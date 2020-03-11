Beer Calendar: St. Paddy's Day Fun and Two Boulder Brewery Openings

WeldWerks Brewing first unveiled Fit Bits, its entry into the low-calorie, low-carb hazy IPA trend, last fall before most of the state's larger breweries introduced their own offerings, and now the Greeley-based brewery is bringing the beer back to nine metro-area Colorado Whole Foods Market locations.

Fit Bits, brewed with Citra, El Dorado and Sabro hops, weighs in at 130 calories and five grams of carbohydrates per sixteen-ounce can; it is only 4.2 percent ABV. "With Colorado being such an active and outdoorsy state, we've seen a big increase in demand for a low-carb, reduced-calorie beer that still retains the soul of a great WeldWerks hazy IPA,” says WeldWerks marketing director Jake Goodman. The brewery has had a relationship with Whole Foods for a few years, and Fit Bits will be available at the grocery stores in Belmar, Boulder, Cherry Creek, Glendale, Governor’s Ranch, Superior, Tamarac, Union Station and Washington Park.

Several of Colorado's larger breweries, both craft and not craft, have introduced low-calorie, low-carb, low-ABV beers in recent months, including Oskar Blues, New Belgium, Odell, Breckenridge, Blue Moon and Avery.

Copper Kettle Brewing

Wednesday, March 11

Copper Kettle Brewing brings back its series of Wednesday firkin tappings at 2 p.m. with Key Lime Coconut Manage a Quatre, a version of its classic golden sour.

Thursday, March 12

Comrade Brewing hosts a double release at noon. Sketch Bet is a new 9.7 percent ABV double IPA, brewed with Sultana, Mosaic, Citra and Amarillo hops. Honeyman 32 IPA, the 32nd in Comrade's R&D IPA series, was brewed with Azacca, Lotus and Amarillo hops.

Every Thursday, Great Divide Brewing taps a new beer from its Pilot Program. This week features a refreshing German-style sour brewed with lime purée, makrut lime leaf and Himalayan pink salt.

Friday, March 13

Copper Kettle Brewing kicks off St. Patrick's Day week (is that a week-long thing now?) by tapping a version of its Help Me Out Stout on nitro.

Cerebral Brewing hosts a double can release and welcomes Jonathan Shikes (that's me) from 5 to 7 p.m. to celebrate the release of Denver Beer: A History of Mile High Brewing, which explores the city's suds slingers from 1859 to 2019. Shikes will be selling and signing copies of the new book. Cerebral will have fresh cans of Rare Trait, its flagship IPA, as well as a new beer, Sponsored Content, a 7.5 percent ABV IPA made with Mosaic and Southern Passion hops in the whirlpool and dry-hopped with Nelson, Southern Passion and Wakatu.

Tivoli Brewing taps a new firkin at 3 p.m. The beer is fresh-hopped Mountain Squeeze IPA with Styrian Dragon Hops, which gives it notes of passion fruit, melon, berries, fleshy fruit and sweet pepper.

Denver Beer Co. releases Crowlers of its Big Paddy’s Irish Stout at its Olde Town Arvada location only. "Loaded with chocolate and caramel malts as well as oats and roasted barley, Big Paddy’s carries a deep rich malt complexity. Brewed to be very dry as a traditional Irish stout makes it smooth and easy drinking," DBC says.

Outer Range Brewing in Frisco drops four different cans today, and, as promised, the expanding brewery has more than just IPAs, though there are two of those. The new IPAs are In the Deep Steep DDH Motueka Double IPA, with Citra, Mosaic and Motueka hops; and Nollie IPA, with Wai-iti, Citra and Tettnang hops. In addition, Outer Range will release Final Summit French Farmhouse and Gluggin' Belgian-Style Stout, a collab with Cloudburst Brewing.

Saturday, March 14

Join Goldspot Brewing starting at 10:30 a.m. for some classic Irish fare from the Noshery and special beers to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. There will be bangers and mash, Irish beef stew and buttery biscuits, along with the tappings of an Irish stout, and English mild and a coffee stout. Purchase your tickets in person at Goldspot before the event; the last day for ticket sales is Thursday, March 12.

In honor of St. Patrick, Fiction Beer Company brings back Hush Hush Slushie, which "tastes very similar to that green shake from that place with the arches," the brewery says. These not-Shamrock Shakes are made with lactose, mint and, um, green. Fiction will also tap Cornucopia Cucumber, Mint, Matcha Cream Ale.

Note: Denver's St. Patrick's Day parade has been canceled, so the parameters of this event may change. Bierstadt Lagerhaus brings back the German/Irish party that it calls Dublin Down on Lager: A Marriage of Convenience, starting bright and early at 7 a.m. Why so early? Because you can enjoy corned beef, kraut, lager, live music and giant games — originally intended to allow guests to view the St. Patrick's Day Parade staging area get set up behind Bierstadt's building in the Coors Field parking lot, where the parade was scheduled to start. The party will continue all day, however, with live music and all of the above. "It is where Kraut meets Corned Beef."

Platt Park Brewing hosts Fake Paddy's Day (because it's three days early) by pouring Dry Irish Stout on nitro and McLovin' Irish Red Ale, along with Irish whiskey shots. Gates Deli & Grog next door will be serving Corned Beef Melt sandwiches, which is corned beef, beer-caramelized onions, beer mustard and cheese on rye.

Barrel Aged Double Avarice, a 17.4 percent bomb of an imperial stout, makes its triumphant return to both River North Brewery taprooms at noon. It will be on tap and in bottles to go.

Join Oasis Brewing starting at 1 p.m. for its two-year anniversary bash. There will be a new beer release, beer specials, food from the Koi & Ninja food truck, and music from Tony Trahan and the BlueKrewe at 7:30 p.m.

Boulder gets a brand-new brewery — in an old location. Uhl's Brewing and Tap Room opens at 5460 Conestoga Court in the spot formerly held by Wild Woods Brewing, which closed in January. Uhl's has been producing beer already, but will release three new brews in sixteen-ounce four-packs. The first two are tributes to Wild Woods: Into the Woods, a 7.2 percent ABV hazy IPA with Ariana, El Dorado and Idaho Gem hops; and Outta the Wild, a 7.1 percent ABV hazy IPA with Citra, Galaxy and Ella hops. The third beer is Double Down, an 8.5 percent ABV double-dry-hopped hazy double IPA with Citra, El Dorado and Amarillo hops. There will also be grand-opening glassware and a visit from the artist who painted one of the beer labels. The Daikon Banh Mi Force One food truck will be on hand. Uhl's will be open from noon to 9 p.m.

Monday, March 16

Ska Brewing and Peach Street Distillers (which share ownership) open their highly anticipated Ska Street Brewstillery for the first time at 11 a.m. at 1600 38th Street in Boulder. It includes a restaurant, a ten-barrel brewing system, a 450-liter still, thirty taps for serving Ska beers, a mixology program and a musical theme. A grand-opening party is slated for April 9.

Tuesday, March 17

For St. Patrick's Day, Hogshead Brewery taps a Nitro Stout at 5 p.m. in order to "show the difference between our fantastic Cask Ale and its little brother Nitro," the brewery says. There will also be a beef stew competition.

Join Comrade Brewing for some St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans as the brewery taps a Dry Irish Stout and a Barrel Aged Red Ale. The Coast2Coast food truck will be there with Irish fare.

Strange Craft Beer Company pays homage to its recently departed brewery dog, Jack Jack the Dalmatian, with Jack Stout. The dry Irish stout will be served on the nitro tap starting at 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 18

Novel Strand Brewing drops two canned beers at 3 p.m. The first is Shades of Green, an IPA made with Idaho 7, Mosaic, Nelson Sauvin and Strata hops; this 7.2 percent ABV beer has "big waves of guava, mango berries, papaya, and stanky, stanky herb," the brewery says. The second is Weapon of Choice: Riwaka, which the brewery is says is "a flex" because it is made with extremely rare hops from New Zealand. "It’s renowned for its unique flavor profile of distinct passion fruit and citrus, but is difficult to grow, can yield very little, and thus is quite difficult to acquire. But acquire it we did. And we wanted to share its pure expression with you all. This is the first time this hop has been used in such a manner in this state," Novel Strand says. "Mouthwatering flavors of passionfruit and grape cannabis abound in this absolute crusher. You will quickly understand why this hop is a favorite of some of the best hop-utilizing breweries in the world."

Thursday, March 19

Good River Beer Company releases its latest canned beer, Here Fishy Fishy, with a taproom party. The 6.2 percent ABV hazy IPA will be available in stores the following week. "Since we drink beer and fish on days that end with 'y,' we thought it would be a perfect match," the river-themed brewery says.

Friday, March 20

Bierstadt Lagerhaus will celebrate Starkbierzeit, Germany's strong-beer festival, with a day-long party featuring beer, German food, live music, giant games, ax throwing and a pop-up clothing shop. "Much lesser known than Oktoberfest, Starkbierzeit is a locals' favorite, with smaller crowds, stronger beer, and all of the German flare of Oktoberfest," the brewery explains. But since Starkbier has to have an ABV of 7.5 percent or higher, it is also referred to as "Oktoberfest's smaller, drunker brother." Make sure to wear your lederhosen or dirndl.

Platt Park Brewing releases two cans today. Madagascar Dream is the brewery's 6.9 percent ABV flagship nitro cream ale, made with Madagascar vanilla beans. Plattmosphere NEIPA is a hazy IPA with prominent honeydew, melon and mango hop character from Mosaic, Citra and Horizon hops.

Copper Kettle Brewing releases its Moral Support Imperial West Coast Double Dry Hopped IPA in cans for the first time. "An old-school style with a new-school vibe, Moral Support is a refreshingly bitter DIPA with a juicy backbone," the brewery says. "Grab a few and pass one to a buddy in need, because after all, we could all use a little Moral Support. This hazy brew will be available on tap and in nineteen-ounce cans."

Liquid Mechanics Brewing in Lafayette introduces a new canned beer at 1 p.m. The 6.8 percent ABV Jiggle Juice Hazy IPA was brewed with Citra, Mosaic, Sabro, and El Dorado hops.

Saturday, March 21

Dos Luces Brewing, which makes corn and maguey-based gluten-free beers inspired by pre-Columbian traditions, celebrates the spring equinox with a festive party and the bottle release of Túpac Amaru III Imperial Chicha. The 11 percent ABV corn-based beverage was aged in Colombian rum barrels with Palo Santo wood staves for a complex blend of flavors. There will also be food from Que Desmadre and live music from Royce DeZorzi. Later in the week, the celebration continues with a beer dinner in partnership with La Chiva.

Old 121 Brewhouse in Lakewood celebrates its one-year anniversary with special beer releases, food and music. Join Old 121 for a pint starting at noon.

Friday, March 27

Copper Kettle Brewing will release Vanilla Snowed In at noon, on draft and in 19.2-ounce cans to go. This is a version of the brewery's bourbon-barrel-aged oatmeal stout infused with vanilla.

Sunday, March 29

Ratio Beerworks brings back its Cool Beans Beer & Coffee Festival, once again teaming up with some of Denver's best coffee roasters "to showcase the diversity of flavors that can emerge from differing coffee bean varieties, various levels of roasts, and how all of those flavors can be highlighted or enhanced when infused in an array of beer styles," the brewery says. There will be two sessions: one from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and the other from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each includes coffee beers; coffee from Novo, Huckleberry Roasters and more; bloody Marys from the Real Dill; brunch from various vendors; and a commemorative mug. Attendees will have the first opportunity to purchase bottles of Novo Coffee-infused Loveless, barrel-fermented Dark Sour Saison with Raspberries and Blackberries. Tickets will go on sale next week for $35.

