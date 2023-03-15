Best Denver Sports Bars for March Madness

Call the crew and grab that tight-fitting jersey: March Madness has arrived. All you have left to do is find a bar to watch it at. That's where we come in.
Whether you're rooting for the University of Colorado or Colorado State University, both of which sent teams to the dance this year, or a different school, Denver has plenty of sports bars and watering holes where you can catch March Madness. From downtown to the Denver Tech Center, here are eight of our favorite places for watching college basketball.
Chopper's Sports Grill
80 South Madison Street
303-399-4448
Named after founder and former Denver Nuggets trainer Robert “ Chopper “ Traviglini, Chopper's Sports Grill has plenty of basketball spirit pumping through its veins — and even more on the bar's thirty TVs. The longtime Cherry Creek bar and grill has been hosting sports fans for 28 years, and that experience shows. On top of a solid bar menu, quick service and plenty of flat-screens for March Madness, Chopper's has a 165-inch HD projection screen for the main game.
Wynkoop Brewery
1634 18th Street
303-297-2700
If you're near Union Station and find yourself with a surprise sick day on Thursday or Friday, Wynkoop Brewery is a great place to hole up in. The bar area is full of well-placed TVs so everyone gets a view, the wings are seriously underrated, and Wynkoop's drink lineup is full of new brews and Colorado classics as well as wine and mixed drinks for non-beer drinks — although on a cold day you really should try the black and Vienna lagers or Patty's Chili Beer, a smoked serrano German-style beer named after Westword editor Patricia Calhoun. And if your bracket busted and the day has gone to hell, you can always shoot your sorrows away in the brewery's famous pool hall.
Basketball Social House
7450 South University Boulevard, Centennial
720-773-9685
Let's be real: You can watch basketball at any bar with a TV, but how many bars have indoor basketball courts? Basketball Social House is like a Topgolf or Unser Racing, but for roundball, with indoor hardwood courts, rec leagues, private event rooms, ice cream, a full bar and restaurant menu and flat-screen TVs all in the same building. If your belly is too full of beer to play a real game, then test your jumper in the Wall of Hoops, a single wall with 23 basketball hoops at novelty heights and positions. This hoops haven is taking the finals very seriously, turning several of its courts into lounges and keeping the place adults-only at certain times.
Society Sports & Spirits
1434 Blake Street
720-517-7303
Society Sports & Spirits has all the fixin's for excitement and hype during clutch moments. The main area, one long strip of bar seats and TVs, fills up early, but with 28 flat-screens, three projectors and four sound zones, there's no need to worry about missing any of the games at this lower downtown watering hole.
Stoney's Bar and Grill
1111 Lincoln Street
303-830-6839
Stoney's has two sports bars in Denver, with an outpost in Uptown, but the best place for game-watching is still the OG in Capitol Hill. The lunch and post-work happy hours, full of cheap eats and $5 drinks, is tough to beat in a neighborhood full of overpriced sandwiches, and Stoney's is already planning draught beer, bucket and liquor specials for the finals. You won't miss a game with 31 TVs and two projection screens in the building, so grab a seat and hang Jokic and company during the finals.
Sports Column
1930 Blake Street
303-296-1930
With 22 TVs and plenty of standing-room space, the Sports Column fits the mold of a proper sports bar. But the prices, highlighted in Westword's Social Sightings, really set this place apart. Everything on the food menu is under $8, including nine bone-in or boneless wings for $7.75 and breakfast burritos and cheeseburgers for less than $6. The drink menu won't hijack your wallet, either, with $3 beers and $5 cocktails during happy hour as well as cocktails and shots on tap, $15 beer buckets and daily specials to take advantage of.
JD's Bait Shop
9555 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
303-790-4744
There's no shame in going out in the suburbs, especially if the spot is JD's Bait Shop, where the beer mugs are heavy and frozen and brunch menus don't exist. Even if there aren't endless TVs like in modern sports bars, this is the type of place where your dad would be proud to see you catch a game. JD's has more than enough screens, bar tables and standing room to watch basketball all day, though, as well as a set of pool tables to check out if the game is a dud.
The 1Up Arcade Bar — Colfax
717 East Colfax Avenue
303-736-2230
The 1Up has locations in downtown Denver, on East Colfax Avenue and in Greenwood Village, but the best bar and TV setup is on Colfax. Few sports fans hang out here, but that's what makes it such a great place to watch games when you really want to watch games. The 1Up is full of pinball machines and arcade games — including a Pop-A-Shot-style basketball game and NBA Jam — so finding a seat at the bar is easy and the TVs are close. You might be the only person interested as Nikola Jokic throws a full-court outlet pass for an easy layup, but the beers are cheap and cold, and there are dozens of classic video games to play during halftime. Is this paradise for introverted sports fans? I think so.
Do you know of any bars offering great deals during March Madness? Send information to [email protected].