax Avenue, 720-577-4720

7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 720-588-4107

Alamo Drafthouse got its start in 1997 on Colorado Street in downtown Austin. That address turned out to be a foreshadowing of things to come, as the three-in-one bar/restaurant/movie house eventually came to Littleton in 2013 and then followed up with an urban location in the Sloan's Lake neighborhood last year. The company is also working on building in Westminster.

EXPAND Combo plates are a big part of Tex-Mex dining. Chuy's

Chuy's

6595 West 104th Avenue, Westminster 303-469-9441

499 South Vance Street, Lakewood, 720-460-9840

8121 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village, 720-699-7500

Elvis and enchiladas have proven an appealing combination to diners even outside the city that made being weird its calling card. Chuy's has been expanding across the country over the past three decades, and homesick Texans in Denver finally got what they were yearning for when the chain brought its Tex-Mex style to Westminster in 2017, followed quickly by a Belmar outpost and then Greenwood Village. If you're not from Austin, you'll probably still get a kick out of the queso and the Lay's-potato-chip-crusted fried chicken.