Bacon Social House Opens Spacious New Littleton Eatery

Restaurateur David Dill continues to spread the good word about bacon in Denver and beyond. After opening his brunch-all-day eatery, Bacon Social House, at 2434 West 44th Avenue in Sunnyside in 2015, Dill set his sites on expanding the brand, and just unveiled a spacious new Bacon at 2100 West Littleton Boulevard in Littleton. Farther afield, he's also nearly ready to roll out a third outpost of the popular eatery in Minneapolis.

Just how big is the Littleton Bacon Social House? Dill says about 140 people can enjoy bacon-laced chow under the vaulted ceilings of the new dining room and bar, with another ninety on the rooftop patio, which looks northwest across downtown Littleton and onto the Rocky Mountains in the distance.

"Our goal is to get 1,000 people through here every Saturday and Sunday," he adds.

Inside the new Bacon Social House in Littleton.

If you've been to the original BSH, you'll recognize the same mid-century modern design — planned by Xan Creative and executed by Spectrum General Contractors — at the new location. Dill points out that the colors are a little more muted and the finishes a little richer, all part of an overall plan to attract more dinner customers. If the original is bright and lively like a classic diner, the new model comes across as a little more sultry and sophisticated.

A roof with a view at Bacon Social House.

Outside the new Littleton Bacon Social House. A neon sign will soon be added.

Much of the brunch menu, served from 7:30 a.m to 4 p.m. daily, remains the same as at the Sunnyside original, but with a much larger kitchen in Littleton, the dinner menu has expanded considerably. Of course, the six-bacon flight is still the kitchen's calling card, but beyond pork belly, there's also pan-seared halibut, flank steak with chimichurri, shrimp and grits, and hearty meatloaf — wrapped in bacon, of course. A few items carry through from the brunch menu to the dinner slate, including several burgers and a BLT made with two kinds of bacon and cheddar waffles instead of bread.

Other amenities at the restaurant include free garage parking (find the entrance around the corner on Bemis Street), a street-level patio for those who might suffer from acrophobia, and a sleek central bar serving an array of craft beer, kombucha and house cocktails — some spiked with bacon. A neon sign facing Littleton Boulevard and patio umbrellas over the rooftop tables are being added this week.

Downtown Littleton has become a paradise for fans of rooftop dining, and Bacon Social House adds a worthy attraction just up the street from Viewhouse Littleton, Adelitas Cocina y Cantina and the Tavern Littleton.