This Week in Beer: Alpine Dog Says Goodbye With $5 Beers and More

As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:
Alpine Dog Brewing Closing Sunday, March 31
The Story: Owner and head brewer Gardiner Hammond announced the closure on March 22.
The Scoop: Alpine Dog was originally located off Colfax, and Hammond was optimistic that the new Uptown location would be a major success when it opened in February 2023. There are signs that it did have some success though, as Hammond mentioned in the closing announcement that he is in negotiations to sell the space to new ownership. In the meantime, the brewery will hold a farewell party on Saturday, March 30. Beers are $5 all day, there will be glassware giveaways and the popular plants at the brewery will be auctioned off.
South Park Brewing Moving to Colorado Springs
The Story: The Fairplay location will close on March 31, with an opening in Colorado Springs slated for the early summer.
The Scoop: South Park Brewing is taking over the former Smiling Toad Brewing location at 2028 Sheldon Avenue. The brewery says that its beer offerings will remain the same, but it will have a new food menu. The target date for opening in Colorado Springs is late May or early June.
The Story: Ratio announced in a press release that it is using Crooked Stave Artisans (CSA) to expand distribution to over 500 accounts in the first three months, beginning in mid-April.
The Scoop: Much has been written about struggling breweries, particularly those located in the city proper, where post-COVID work from home habits have decimated the business lunch and happy hour crowds. While plenty of suburban breweries are seeing great success from the cultural shift, this expansion for Ratio is a bit of good news inside the city.
Collaboration Fest
Saturday, March 30, 2 to 6 p.m.
The Westin Westminster
10600 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster
This event is hosted by the Colorado Brewers Guild and features over 140 beers from more than 180 breweries. Check out our picks for the most creative concoctions to try at the fest. Tickets are $65 for general admission or $85 for 2 p.m. entry. Designated driver tickets are available for $40.
Adult Easter Egg Hunt
Sunday, March 31
Spice Trade Brewery & Kitchen
8775 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village
Spice Trade's hunt features eggs filled with coupons for free beers and free flights, gift cards, discounts, free appetizers and desserts, a free six-pack, candy and one golden egg filled with a $25 gift card. This is an all-day event, but go early for the best chance at the prizes.
From the Brewery: A twist on a classic German style, this Pilsner is brewed and lightly dry-hopped with citrusy/tropical hops from New Zealand hand-selected by our very own brew team each year.
From the Glass: The aroma is heavy on fresh-squeezed limes and a hint of tangerine. The flavor is a mix of tropical fruits, but the straightforward, smooth structure underneath tells you that this is a pilsner with New Zealand hops and not an IPA. Once a mixed culture and wild beer powerhouse, Crooked Stave has expanded into clean beers, and this refreshingly hoppy offering is proof that it excels at whatever it sets out to achieve.
Availability: On draft and in cans, including a Crooked Stave mix-pack, locally and at the tap room.