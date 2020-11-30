Ten Local Boozy Gifts for Your Very Colorado Holidays

'Tis the season to toast your friends and family, even if it's over a Zoom call this year. Yes, even in 2020 you can give the gift of good cheer with these ten drink-focused items from local distilleries, bars, restaurants, wineries and artisans.

Abbot & Wallace Cocktail Kits, $40

This Longmont distillery, formerly called Longtucky Spirits, is putting together snappy gift sets packed in handmade wooden boxes built from old shipping pallets. But the box isn't the real star; it's what's inside that counts. There are three offerings, starting at $40, including the Tango Maureen, which comes with cinnamon whiskey, rosa de jamaica (sweet hibiscus tea) and mango nectar; the Cherry Bomb, which includes your choice of Abbot & Wallace spirit, a bottle of Colorado Cherry Co. bing cherry juice and a large silicone ice mold; and the eggnog set, a simple duo of Lusca spiced rum and a bottle of eggnog from the Longmont Dairy. Order by calling 720-545-2017 and scheduling a pick-up at the distillery, at 350 Terry Street in Longmont.

EXPAND Relive the glory days at Vesta with a bottle of the former restaurant's wine. Secret Sauce

A Bottle of Vesta Wine, $20

Are you sad that Vesta shuttered this year? We are too, but fans of the LoDo restaurant can still get a taste of the place with a bottle of its house wine. The Secret Sauce Restaurant Group, which ran Vesta, is sell bottles of Vesta Sauvignon Blanc (from New Zealand) or Vesta Pinot Noir (produced in Oregon's Willamette Valley) for $20 each, or buy eleven and you'll get the twelfth one free. Order by emailing emailus@aceeatserve.com or shop@steubens.com, then pick up your purchases at Ace Eat Serve at 501 East 17th Avenue.

EXPAND Toast the holidays with sturdy, insulated Champagne flutes this year. BrüMate

BrüMate Champagne Flute, Starting at $19.99

You can't have a proper toast without the proper glass, and that's where BrüMate comes in. Rather than clinking delicate glassware this year, choose something sturdy and portable. BrüMate's insulated champagne flutes are light but durable, so they can go anywhere while keeping your beverage cold, and since the champagne flute is made for bubbles, you can bet the fizz stays too. Choose rose gold, marble, charcoal, peacock or glitter merlot. The Denver-based company also makes cocktail kits, flasks, beer sleeves and more, all made with the same light-weight, travel-friendly materials.

EXPAND Courtesy of Backyard Soda Co.

CBD Syrup by Backyard Soda Co., starting at $19.99

Not all drink gives have to be boozy; Colorado makes some awesome CBD products too. Backyard Soda Co. offers a gift kit with CBD-spiked syrups to make someone's holiday more relaxing. Each eight-ounce bottle contains 120-milligrams of full-spectrum CBD taken from Colorado-grown hemp. There are four current flavors: lavender-lemon, mango-jalapeño, ginger-lime and pomegranate-orange blossom. Buy a single bottle for the stocking or the whole set for $67.99. There are also non-CBD syrups for sale in the same flavors, plus cranberry-sage and gingerbread, each for $8.99. The syrups can be mixed with plain seltzer water or stirred into a cocktail for the ultimate holiday sipper.

EXPAND The bitters gift set from Dry Land Distillers. Dry Land Distillers

Dry Land Distillers Bitters Kit, starting at $45

A bitter gift might sound like a bad choice, but not if it's a do-it-yourself bitters kit from Longmont's Dry Land Distillers. Each set contains all the raw ingredients (such as spices and dried citrus peel) you need to create your own bitters collection, with or without a base spirit. The basic kit starts at $45 and is the right choice if you're shipping it (the recipient will just need a bottle of high-quality vodka for the infusion); add on a bottle of Dry Land's base spirit for an extra $34 if you're picking up the kit at the distillery, at 471 Main Street in Longmont. Order online at drylanddistillers.square.site.

EXPAND Stock up your best friend's liquor cabinet this year. Family Jones

The Family Jones's Restock Your Bar Set, $150

Let's be honest, most of us have depleted our booze supply over the past few months, so giving the gift of a bottle or two will certainly be appreciated. Even better: Make it a whole bar kit with this six-item set that includes the distillery's gin, vodka, bourbon and rye, as well as house-made triple sec and Blanc Jones, its riff on dry vermouth. Order online at thefamilyjones.co, then pick up the gift set at The Family Jones Spirit House, at 3245 Osage Street.

Holiday Cocktail Box, $69.99

American Elm, at 4132 West 32nd Avenue, teamed up with Argonaut Wine and Spirits and Estate Brands, a local spirit and wine distributor, to create the ultimate booze box. Curated by American Elm's bar manager, Jesse Torres, this kit comes with Wilderness Trail Bourbon and Dolin Génépy liqueur to make a Swiss Alps-inspired hot chocolate. Torres tells us there will be plenty of other spirits in the box too, but the full line up is to-be-determined. What we know for sure is each bottle of booze, syrup and bitters you get is full-sized and there's enough to make dozens of bar-quality cocktails. Choose from a standard size or upgrade for $30 more. As a bonus, Torres will offer a video talking about each ingredient and how to use it. Kits are available starting in early December at Argonaut, 760 East Colfax Avenue, or online at argonautliquor.com.

The Infinite Monkey Theorem's Red, White and Bubbles Box, $75

Give three bottles of wine to that wine-sipping locavore best friend of yours. This box contains a bottle each of syrah, sauvignon blanc and Bubble Universe, the winery's sparkling wine. The set also comes with tasting notes, so pick one up for yourself, too, and meet online for a Zoom or Facetime toast and festive mini wine tasting with the lucky recipient. You can swing by Infinite Monkey Theorem's winery at 3200 Larimer Street, or purchase the set online if you plan on having it shipped.

EXPAND The party pack from Mile High Spirits. Mile High Spirits

Mile High Spirits Booze Packs, $100

Send the party to your socially distancing friends or family this year with a complete kit of boozy goodness, all made by Mile High Spirits at 2201 Lawrence Street. The Moscow Mule set comes with two bottles of Elevate vodka, ginger beer and two of the copper mugs that helped make the cocktail famous. The distillery is also selling a party starter pack that includes so much booze you'll be able to celebrate through to New Year's Day. This set comes with two bottle of Elevate vodka, one bottle of Fireside Bourbon, one bottle of Denver Dry Gin, a bottle of Cuidado tequila and a bottle of Fireside Old Fashioned, all for $100. Order online at drizly.com, or call 303-296-2226.

EXPAND Courtesy of Room for Milly

Room For Milly Cocktail Set, $75

Many of us miss having a cocktail with a friend at a bar, but with this elegant gift set from Room For Milly, at 1615 Platte Street, you can recreate a lovely experience at home. Each package comes with a two-serving bottled cocktail, the bar's special popcorn, and two sexy glasses so you can reminisce on nights at the bar (you'll only be missing its art collection and classic decor). Choose from Boulevardier, Manhattan or White Negroni kits; order online and have the gift shipped directly to its lucky recipient.