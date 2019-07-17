Beer Calendar: Historic Styles Brewfest and a Historic Boulder Birthday

Brewery Finance, a Denver company founded specifically to help craft brewers quickly obtain funds for needed equipment, has produced a pair of funny, irreverent video spots in the past few months that are designed to "strip the taboo nature of funding discussions from the craft trade," the company says.

The videos star longtime local beer salesman and radio personality Gary Valliere, who helped get Bierstadt Lagerhaus — a Brewery Finance client — off the ground a few years ago. The first spot, "Fund Should Not Be an F-Word," features Valliere, against a rocking musical backdrop, bleeping up a storm while trying to convince brewery owners and managers that it's okay to finance their equipment without going to the bank or back to their in-laws. The second video spot, with the subtext "Bungholes and Slow Rolls," does much of the same.

Partially produced by local beer evangelist Marty Jones, the videos "contain strong language that may be shocking for breweries in need of funding help," the tagline says.

EXPAND Danielle Lirette

Thursday, July 18

As a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, Cerebral Brewing has put together a special beer called Hands Off My Fruit, a 6.5 percent ABV fruited sour with raspberry and pineapple. "While almost everything seems to be polarizing these days, we believe deeply that health care shouldn’t be. We share the belief that comprehensive and compassionate health care should be available and legal for anyone who seeks it. This belief is at the core of what Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains embodies, and we are proud to stand with them in the best way we know how — brewing beer," the brewery says. Cerebral will donate $1 from every pint sold, along with all can sales of the beer today, to Planned Parenthood.

Hops & Pie taps a bunch of beers from Portland's Great Notion Brewing. They include Guava Mochi, Orange Creamsicle, JB IIIPA IIPA, Jammy Pants, Return to Space and Mandala.

Denver Beer Co.

Friday, July 19

Join Cerebral Brewing for three can releases at noon. Embodied Energy IPA was hopped with Mosaic, Idaho 7 and Vic Secret. Required Reading, a 5.5 percent pale ale, was hopped with Citra, Taiheke and Hallertau Blanc. Hands of My Fruit (see Thursday) is a 6.5 percent ABV fruited sour with raspberry and pineapple.

Little Machine Beer Company will tap a new beer called Plum Juice Tart. This 5.4 percent ABV beer was brewed in collaboration with the band the Elegant Plums, which will play a release show in the tasting room.

"Three years ago our brewing staff began brewing Australian Sparkling beers, debuting on New Year's Day 2016," Factotum Brewhouse says. "These crisp, clean, effervescent and refreshing brews are where wine marries craft beer." At 3 p.m., the brewery will tap Rosé Australian Sparkling Ale, which it calls "a beautiful twist of hype and tradition." There is only one keg, though, so it will kick quickly.

Denver Beer Co. has a limited number of Crowlers of Hubbabubbalicious Watermelon Sour for sale at both its Platte Street and Arvada locations. "This kettle sour was fermented with watermelon for an interesting fruit/sour combo," the brewery says. "Finishing dry, it’s super thirst quenching."

Launch Pad Brewery in Aurora celebrates four years on Earth with a weekend-long party. There will be eight beer releases, including Archer's Ale Imperial Honey Blueberry Blonde and several variations. On Saturday, Nokealoha Hawaiian Grill will throw a Hawaiian pig roast, and on Sunday, the brewery will release Coffee Coconut Soyuz Stout. Go to the brewery's Facebook page for more details.

EXPAND Our Mutual Friend Brewing

Saturday, July 20

Our Mutual Friend Brewing brings back Saison Trystero, one of its signature Brettanomyces saisons, for a bottle release at noon. "Fermented with our house yeast, this beer has a complex malt and hop profile with a wonderful citrus-y aroma," the brewery says. "We designed this beer in the spirit of offering something that you can always have around, from the dinner table to sharing with friends and everything in between."

As part of the events surrounding its new exhibit, Beer Here! A History of Beer in the New West, History Colorado Center will host the Historic Styles Brewfest from 7 to 10 p.m. This very unusual festival, taking place in the museum's atrium, will highlight historic-style beers, and interpretations of them, from 25 breweries around Colorado. "There will be re-creations of ancient recipes, retired craft classics, and popular historic styles. Every beer will have a story to tell, and many of these beers will not be available elsewhere," History Colorado says. "Event attendees will enjoy tasting these beers in their commemorative cup along with complimentary pretzels and snacks to cleanse their palates." Tickets are $35.

Join Wonderland Brewing in Broomfield as it commemorates the fiftieth anniversary of the moon landing by tapping a special beer called Conspiracy Theory. "The moon landing isn't the only thing we have to be proud of. We've re-created the 1960s classic American pilsner — with a playful twist," the brewery says. There will be raffles every hour, and Wonderland will be talking about all things moon landing.

The stars have aligned for Westbound & Down Brewing and Amalgam Brewing, who will each host a bottle release at their shared Denver barrel cellar, the Cultural Center. Westbound will have four new Grape Squad variants. "These four golden sour blends are built around some of our favorite wine grape varietals harvested from California’s Central Coast. All four beers will be available on draft and in bottles to-go," the brewery says. They are viognier, riesling, cabernet Franc, and a still version of the cab Franc. The Cultural Center, 6381 Beach Street, #A, opens at noon. Amalgam will release Hidden Bridges Barrel-Aged Saison, a 4.8 percent blend with "the delicate addition of Colorado-grown Perfection Apricots and a light Mosaic dry hop.

Join Alternation Brewing for the release of Nut Shake Strawberry Shortcake, a 6.8 percent ABV coconut milkshake IPA with strawberries, shortcake cookie crumbles, coconut milk and vanilla. This version "packs in more than one hundred pounds of fresh strawberries per barrel and another fifteen pounds of vanilla shortcake cookie crumbles per barrel," the brewery says. In addition, there is a ticketed vegetarian food pairing from 2 to 6 p.m. with Peaceful Rebel Vegan Cheese and Ve/Go Conscious Catering.

Boulder Beer Company will celebrate its milestone fortieth anniversary with a party from noon to 6 p.m. The brewers will tap "a slew of experimental pilot brews in the Rare Beer Garden, including a Pecan Nut Brown, a Key Lime Gose and a Honey Blossom Wheat, along with two hard seltzers and two beer slushies. There will also be live music from Timber at noon and the Matt Flaherty Band at 3 p.m., followed by festive outdoor karaoke after 6 p.m. The event is open to everyone, but there are tasting packages that come with a commemorative glass, as well as tickets for a Killer Penguin Barleywine Vertical Tasting with brewmaster Rob Black happening at 3 p.m. in the brewhouse. Murray’s Cheese and On Tap Kitchen Pretzels will also be on site handing out samples, but the brewery's kitchen will be open as always.

Wibby Brewing in Longmont will throw its second annual Hoopla-gers All Lager Pool Party and Beer Festival starting at noon. Described by many as one of the best fests of the year in 2018, Hooplagers features lagered beers from more than fifty breweries in a commemorative mug, a "legit" beach party with oversized pools, a sandy beach and live music from the Pan Association Steel Drum Band. There will also be "a tropical silent-disco-arcade taking over our blacked-out, black-lit, air-conditioned taproom filled with bubbles and mystic steam," the brewery says. Tickets, $36 to $65, include access to artisan vending, interactive crafts, outdoor games, food trucks and more. To gain entrance, all attendees must bring one non-perishable food item, as the event is also a food drive. There will be two party trolleys running from Denver and one from Wheat Ridge (tickets are extra). Get more information at Wibby Brewing's Facebook page.

EXPAND Station 26 Brewing

Thursday, July 24

Head to Station 26 Brewing from 5 to 11 p.m. for its Christmas in July + Seasonal Creep Release. "Break out the string lights and Santa hats and do away with your inhibitions," Station 26 says. "Because it's never too early for holiday parties or seasonal beer releases. Seasonal Creep, a wintery IPA brewed with Norwegian kveik yeast, juniper and spruce needles, will hit the tap lines — and will be available in "fun, specially-designed Crowlers."

River North Brewing

Saturday, July 27

At long last, and after multiple years in the making, River North Brewery finally returns to its namesake neighborhood at noon with the grand-opening homecoming party for its new location at 3400 Blake Street. "Featuring a seven-barrel brewhouse, separate private events space, and an expansive south-facing patio, our Blake Street Flagship taproom will serve as our innovation lab, constantly helping us to brew new small-batch beers and explore countless new styles," the brewery says.

It's time again for Hops & Pie's annual Hopfest. This year, in addition to a bevy of top-shelf IPAs from breweries across the country, the craft beer-centered pizza joint has collaborated with three local breweries on special beers that will also be served. The first is Pepperoni Sidecar, made with Station 26 Brewing, which was "designed to have enough piney bitterness to hold up to the spiciness provided by pepperoni as well as cut through the richness of all that delicious mozzarella and the malt presence to match up to the acid from the tomatoes in the sauce," Hops & Pie says. The second is Lotion Monkey, which the restaurant made with Call to Arms Brewing, just up the street. Calling it an "antipode (the parts of the earth diametrically opposite)," it includes malt from Colorado (Troubadour Serenade) and hops from South Africa (Southern Passion). The third collab is A Sheep, a Hobbit & Russel Crowe, made with Westbound & Down, which was brewed with New Zealand hops and unfermented sauvignon blanc grape juice.

Black Project Wild & Spontaneous Ales will open at 11 a.m. for Roswell Day, when the brewery will have all five Roswell variants on draft, along with bottle sets with all five beers.

It's July, and that can only mean one thing at Ursula Brewery: Halloween. Yes, the Aurora beer maker will once again host its annual Halloween in July party, complete with costume contests, a haunted (brew) house, candy treats, Halloween music, a bake-off, lawn games and plenty of beer.

Cerveceria Colorado and Denver Beer Co. host the 4th Annual Beer + Ice Cream Pairing featuring sweet treats from Little Man Ice Cream and beer from Cervecería Colorado. Try four-ounce samples of five different beers and mini scoops of five ice cream flavors for $20.

Westminster's premier beer festival is back, and this year's event at Westminster City Park features beers from more than fifty regional breweries. Enjoy unlimited five-ounce beer samples while enjoying live music by Pandas & People, food trucks, and unparalleled vistas of the Front Range. Tickets are $40.

EXPAND River North Brewery

Sunday, July 28

River North Brewery hosts a monthly tapping of Mountain Haze variants at its 6021 Washington Street location. This month, two of the beers, each with a different hop variety, will be tapped at noon.

Wednesday, July 31

Fiction Beer Company welcomes in bow tie-wearing Colorado Sun political journalist John Frank, who moonlights as a craft-beer writer, for the release of Beer Lover's Colorado, a guidebook to "the best breweries, brewpubs, bars and beer festivals in Colorado," the publisher says. Grab a beer with the author from 6 to 8 p.m. and buy a signed copy of the book before the official publish date tomorrow.

Thursday, August 1

Get your Hoppy Joes — sloppy Joes paired with IPA — at River North Brewery's new RiNo location. The Amazing Tasty Eats Food Truck will bring the Joes, while the brewery will be honoring IPA Day.

Saturday, August 3

Call to Arms Brewing throws a four-year anniversary Yacht Party, complete with special beer releases, music and food. "Think Boats & Hose, the Seaward, SS Minnow, Jenny, Gone Fission...so many epic boats. So much inspiration for beer names. We just wanna throw a party on a boat," the brewery says. Rolling Smoke BBQ will be on site from noon to 7 p.m., while DJDesire will spin yacht rock from 3 to 6 p.m., and the Alcapones will play live jazz/ska/reggae fusion from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Factotum Brewhouse throws its second annual IPArade, an IPA tap takeover taking place in honor of National IPA Month. Starting at noon, the brewery will showcase ten of its most popular IPA styles, all freshly brewed and on tap for one day only — and it promises "an IPA for every palate." Tickets are $30 and include five-ounce tastings of all ten beers and a commemorative glass.