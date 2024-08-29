This Week in Beer: Brewability Vandalized, Renegade Reopens and More

As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:
Brewability's Patio Vandalized
The Story: The Englewood brewer, which is located on a stretch of South Broadway that's in the midst of a lot of change, was able to reopen, despite the headache.
The Scoop: Last week, a duo vandalized the patio of Brewability, tagging messages — some of them vulgar — leaving drug paraphernalia and destroying some patio equipment. Luckily, no essential items appear to be broken, and Brewability has been able to operate as usual. This is a reminder to support the wonderful cause that is behind Brewability's business model; the brewery and pizzeria employs adults with disabilities.
Renegade Brewing Reopens
The Story: The brewery is under new ownership and will operate as a taproom for a few months.
The Scoop: Formerly of Uhl's, Aaron Uhl is part of the ownership group and plans to brew on a system that will be installed at a later date. The focus will be on draft sales and being a part of the community.
Coda's Six-Year Anniversary
Thursday, August 29, through Sunday, September 1
Coda Brewing
15965 South Golden Road, Golden
Coda is celebrating six years by releasing twenty different beers. A special keg of Chanterelle De Garde will make an appearance as well. Live music is on the schedule for each night, too, with reggae, bluegrass, funk and country taking place.
Baere in the Milieu
Saturday, August 31, noon to 9 p.m.
Milieu Fermentation
2101 Ursula Street, Aurora
Friends from Baere are coming by Milieu for a mini tap takeover. New and old collaboration beers will be tapped, including a barrel-fermented, mixed-culture table beer and a bourbon-barrel-aged barleywine. Slushies from Baere's slush machine will be pouring, along with two Baere beers. Tulas Tapas will be available for food.
End of Summer Luau
Saturday, August 31, 2 p.m.
Comrade Brewing
7667 East Iliff Avenue
Comrade is tapping More Dodge Less RAM, its award-winning IPA. The brewery is also tapping passion fruit orange guava blonde ale and celebrating by throwing a luau with food catered by Six Capital Brewing. Bring your favorite Hawaiian shirt, and don't miss Fastest Gun in the West, a new West Coast IPA from Comrade that taps the day before.
Labor Day Run
Monday, September 2, 6:15 p.m.
Colorado Tap House
14982 West 69th Avenue, Arvada
Join the Arvada Runners as they run the Ralston Creek path out and back from the Colorado Tap House. This part of the path is very scenic, with trees and quick glimpses of the mountains along the Front Range. The running group is open to all ability levels.
From the Brewery: Blonde ale brewed with roasted Pueblo and serrano chiles.
From the Glass: The nose comes off as a damp green pepper with no heat at all. Earthy, with a slight hint of smoke as it warms. The flavor packs a spicy pepper and moderate prickly heat that slowly dissipates, but never quite leaves the palate. This is more interesting than most chile beers — there's just enough going on here to be interesting, but it's also well-balanced, with a nice punch of heat in the flavor that really lasts. A tip of the hat to my friend Robin for suggesting I try this one.
Availability: In cans and on draft locally.