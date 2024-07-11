This Week in Beer: Colorado Wins Big at U.S. Open Beer Championship and More

As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:
Westfax Brewing Colorado Springs Opens
The Story: The brewery on West Colfax in Lakewood expands into a second location.
The Scoop: Westfax has had better luck so far in its new space than the prior tenant, Weldwerks Brewing. It's brought its brand of West Coast IPAs, crisp lagers and everything in between to the Springs at 3043 West Pikes Peak Avenue. It is currently in soft opening mode and will host a grand opening on Saturday, July 20.
Colorado Wins Big at U.S. Open Beer Championship
The Story: The notable festival saw Colorado take home nine gold medals and 39 medals total.
The Scoop: Castle Rock homebrewer Christopher Burgess took home a gold medal in the event (only three homebrewers won medals) for his Like Falling Off a Bike Brut IPA. Burgess also won a gold medal in the 2023 National Homebrewers Competition, the most prestigious competition for homebrewers.
Notable local breweries that took home golds include Bull & Bush Brewery (which won a total of six medals) and River North Brewery (which won five in all). Denver Beer Company and Verboten Brewing each took home two medals as well.
Live Jazz: The Wiggins Ayala Project
Friday, July 12, 7 to 10 p.m.
Spangalang Brewery
2736 Welton Street
Come out to Spangalang on Friday night to see this new band. Drummer Frank Ayala teams up with flutist Vince Wiggins for the Wiggins Ayala Project. The duo will perform a mix of Latin jazz, classic jazz, funk and soul. Tickets are free, but there are high tops that can be reserved for two to four people, which includes table service and a complimentary drink per person. Prices range from $45 for a two-top, to $90 for a four-top.
6th Anniversary Block Party
Saturday, July 13, noon to 7:30 p.m.
Novel Strand Brewing
305 West 1st Avenue
Novel Strand is celebrating six years in a huge way. The block party on Cherokee Street will feature special beer releases, multiple pouring stations and some of the hottest guest food in town — Little Arthur's Hoagies, Outside Pizza and La Reyna del Sur.
Breckenridge Beer Festival
Saturday, July 13, noon to 5 pm.
Beaver Run Resort
620 Village Road, Breckenridge
Over thirty breweries will be pouring at the Breckenridge Beer Festival. Tickets are $45 and include unlimited tastings as well as a collector's tasting cup. Proceeds benefit Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, an organization that partners with the U.S. Forest Service and citizens to sustain the local forest and enhance recreation for all.
Dinosaurs N' Pours
Saturday, July 13, 1 to 8 p.m.
Over Yonder Brewing
18455 West Colfax Avenue, Golden
Over Yonder is teaming up with Dinosaur Ridge for this fundraising event that includes a special beer release — Ontologist Hazy Pale Ale. There will also be educational and interactive activities suitable for children and adults, and sales of event merchandise will go to Dinosaur Ridge.
Beethoven and Brews at the 'Plex
Saturday, July 13, 4 to 8 p.m.
Denver Performing Arts Complex
1000 14th Street
Enjoy unlimited pours from twenty-five breweries along with a lively brass performance by the Colorado Symphony Brass ensemble. Standard tickets start at $80, while VIP tickets (which include premium seating for the performances) are $160. The beer festival with the brass performance is from 4 to 6 p.m. At 6 p.m., the Symphony will perform popular selections from Beethoven in two sets, with an hour-long intermission between, allowing guests to refuel with sample pours or food from Downtown Fingers, Don Taco Mexican Food, Ninja Ramen Mobile and Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck.
From the Brewery: Our classic Belgian-style ale is brewed with barley, wheat, oats and rye. Its two yeast strains, orange peel and dash of coriander impart surprising complexity and richness to this delicate ale.
From the Glass: Spicy black pepper and green olives jump out on the nose. Flavors of tangerine, lemons and black pepper with a hint of sweet orange play well with an earthy, slightly spicy hop component. The alcohol accentuates some of the spices, adding another layer to the sip.
This is a seasonal beer, out of season, but likely more for sales reasons than anything else. Tripel beers taste wonderful all year round. It's a strong but complex style that's drier and not heavy — perfectly fine in the hot summer months. Further, while tripel isn't a style to age for years, it tastes quite good six to nine months after release. If you happen to find an Orabelle on the shelves today, don't hesitate to pick it up, otherwise, put it on your list for this winter's next release.
Availability: Seasonal in winter, but sporadic this time of year on liquor store shelves if you search hard enough.