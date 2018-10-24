Beer Calendar: Halloween Parties, Scary Brews and Hazy IPAs

Two founders of the much-hyped Purpose Brewing & Cellars in Fort Collins announced their departure last week. "We have decided that it is time for us to go on our own way to new adventures. While we are uncertain about what those adventures are, we hope they will keep us here in Fort Collins, a town we love to live in and a town full of people we love," wrote Zach and Laura Wilson in a message to customers.

Zach and Laura were the head brewer and marketing director, respectively, at 1933 Brewing in Fort Collins before it closed in December 2016. They took over the brewery's space, liquor license and equipment a few days later and reopened in the summer of 2017 as Purpose. Astoundingly, they also attracted Peter Bouckaert, the renowned Belgian beer-maker responsible for New Belgium Brewing's groundbreaking sour-beer program and many of its other recipes, who left New Belgium to join them at Purpose.

Bouckaert will now operate the brewery on his own.

Wednesday, October 24

The Brew on Broadway has drummed up a Red Rye Ale "to match the changing red hues we see in fall," as part of the Traveling One Barrel Wednesday program between the BOB, Strange Craft, Black Sky Brewery and Chain Reaction Brewing. The beer was made with two types of rye, along with Hallertau and East Kent Golding hops and an English ale yeast strain. It will be on tap at all four breweries.

Thursday, October 25

Renegade Brewing is back with its latest Beers + Banned Books series. This time, the brewery is pairing Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone with its own version of Butter Beer — in this case, Renegade's 5:00 Afternoon Ale blended with brown sugar and butterscotch and aged on rum-soaked American Oak staves in a Squarrel barrel.

Purchase a pour of the Butter Beer and receive a copy of the book for free, and come dressed as your favorite HP character to receive $1 off your second beer.

Seedstock Brewery breaks out some old-school recipes. Seedstock Brewery

Friday, October 26

Seedstock Brewery has developed a real niche when it comes to brewing old-world, Czech-style lagers, and it will tap two more today. Bohemian Dunkel is a dark lager inspired by the dunkel at Prague's U Fleku brewpub. "This dark lager has a great mouthfeel, finishing crisp and clean," Seedstock says. Old Prague, meanwhile, takes inspiration from lagers that were popular in the 1800s. "Light in color with a full body and smooth mouthfeel, it has an earthy bitterness that results from a generous amount of Czech Saaz hops."

Denver Beer Co will be selling a limited number of Crowlers of Neapolitan Milkshake IPA from each of its taprooms (100 at each location). "Fermented with strawberries and aged with chocolate and vanilla, this juicy IPA mimics the trio of ice creams that it’s named after. Hopped with Mosaic, Citra and Cascade for a tropical and citrus delight that complements the sweet dessert flavors. Brewed with lactose sugar for added creaminess," the brewery says. DBC opens at 11 a.m.

With Halloween approaching, Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project is releasing two season-inspired beers. The first is Crooked Sour Patch. "Inspired by our favorite sour candy...this beer does not contain candy, but mimics that sweet and sour flavor," the brewery says. It is a dry-hopped sour ale aged in oak barrels with raspberries, blueberries and citrus zest, and will be available on draft and in sixteen-ounce cans (the brewery's first) in the taproom only. The second beer is Nightmare on Brett Demonic Dark Sour, which was aged in Leopold Bros. whiskey barrels with Colorado Montmorency cherries. "For one day only, NoB Sour Cherry Harvest 2017 will be available for $9.666 for a full pour. It's also available in 750ml bottles to go." In addition to all of that, Crooked Stave will also tap Nightmare on Brett Sour Cherry Harvest 2016; Nightmare on Brett Sour Cherry Woodford Reserve Harvest 2016; Nightmare on Brett Sour Cherry Harvest 2015; and Nightmare on Brett Sour Cherry Eagle Rare Barrel 2016. Get a flight of all five Nightmares for $20.

Dunbar Kitchen & Tap House liked one of the beers it tapped during GABF so much that it is going to put it on again. WeldWerks Brewing and Boulevard Brewing collaborated on a hazy IPA that was made with Ekuanot, El Dorado, Citra and Galaxy hops. It was then double-dry-hopped with Galaxy and El Dorado.

If you stood in line at the Liquid Mechanics Brewing booth at GABF, then you might remember the two beers that this Lafayette brewery is releasing in bottles today. The first is Barrel Aged Awesomeness, a rum barrel-aged Russian imperial stout with toasted coconut. The second is Coconut Porter, an imperial porter with toasted coconut. Both are available in a limited number of bomber bottles.

TRVE and Cellar West tap a blended beer. TRVE Brewing

Saturday, October 27

It's Pumpkin Fest at Hops & Pie, which will pour the following beers: Copper Kettle Bourbon Barrel Imperial Pumpkin, Oakshire Big Black Jack Chocolate Pumpkin Porter, Dry Dock Double Pumpkin, Southern Tier Warlock, Southern Tier Rum Pumking, 4 Noses Pump Action, Epic Barrel Aged Imperial Pumpkin Porter, Station 26 Scott’s Imperial Pumpkin Ale Aged in Rum Barrels, Anderson Valley Pumpkin, Shipyard Pumpkinhead and Two Roads Roadsmary’s Baby Rum Pumpkin Ale with Vanilla Beans.

TRVE Brewing taps a blended beer it made with Cellar West Artisan Ales in Boulder. The beer, called This Day Anything Goes, was made with "a choice mix of beer from both of our oak cellars," which was then "refermented on honey manifested by bees pollinating in pumpkin patches (yes, pumpkin blossom honey)," Cellar West says. "Spicy and floral, with notes of pumpkin rind, it also has a balanced acidity and some sweetness," TRVE adds, not to mention wild yeast and oak. The 8.4 percent ABV goes up for sale at noon.

Join River North Brewery for a taproom Halloween party and dual beer release featuring 2018 Nightmare Fuel on tap and in bottles to go, and 2018 Barrel Aged Nightmare Fuel on tap and in bottles to go. Both beers are imperial coffee stouts brewed with beans from Logan House Coffee Company. There will be a trick-or-treat pairing with Good Sugar Baking from 4 to 6 p.m., and a dog costume party all day.

Call to Arms Brewing invites you to a Halloween Rumpus that will blend "tradition with innovation." Inspired by the cheesy horror flicks of the 1980s, this "festive throwback party" includes specialty beer releases like a Halloween-inspired beer punch, along with spooky cookie creations from Valhalla Cakes, an ’80s DJ set by Nightlove (6 to 9 p.m.), live T-shirt screen printing by Humble Monster (noon to 5 p.m.), and a fall-inspired menu from Mas Kaos Pizzeria & Taqueria. There will also be a costume contest at 7:30 p.m., "so bring on the cheese and dress to impress."

Fermaentra Brewing hosts a triple can release starting at noon. The brews are Warp Asylum, a 6.5 percent ABV hazy IPA made with Mosaic, Ella and Citra; Ultrawave, a 6.5 percent ABV hazy IPA made with Mosaic, Citra and El Dorado; and Knicker Twister, a 13 percent ABV English-style barleywine.

Progress Now has teamed with Black Sky Brewery to brew a beer, Plan C Pale Ale, that will be served one night only at the brewery. Progress Now will also be there from 5 to 8 p.m. to talk about Colorado politics and reproductive rights "in a judgment-free environment," the organization says. One dollar from every pint of Plan C Pale sold will be donated to the National Abortion Fund.

Westfax Brewing in Lakewood will host a Halloween party from 6 p.m. to midnight. The brewery will have full-sized candy bars and pairings, as well as an apple-bobbing competition and a costume contest with three separate categories: scariest, funniest and best pet costume.

Ursula Brewery in Aurora will host the annual release of Scary Stories S'more Porter. The beer, a Baltic porter, is made with marshmallows, cacao nibs, vanilla beans, meadow foam honey and graham-flour crackers added to a big Baltic Porter base. There will also be a Hallow-Onesie Party.

Join Freshcraft when it welcomes Knee Deep Brewing to Colorado at noon. Located in Auburn, California, Knee Deep is "known for brewing huge, hop-forward West Coast-style beers," Freshcraft says. Beers on tap include Simtra Triple IPA, a big, dank IPA overflowing with Simcoe and Citra hops; Breaking Bud DIPA, a fresh take on a classic IPA with Mosaic, Simcoe and CTZ hops; and Imperial Tanilla Vanilla Porter, a burly version of its vanilla porter.

Sunday, October 28

Continuing its tradition on the last Sunday of the month, River North Brewery will tap two never-before-seen variants on Mountain Haze: Idaho 7 Mountain Haze, which the brewery describes as being "tropical yet resinous with notes of papaya, pine and black tea," and Centennial Mountain Haze, which boasts "classic notes of spicy citrus with that ubiquitous Northwest bite."

Monday, October 29

Banded Oak Brewing is releasing bottles of Atomga Brazilian Imperial Stout. "Originally brewed in Brazil by Banded Oak head brewer Chris Kirk, Atomga Brazilian Imperial Stout is a strong, dark stout that satiates the desire for complex malt flavors," the brewery says. The name pays homage to the Denver Afrobeat band of the same name. The beer was aged in a Mile High Spirits Whiskey Barrel; bottles cost $20.

Tuesday, October 30

"On the night before children beg for candy, the real dark things happen." Join Freshcraft from 7 p.m. to midnight in celebrating Devil's Night with tappings of some well-themed beers. They include Burial Beer The Plague Brett IPA; Surly Brewing Barrel Aged Darkness Imperial Stout; Surly Barrel Aged Pentagram Dark Sour Ale; TRVE Brewing World's Blood Foeder Aged Golden Ale; and TRVE Brewing Decreation NEIPA. The kitchen will also be "preparing features to match the darkness in our hearts. There will be goat."

Brooklyn Brewery is beginning distribution in Colorado this week, and it will have a variety of beers on tap at Falling Rock Tap House from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 31

New York Pizza pairs perfectly with New York beer, which is why the Parry’s Pizza location in Northglenn is hosting a speakeasy/Prohibition-themed launch party for Brooklyn Brewery, which began distribution in Colorado this week. Starting at 5 p.m., you'll find Brooklyn Lager, Bel Air Sour, Defender IPA, Sorachi Ace Saison, Black Chocolate Stout, Brown Ale, Winter Lager, East IPA, Pilsner, and Mesiter Pale Ale. There will also be Brooklyn Brewery reps on hand with swag. And since Brooklyn Brewery and Funkwerks, along with 21st Amendment Brewery, announced earlier this year that they were launching a new collaborative distribution platform, Parry’s Pizza will also feature Funkwerks beers for the event, including Peachy King and Oud Bruin.

Thursday, November 1



Call to Arms Brewing releases its first bottle-conditioned beer, Really Really Ridiculously Good Tasting, a farmhouse ale aged in Chardonnay barrels with Brett Claussennii, at 3 p.m. Inspired by the movie Zoolander, the beer has "notes of cantaloupe, white grape, lemon zest and a smooth vanilla finish," Call to Arms says. It will be on tap and available in bottles to go.

Epic Brewing will host a release for its 2018 Big Bad Baptist, 2018 Baptista and its brand-new bad boy, Quadruple Barrel Big Bad Baptist. The beers are on tap and will be sold in bottles.

New York Pizza pairs perfectly with New York beer, which is why the Parry’s Pizza location in Highlands Ranch is hosting a speakeasy/Prohibition-themed launch party for Brooklyn Brewery, which began distribution in Colorado this week. Starting at 5 p.m., you'll find Brooklyn Lager, Bel Air Sour, Defender IPA, Sorachi Ace Saison, Black Chocolate Stout, Brown Ale, Winter Lager, East IPA, Pilsner, and Mesiter Pale Ale. There will also be Brooklyn Brewery reps on hand with swag. And since Brooklyn Brewery and Funkwerks, along with 21st Amendment Brewery, announced earlier this year they were launching a new collaborative distribution platform, Parry’s Pizza will also feature Funkwerks beers for the event, including Peachy King and Oud Bruin.

Friday, November 2

Part of Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project's Limited Release Series, Coffee Baltic Porter "focuses on the art of coffee roasting, showcasing the uniqueness of this single ingredient," the brewery says. For this year's version, Crooked Stave once again partnered with Method Roasters, selecting its POW (Protect Our Winters) blend. "This blend exemplifies the porter style with its dark chocolate and hazelnut notes. Their POW blend embodies what we at Crooked Stave hold dear, which is our love for the outdoors — 10 percent of Method’s sales of POW goes to fight against climate change through education, political involvement, and community activism," the brewery says. "Through conditioning, our baltic porter with freshly roasted beans we strive for a balanced coffee character, adding dark sugar, plums and cocoa notes to the robust porter base." It is available in six-packs.

Saturday, November 3

Mockery Brewing celebrates its fourth anniversary with a Delgany Street block party featuring live music all day, special tappings, screen printing with Humble Monster, food trucks and more.

Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery also celebrates a birthday — its fifth — with a party from noon to 11 p.m. The brewery will release a Belgian Quintuple Fermented on French Oak, Mongolian Oak and Palo Santo wood along with Colorado-grown Cabernet Franc grapes. It will be on tap and in bottles to go. There will be limited-edition glassware available for this anniversary beer, as well.

Upslope Brewing in Boulder celebrates ten years of beer with an anniversary party from 2 to 10 p.m. at its Flatiron Park location. There will be more than forty beers on tap, live music from the Great Salmon Famine, Pro-Leisure, The Good Kind and 300 Days, and food from Lazo Empanadas, Rollin' Bones BBQ, Rocky Mountain Slices, Sancho's Authentic Mexican Restaurant, and Schnibs Pretzels. In addition, you'll find games and hammocks from Boulder-based Trek Light Gear, and various other fun and activities.