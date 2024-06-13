This Week in Beer: GABF Adds Cider to Competition, Sells Out Booths Early

As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:
Great American Beer Festival Adds Cider to Competition
The Story: Five cider categories will debut.
The Scoop: Competition director Chris Williams tells Westword that around 220 breweries are now producing cider, and with a successful introduction of cider into the larger fest in 2023, it made sense to add it to the competition, as well. Williams mentions that the competition already has some experienced cider judges on its panel, but that the American Cider Association has also been involved. "We want the GABF competition to mirror the innovation that we see in the craft beer industry," says Williams. This year's addition of ciders is a trial, but Williams feels there's likely an appetite for it, and he's hopeful that it will grow in the coming years.
GABF Booths Sellout
The Story: A free festival booth space promotion impacted the sellout.
The Scoop: GABF has sold out of booth space. An early registration incentive promotion was a large factor, according to Ann Obenchain, VP of marketing and communications at the Brewers Association, the organization that hosts the festival every year in Denver. The free promotion included a zero-cost booth, four brewery badges and a GABF competition entry. Obenchain tells Westword that the festival is now accepting registrations for a waiting list, adding that there will be over 500 breweries represented at this year's event, a number that is similar to prior editions.
Colorado Trail Foundation Partners With Local Breweries
The Story: Thirteen breweries partnered with the foundation to raise money by launching a special beer.
The Scoop: The Colorado Trail Foundation raises awareness and creates funding for its efforts to build and maintain the Colorado Trail, which stretches 567 miles from Denver to Durango, passing through six national forests. Hit the Trail Pale Ale is a dry-hopped pale ale; 20 percent of sales go directly to the Colorado Trail Foundation. Supporting supply partners for the beer include Proximity Malt, Inland Island Yeast, BIlly Goat Hop Farm and Tres Litros Beer.
Copper Kettle 13th Anniversary Tropical Celebration
Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16
Copper Kettle Brewing
1338 South Valentia Street
Copper Kettle is hosting a luau-themed party for its lucky thirteenth anniversary. On Friday from 2 to 3 p.m., it will offer a free refills promotion. A limited amount of twenty-ounce VIP glasses will be available on Friday as well. On Saturday morning, a drag brunch as well as a BYO bikini contest will take place. At noon, the annual staff competition for best small-batch beer takes place, and patrons can vote for their favorite. Tehani's hula dancers will be performing at 4 p.m. on Saturday as well. On Sunday, bring your dog to the party and get a BOGO draft beer. Live music will also take place throughout the weekend.
Belgian Beer Fest
Saturday, June 15, 1 to 4 p.m.
Bruz Beers
1675 West 67th Avenue
Tickets to the annual Belgian beer-focused festival are $48 and include unlimited samplings during the event, plus happy hour pricing at Bruz afterward. Local breweries at the festival include Barquentine Brewing, Crooked Stave Artisan Ales, Purpose Brewing, Burns Family Artisan Ales, River North Brewery, Our Mutual Friend Brewing, Trve Brewing and Cellar West Brewery. The event also features national and international Belgian beers from Brewery Ommegang, Duvel, Boulevard Brewing and Chouffe.
Pride Month
Through June
Throughout Colorado
The Colorado Brewers Guild organized a list of Pride Month events at local breweries such as Lady Justice Brewing, Jagged Mountain Brewery, Ratio Beerworks, WeldWerks Brewing, Call to Arms Brewery and Old 121 Brewhouse. Colorado Brewery List also published a helpful guide.
From the Brewery: Hazy IPA with Citra, Nelson and Nectaron hops. A portion of the proceeds goes to Pats Mac Pack, an organization supporting pediatric brain tumor research. Made in honor of a dear friend of the brewery who unexpectedly passed away late last year.
From the Glass: Pours dense and thick with a fluffy white head. A lot of classic Citra orange in the nose, with the flavor leaning into pineapple, lime, passion fruit and grape must. The thicker body helps handle all these hops, but it never gets chewy, and the hops never quite burn, either. Pushing up against the edges in all the right ways, this is a delicious beer that goes toward a different worthwhile charitable cause every single month.
Availability: On draft at the recently opened brewery (2101 North Ursula Street in Aurora), at limited bars and restaurants, and in cans to go.