Former Beatrice & Woodsley Space Will Soon Be La Forêt

In 2008, Kevin Delk and John Skogstad opened a restaurant on South Broadway that felt like it came straight out of a Western fairy tale. Walking inside Beatrice & Woodsley was like taking a stroll through enchanted woods, thanks to such design details as actual aspen tree trunks reaching from the floor to the ceiling. The space was immersive long before that word was on trend. Even a trip to the restroom was an experience, with sinks operated by wooden handles dangling from chains.
The eatery was a beloved fixture for twelve years, but after the mandated restaurant shutdowns during the pandemic, Beatrice & Woodsley was one of the spots that never reopened — though it never announced a permanent closure, either. Its future remained a mystery...until now.
The space at 38 South Broadway will be revived in late February as La Forêt. "It's a little scary," admits owner Mike Huggins. "There's a lot of emotions in here."
Huggins had worked in the service industry in Breckenridge before moving to Denver to operate car washes. He met Delk years ago when he was a regular at Delk's now-closed establishments Mario's Double Daughter's Salotto and Two Fisted Mario's. In 2012, Huggins ditched the car wash business for the hospitality industry when he became the owner of the Arvada Tavern, adding cocktail bars Union Lodge No.1 in 2015 and the Tatarian two years later.
"I saw Double Daughter's scraped out last year, and it brought a tear to my eye," he says. "I'd always wanted those brass doors they had." So he called Delk to see if he knew what had happened to them. While the fate of the doors remains unknown, the two also talked about what was going on with the Beatrice & Woodsley space.
Delk ultimately ended up helping to broker the deal with the landlord for Huggins to take over, but "we didn't know exactly how we wanted to do it — if we wanted to keep the Beatrice & Woodsley name, or even scrape a lot of it and try to transform it into a totally different concept," Huggins recalls. "But the more I looked at the space, I was like, there's no way I'm going to design this better, so we wanted to play into what it was and the history of it."
Much of the work that's been done over the past year went into fixing the plumbing and overhauling the kitchen downstairs. The aspen trees remain — as do the bathrooms complete with the one-of-a-kind sinks — though Huggins and his team have added their own touches, too, such as whimsical light fixtures, thick wooden tables, a divider with live plants in the entryway and even more trees — the new ones are constructed out of slabs of wood.
While his other concepts are drink-forward, La Forêt will be a restaurant with a cocktail focus. Leading the bar program is beverage director Jason Patz, whose long résumé includes being the manager at award-winning bar Williams & Graham for the first five years it was open. That's how Patz originally met Huggins, who was a customer at the speakeasy.
As part of their research for the cocktail menu, Patz and Huggins traveled to Detroit, New York City and Toronto, where Patz found a lot of inspiration. "I came back with the idea of using different ingredients and different presentations and styles of cocktails to do things that are slightly different and unique and weird," he says. "Being La Forêt, 'the forest,' working within those realms of being more earthy and using elements like fire and water and ice to create experiential cocktails around that." But you'll be "able to have a great Manhattan or a classic cocktail as well," he notes.
While South Broadway is best known for dive bars and live music, there's a cocktail scene developing. "Between The L, us and Pretty Neat, we actually have a connection," Huggins says. "What I'm super excited about is that there are so many French liquors — so many cool products. And wines. ... Now there's this natural wine movement that's coming about that I think we can have a lot of fun with."
One French liqueur that will be highlighted is pastis, which is flavored with anise, fennel seeds and licorice root. "We're going to do a pastis hour, with some other lower-ABV options with lighter fare for that after-work, happy-hour crowd," Patz says. "I hope Denver is ready for pastis. ... Then we'll move into a full dinner with drinks, and pairing those drinks with the food and having that experience of working closely with the chef — I'm really excited to play with that."
Dominic Curry is La Forêt's executive chef. He grew up in Florida, which is where he started cooking mainly Japanese cuisine; he then attended Johnson & Wales University in Denver, learning classic French techniques. After graduating, "I spent the next five or six years in the corporate world at places like Ruth's Chris and Hillstone, really nailing down how to properly operate a kitchen," Curry says.
Eventually, he moved to Los Angeles, "where I was working with some great chefs, really learning how to use the local produce, the seafood, the really great pasture-raised cattle that they have out there," Curry continues. "That's really where I fell in love with diving deep into food and where it comes from and the story behind it, and being able to express that to the guests. But I did always miss Denver. ... I always knew I would come back at some point, so I decided that now that I feel pretty comfortable with myself and handling myself in a kitchen and developing a team, I wanted to come back and do that."
So he returned to the Mile High in search of a place where he could combine all of his experience. "Once I stepped in the door here, I knew this was the place that I wanted to be — very, very quickly. Especially after talking to Mike about what the vision was," Curry says.
La Forêt's food menu will combine classic French cooking with a rustic twist, utilizing wild game and local ingredients. "It's putting all the different paints on my palette that I need to create this great picture," Curry says. "A big inspiration is the visually stunning aspect of the restaurant. With the experiential cocktails, I'm very excited to play into the experience as a whole by having these visually stunning dishes."
While Beatrice & Woodsley served a very popular brunch, that's not in the plans for La Forêt just yet. "We were told by [Delk] that we're going to have to do it," Huggins jokes.
Both the food and drink offerings are still being developed, as are plans for the underground private dining area, but the team is excited to add its touch to South Broadway, a stretch that's long been a favorite for Huggins. Opening a business in this neighborhood is "something I've been thinking about for years," he says. He'd even looked at other spaces on the street before the pandemic. "Thankfully that didn't happen, because it would have been a whole other nightmare," he admits.
And now Huggins has the chance to head up the next evolution of a place that many people still miss. "It's big shoes to fill, but I'm excited to do that," he concludes.
La Forêt will be located at 38 South Broadway and will be open for happy hour and dinner starting in late February. For more information, visit laforetdenver.com.