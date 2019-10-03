 


4
Ten Spiced, Aged and Distilled Colorado Ciders Just in Time for Fall
Big B's Cider

Ten Spiced, Aged and Distilled Colorado Ciders Just in Time for Fall

Kristen Kuchar | October 3, 2019 | 11:30am
AA

Pumpkin beers and pumpkin-spiced cocktails are in full swing now that fall is in the air. And while cider is often thought of as a fruity, sweet, apple-forward drink, there are many varieties that are perfect for fall. These seasonal ciders have everything you need for cooler, shorter days — from pumpkin and salted caramel to bourbon-barrel aged goodness.

Locally grown pumpkins give BOCO's seasonal cider an intense pumpkin flavor.
Locally grown pumpkins give BOCO's seasonal cider an intense pumpkin flavor.
BOCO Cider

Pumpkin-Infused by BOCO Cider


1501 Lee Hill Drive, Unit 14, Boulder
720-938-7285
Bococider.com


Pie pumpkins from local Munson Farms are roasted in the kitchens of Bridge House (a charity helping the homeless) and then infused into BOCO’s cider hard cider base. It doesn’t end there, though. That intense pumpkin cider is then blended with a barrel-aged cider base. Instead of cinnamon and traditional pumpkin pie spices, oak-vanilla notes and a strong pumpkin flavor predominate.

The popular Salted Caramel Apple Cider can be found at the Colorado Springs taproom or in nearby spots.
The popular Salted Caramel Apple Cider can be found at the Colorado Springs taproom or in nearby spots.
Boxing Brothers

Salted Caramel Apple Cider by Boxing Brother Ciderhouse


4655 Town Center Drive, #130, Colorado Springs
719-301-5645
Boxingbrotherscider.com


Salted Caramel Apple Cider has been the much-anticipated fall cider release for the last three years at Boxing Brother Cider House. It’s a small-batch cider that's both sweet and savory. Try this seasonal delight in the Colorado Spring’s tap room or in various bars and restaurants in the Colorado Springs area.

Wild Cider produces less-sugary ciders with unique twists.
Wild Cider produces less-sugary ciders with unique twists.
Wild Cider

Pumpkin by Wild Cider


11455 County Road 17, Firestone
303-532-9949
Wildcider.com


In the summer months, the bold lemon-basil and flavorful pineapple ciders are popular choices at Wild Cider. But in the fall, it’s pumpkin’s time to shine. The seasonal cider pours a light orange hue with an aroma of pumpkin and fall spices. Also not to be missed is Spiced Apple, with hints of cinnamon, nutmeg and orange.

Big B's makes a wide range of seasonal ciders, but the Pomeau is something special.
Big B's makes a wide range of seasonal ciders, but the Pomeau is something special.
Big B's

Bourbon Barrel Aged Pommeau by Big B’s Hard Cider


39126 Highway 133, Hotchkiss
970-527-1110
Bigbs.com


Bourbon Barrel Aged Pommeau is a rare, small batch cider starting off with local, organic Winesap apples, the juice of which is fermented and cellar aged. It’s then distilled by Peach Street Distillery in Palisade and blended with fresh, organic apple juice and hard cider. Finally, the concoction ages in bourbon barrels for twelve more months. The result is similar to an apple wine brandy, with an apple and bourbon nose and flavors of vanilla and smoke.

Longmont's St. Vrain Cidery has 36 ciders on tap.
Longmont's St. Vrain Cidery has 36 ciders on tap.
St. Vrain Cidery

Gingerbread by St. Vrain Cidery


350 Terry Street, #130, Longmont
303-258-6910
Stvraincidery.com


St. Vrain Cidery is a great place for both cider lovers and newbies, with 36 ciders on tap. For the best seasonal flare, the house-made Gingerbread cider is always a fan favorite. This sweet cider is spiced with ginger, cinnamon and dark sugars to go along with the crisp apple taste.

This unique cider is infused with spicy guajillo chiles.
This unique cider is infused with spicy guajillo chiles.
STEM Ciders

Chile Guava by Stem Ciders


2811 Walnut Street, #150
720-443-3007
Stemciders.com


Stem’s fall seasonal breaks away from those sweet, baked-good vibes for another autumn specialty in Colorado: chiles. Chile Guava infuses fresh pressed apple juice and guava puree with guajillo chiles. This off-dry cider finishes with tingling heat and pairs perfectly with enchiladas at Acreage, the cider company's farmhouse restaurant at 1380 Horizon Avenue in Lafayette.

Rockies Rosé is available at Molly's Spirits in Lakeside.
Rockies Rosé is available at Molly's Spirits in Lakeside.
Molly's Spirits

Rockies Rosé by Snow Capped Cider and Molly’s Spirits


5809 West 44th Avenue, Lakeside
303-955-5174
Mollysspirits.com


Rockies Rosé has been a year in the making and is ready for a fall release. The third collaboration between Snow Capped Cider and Molly’s, this one is made with Colorado-grown Pinova apples pressed with elderberries and aged for six months. The cider was then aged again on malbec wine skins from last year’s harvest for another six months. Rockies Rosé is available exclusively at Molly’s Spirits.

This bold cider ages in rum barrels for 12 months.
This bold cider ages in rum barrels for 12 months.
Colorado Cider Company

Descuido by Colorado Cider Company


2650 West 2nd Avenue, #10
303-759-3560
Coloradocider.com


Descuido is a pommeau, which is a combination of cider, cider distillate and apple juice. The cider company sends its cider to Deerhammer Distillery in Buena Vista for distillation, and the result is combined with more hard cider and apple juice in rum barrels to age for about a year. It's described as an apple version of a rich port.

The Alpine Winter is available all fall and winter long.
The Alpine Winter is available all fall and winter long.
Talbott's Cider Co.

Alpine Winter by Talbott’s Cider Co.


3782 F ¼ Road, Palisade
970-464-5656
Talbottsciderco.com


The Alpine Winter from Talbott’s Cider Co. is made to mimic a mulled cider. It’s classified as a spiced cider, with flavors of cardamom, cinnamon, clove and ginger, and is best served between 50 and 60 degrees (rather than piping hot). Talbott’s Cider Co. can be found at restaurants, bars and liquor stores along the Front Range.

Ten Spiced, Aged and Distilled Colorado Ciders Just in Time for Fall
Courtesy Summit Hard Cider/Facebook

Della’s Apple Strudel by Summit Hard Cider & Perry


215 North College Avenue, Fort Collins
970-622-8444
Summithardcider.com


The ciders at Summit Hard Cider & Perry are anything but ordinary, with blueberry-lavender, chocolate-cherry and Raspbenero, a blend of raspberries and spicy habanero and serrano chiles. But the fall harvest cider is a simple twist on classic hard cider. Spices, including nutmeg and cinnamon, are added for a strudel-inspired cider.

 
Kristen Kuchar is a Colorado writer covering craft beer, food and travel. For Westword, she explores vegan dining and the state's artisan beverages, such as cider and mead.

