Beer Calendar: The Taps Are Flowing at TRVE, Finn's Manor and Odyssey

Fate Brewing in Boulder has hired a longtime pro to take over in the newly created job of Director of Brewing and Distilling Operations. Denise Jones, who spent years brewing and has been the brewmaster and American ambassador for Germany's Weyermann Specialty Malts for the past three years, "has earned a litany of award-winning accolades from around the world, including top honors at the Great American Beer Festival, European Beer Star and the World Beer Cup," Fate says. "She has worked with Moylan’s Brewing and Distilling, Third Street Aleworks, Great Basin Brewing and other well-known breweries throughout the world."

Brewery owner Mike Lawinski says he hired Jones because he wanted someone to revamp and expand Fate's current beverage program. Jones will visit the brewery this month and move to Colorado in December.

Ratio Beerworks

Wednesday, August 15

"Peel back the layers that comprise Undone Experimental IPA Vol. #3 to reveal a beer that fuses modern-day innovation and deep historical roots." That's the word from Ratio Beerworks, which taps the third entry in this rotating experimental hop series. Undone IPA Vol. 3 is a Hazy IPA emboldened with a massive double dry-hop of Galaxy hops, along with Mandarina Bavaria and Citra hops.

The good people at Lady Justice Brewing are selling the latest quarterly memberships today to their Community Supported Brewery program, which supports Colorado charities. This time around, members get three 32-ounce growlers of beer: a Brut IPA in September, a Strawberry Cream Ale in October, and an Export Stout aged in a Colorado whiskey barrel in November. Memberships are $47 total, payable online, plus a $1 beer pick-up fee for each monthly beer (a legal requirement). The money will go to support the Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network and Our Voices Count Too Colorado Springs Classroom Project, which helps students get the textbooks they need to learn civic knowledge. To celebrate, there will b a CSB launch party on September 16 at Factotum Brewhouse, which includes a new taproom beer release, a drawing for two tickets to the Great American Beer Fest Saturday night session, live music, a food truck, and more. For memberships and all the details on Lady Justice and the program, go to the Lady Justice CSB website.

Black Shirt Brewing

Thursday, August 16

Every summer, Black Shirt Brewing co-owners Chad and Branden Miller brew their beloved Imperial Red Rye IPA, Red Evelyn, in honor of their Grandma Evie, who ran a general store for more than half a century in the small mountain town of Westcliffe. "Made with copious amounts of rye and wildflower honey, and dry-hopped with Citra and Simcoe at five points in the brewing process, Red Evelyn is a bold, complex and bodacious beer, much like Grandma Evie herself," the brewery says. "Coming in at just under 10 percent ABV, it's a beer that demands respect and leaves a lasting impression." This year, Black Shirt is packaging the beer in four-packs of sixteen-ounce cans, available only in the taproom. There is a limit of one case per person.

Freshcraft will be the scene of Odell Brewing's latest release (and one of its more controversial ones), Cloud Catcher Milkshake IPA. "Hop-forward with notes of creamsicle and peaches," the brewery says, the beer is a hazy IPA also made with lactose, giving it a velvety mouthfeel. The seasonal beer will be available on draft at 6 p.m. and will be available in cans as well. Brewery reps will be on hand giving away free stuff.

Finn's Manor is throwing down with its chums from Outer Range Brewing and Cerebral Brewing for Tapping All the Haze (and Some Other Stuff) at 5 p.m. The Outer Range tap list includes In the Steep IPA, Corduroy IPA, Flat Light IPA, DDH Shelter DIPA and Breezy Brett IPA. The Cerebral list includes Rare Trait IPA, Action Potential IPA, International Waters Pilsner and Bird of Paradise Smoothie Sour. There will also be cans of Outer Range Whittle DDH Simcoe IPA and Cerebral Bird of Paradise and Action Potential at Finn’s Grotto. DJs will be spinning starting at 6 p.m.

Peachopotamus is lumbering back into 4 Noses Brewing in Broomfield for its yearly release, and it's bringing a friend, Sour Peachopotamus. "Jam-packed with 1,800 pounds of Palisade Peaches from Peachfork Orchards & Vineyard, Peachopotamus is a wheat beer that packs a really peachy punch to the tastebuds," the brewery says. The beer will be available in four-packs. Sour Peachopotamus will be sold in 500ml bottles.

Friday, August 17

Fiction Beer taps two variants of its Waves & Ripples Gose today. Both were aged in second-use rum barrels and inoculated with Brettanomyces yeast, giving them flavors of salt, rum and lime. One barrel of the beer was aged on cherries.

Odyssey Beerwerks in Arvada rolls out the barrel for an early Oktoberfest, tapping its traditional Marzen-style beer. Arvada mayor Marc Williams will be on hand to tap the firkin at 7 p.m. Your first beer out of the firkin is free while it lasts; after that, the beer will be available for purchase on draft. There will be music from Polka Folka starting immediately after tapping, and brats with sauerkraut and turkey legs from Taste of Texas BBQ.

Liquid Mechanics Brewing in Lafayette is throwing a two-day party to celebrate its fourth anniversary; the brewery is closing off part of its parking lot both days for food trucks, live music, cornhole, ladderball and general mayhem. There will also be more than twenty beers available, including limited releases. Today's events run from 2 to 11 p.m., and some of the proceeds will benefit the Colorado Brewers Guild, the nonprofit that promotes and protects the Colorado brewing industry. The Butcher & the Blonde will serve food, and bands include the Aristocats, Hindsight Classic Rock and the JV3.

Wiley Roots Brewing in Greeley releases Packed With Peaches Sour Golden Ale at noon. (About 70 percent of the bottles were sold online on August 13, but the remaining 30 percent will be available today.) "Packed With Peaches is one of the beers within the brewery’s 'Packed With' series, which focuses on barrel-fermented and barrel-aged sours that are re-fermented on whole fruit," the brewery says. "Unfermented wort is inoculated in the barrel and left to age until the beer reaches the desired flavor profile and level of dryness. Once the beer is ready, it is racked into stainles-steel fruiting vessels for re-fermentation on various types of fruits at specific fruiting rates." In addition, the brewery will release bottles of Peach Table Beer, a mixed-culture session saison aged on second-use peaches, online and at the brewery.

TRVE Brewing

Saturday, August 18

Burns Family Artisan Ales will open its doors for the first time today. The new brewery, headed by longtime local brewer Wayne Burns and his wife, Laura Worley, is located in the former Wit's End Brewing space at 2505 West Second Avenue, Unit 13. There will be entertainment and a full tap list of high-octane beers, the Burns Family specialty. The grand-opening celebration will continue into Sunday as well.

At noon, TRVE Brewing brings back Suffering Soul, a mixed-culture golden ale with ginger, citrus and black pepper. But this time around, the beer is in TRVE's sweet new cans. "Balanced lactic and citric acid, with just a little burn from the ginger and black pepper" makes Suffering Soul "a crushable summer beer begging to be paired with food," the brewery says. Four-packs are $20 at the brewery, and a small amount will also hit Colorado liquor stores.

Westfax Brewing welcomes its fellow Lakewood breweries for a Lakewood Beer Collective Beer Block Party from noon to 11 p.m. It's a chance to taste beer from all of the Lakewood breweries at one time and place. The participating breweries are Green Mountain Beer Company, Great Frontier Brewing, Ironworks Brewery & Pub and LandLocked Ales. There will be free, limited-edition pint glasses for the first seventy attendees, live music by Larry Nix from 6 to 8 p.m., and beer and swag giveaways all day long from all five breweries.

Parker's biggest beer fest returns to O'Brien Memorial Park from 1 to 5 p.m., with beers from more than 45 breweries and cider makers, along with live music from Bad Candy, food from Golden Toad and Cheffin's Cheesesteaks & Cubanos, and lawn games. Tickets are $40 for general admission at 2 p.m. or $55 for VIP at 1 p.m. They're available at parkerbrewfest.com.

Liquid Mechanics Brewing in Lafayette continues its fourth-anniversary party at 11 a.m. when the first wave of people will get a free anniversary pint glass and a drink ticket. Burgerchief will be serving food, and there will be live music from Brothers Fortune, Indigent Row, Ultralowfi, Guerrilla Radio and Rogue 2.

The Outlets at Castle Rock are celebrating the dog days of summer with an annual Barks & Brews event from 4 to 7 p.m. The center "welcomes hundreds of local pets and their owners for a fun, relaxing day" of craft-beer tasting from 38 State Brewing and Lagunitas, live music, and food from Philly on the Go, Stokd Pizza, Uncle Tapas and Tacos With Altitude. Beers are $5 and support the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley.

Comrade Brewing

Monday, August 20

Comrade Brewing taps Make IPA Clear Again, its collaboration with Albuquerque's La Cumbre Brewing, at 3 p.m. This big, fruity IPA was hopped with Citra, Simcoe and Ekuanot in the boil and double-dry-hopped with Mosaic, Centennial and Waimea. It weighs in at 7.5 percent ABV.

Thursday August 23

Comrade Brewing taps Thunder Donkey IPA at noon. This 9.1 percent ABV double IPA was brewed with Galaxy, Citra and Simcoe hops, at six pounds of hops per barrel.

Renegade Brewing hosts the next in its series of Beers + Banned Books events from 5 to 10 p.m. This one features One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest paired with, um, Fried Chicken Beer? "Like the Colonel, we're working on our secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices to put in the brew now, but we're confident we'll make a beer that would make even Nurse Ratched happy," the brewery says.

Friday, August 24

The sixth annual New Kids on the Block beer fest returns to The Lobby from 8 to 11 p.m. to celebrate Colorado breweries under two years old. This year, the Lobby will also highlight several distilleries and eateries. The brewery lineup includes Alternation, Intrepid Sojourner, Banded Oak, Woods Boss, 14er Brewing, Burns Family Artisan Ales, Bruz Beers, New Image, Outer Range, Brewability Lab, Angry James and Green Mountain Beer. The distillery lineup consists of the Family Jones, the Block Distilling, Denver Distillery, Marble Distilling and Archetype Distillery. There will be food from Brewed Food, The Lobby, Culinary Quick Start, Mario's Ocean Club and the Whiskey Biscuit. In addition, there will be cocktail demonstrations, live music and lawn games. Tickets are $40 and available at twoparts.com.

The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project is tapping three beers aged in Squarrel barrels. They are Oaked Passionfruit IPA, the peppery Gratzer, and a Manhatten-esque Scotch Ale with luxardo cherries.

Last week it was Oktoberfest. This week it's pumpkin beers at Odyssey Beerwerks in Arvada, which is getting into the spirit of the fall season a little early. Odyssey will tap its famed Fluffy Pumpkin Toasted Marshmallow Porter and Imperial Fluffy Pumpkin at 6 p.m. Brewed with ample amounts of roasted pumpkins, spices, vanilla and marshmallow, Fluffy Pumpkin is also available in canned six-packs. Imperial Fluffy Pumpkin was aged six months in whiskey barrels and will be sold in bomber bottles.

Saturday, August 25

River North Brewery taps Single Cask Quandary: Rum Barrel at noon as part of its "taproom-only series of hyper-limited releases designed to showcase the essence of a single barrel." This one is the brewery's signature Belgian-style quad aged in a single Caribbean dark-rum cask. The beer is $12 per bottle, with a limit of four bottles per person. There will also be a small amount on draft.

Resolute Brewing in Centennial will take over the parking lot next to the brewery for a second-anniversary bash complete with live music from multiple bands, food from Ol' Skool Que, fun activities and beer stations. There will also be a host of vendors, including: Craft Alley, Cream City Market, Shirts on Tap, Morgan Handmade Rations, Shaklee Corporation, The Rebels Project/Phoenix999, Brewery Boot Camp, Emma Paints Colorado and Yoga Pod DTC. Get tokens and tickets at squareup.com.

The First Annual Big Can Jam Beer Fest takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. at Zuma’s Rescue Ranch, in a rural section of Littleton. More than fifteen Colorado craft breweries will be Crowling all of their beer and pouring out of their 32-ounce cans, "meaning they can bring some really exclusive beers," says Crowling Rental Company, which is hosting the events. Food trucks, live music, ranch tours and hayrides will add to the fun. All proceeds will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Zuma’s Rescue Ranch and Young Americans Bank. For tickets, $35, and to see the list of attending breweries, check out eventbrite.com.

New Belgium Brewing brings Tour de Fat back to Denver, but this time it's just a festival and doesn't include the signature bike ride that the brewery had done for years. The event starts at noon in Sculpture Park with comedic acts, shenanigans and lots of beer "This year combines many favorite past ensemble acts like Sedan Halen, The Handsome Little Devils, Daredevil Chicken and KOLARS — plus our headlining act, Jamestown Revival," New Belgium says. Some proceeds from beer sales will benefit Bike Denver and the Denver Cruiser Ride. Tickets are $15 and are available at eventbrite.com.