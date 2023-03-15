The Best Bars in Denver for Watching March Madness

Most of us don't watch college basketball, but we all take part in March Madness.
Every year in mid-March, employers brace themselves for productivity decline and spikes in absences as millions of us skip work to see if Oral Roberts can take down Duke in the first round. We might not remember who wins the whole thing, but those first four days of the NCAA Tournament are electric in a way no other sport can replicate.
Denver will host NCAA Tournament games in person, with four first-round games on Friday, March 17, and another two games in the second round on Sunday, March 19, at Ball Arena. But the real cheers, jeers and friends to be made will be at the bars around town. From flat-screen wonderlands to intimate settings, here are eight sports bars built for March Madness:
Basketball Social House
450 South University Boulevard, Centennial
720-773-9685
Let's be real: You can watch basketball at any bar with a TV, but how many bars have indoor basketball courts? Basketball Social House is like a Top Golf or Unser Racing, but for roundball, with indoor hardwood courts, rec leagues, private event rooms, ice cream, a full bar and restaurant menu and flat-screen TVs all in the same building. If your belly is too full of beer to play a real game, then test your jumper in the Wall of Hoops, a single wall with 23 basketball hoops at novelty heights and positions. This hoops haven is taking the tournament very seriously, turning several of its courts into March Madness lounges and keeping the place adults-only during the first round of games.
Society Sports & Spirits
1434 Blake Street
720-517-7303
Society Sports & Spirits is an official alumni bar of the University of Arkansas, Iowa State University and the University of Houston, all of which are in the NCAA Tournament pool — but even if your school isn't connected to the bar, this lower downtown watering hole has all the fixin's for excitement and hype during clutch moments. The main area, one long strip of bar seats and TVs, fills up early, but with 28 flat-screens, three projectors and four sound zones, there's no need to worry about missing any of the games.
Blake Street Tavern
2301 Blake Street
303-675-0505
It really doesn't matter what the sporting event is. When in doubt during game time, go to Blake Street Tavern. The multi-level sports bar has racked up Best of Denver awards over the years for being the place to watch games, and for good reason. Blake Street Tavern houses seventy TVs, a brunch menu and a long list of drinks, all in the less-congested part of the Ballpark neighborhood. The bar is also home to eleven different alumni clubs with teams in the tournament pool: Arizona State University, Creighton University, Duke University, Gonzaga University, Indiana University, Michigan State University, Northwestern University, University of Colorado, University of Southern California, University of Tennessee and University of Virginia. Wear your school colors and get loud. It's that kind of place.
Stoney's Bar and Grill
1111 Lincoln Street
303-830-6839
Stoney's has three sports bars in Denver, with newer outposts in Uptown and on South Broadway, but the best place for game time is still the OG in Capitol Hill. The lunch and post-work happy hours, full of cheap eats and $5 drinks, is tough to beat in a neighborhood full of overpriced sandwiches, and Stoney's is already planning draught beer, bucket and liquor specials for the NCAA tournament. You won't miss a game with 31 TVs and two projection screens in the building, so grab a seat during games with Kansas University or University of Miami, both of which have alumni clubs at Stoney's.
Sports Column
1930 Blake Street
303-296-1930
With 22 TVs, plenty of standing-room space and a partnership with alumni of the Iowa Hawkeyes (another NCAA Tournament team), Sports Column fits the mold of a proper sports bar. But the prices, recently highlighted in Westword's Social Sightings, are what really sets this place apart. Everything on the food menu is under $8, including nine bone-in or boneless wings for $7.75 and breakfast burritos and cheeseburgers for less than $6. The drink menu won't hijack your wallet, either, with $3 beers and $5 cocktails during happy hour as well as cocktails and shots on tap, $15 beer buckets and daily specials to take advantage of.
JD's Bait Shop
9555 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
303-790-4744
There's no shame in going out for March Madness in the suburbs, especially if the spot is JD's Bait Shop, where the beer mugs are heavy and frozen and brunch menus don't exist. Even if there aren't endless TVs like in modern sports bars, this is the type of place where your dad would be proud to see you catch a game. JD's has more than enough screens, bar tables and standing room to watch basketball all day, though, as well as a set of pool tables to check out if the game is a dud.
The 1Up Arcade Bar — Colfax
717 East Colfax Avenue
303-736-2230
The 1Up has locations in downtown Denver, on East Colfax Avenue and in Greenwood Village, but the best bar and TV setup is on Colfax. Few sports fans hang out here, but that's what makes it such a great place to watch games when you really want to watch games. The 1Up is full of pinball machines and arcade games — including a Pop-A-Shot-style basketball game and NBA Jam — so finding a seat at the bar is easy and the TVs are close. You might be the only person interested as a 12-seed from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference upsets a powerhouse, but the beers are cheap and cold, and there are dozens of classic video games to play during halftime. Is this paradise for introverted sports fans? I think so.
Tom's Watch Bar — Coors Field
1601 19th Street
303-872-7557
The Colorado Rockies aren't in season yet, but Tom's Watch Bar in McGregor Square is still drawing in sports fans, starting with a March Madness contest for free beer through March 16. And even if you miss the contest, Tom's is somewhat of a sports fan's amusement park. Virtually any game can be found on over 155 screens at Tom's, and the draught beer list isn't much shorter than the TV count (not really, but it's long). Once your bracket is busted and there's steam to let out, go upstairs to the Top Golf simulator and swing away.